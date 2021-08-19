Brand name: Gemzar

Chemical name: Gemcitabine

Class: Antimetabolite chemotherapy. Fluorouracil, methotrexate, and Xeloda are other antimetabolites.

How it works: Antimetabolites kill cancer cells by acting as false building blocks in a cancer cell's genes, causing the cancer cell to die as it gets ready to divide.

Uses: Gemzar often is used in combination with other chemotherapy medicines to treat advanced-stage breast cancer, including metastatic breast cancer.

How it's given: Gemzar is given intravenously.

Side effects:

fatigue

low white blood cell count

anemia (low red blood cell count)

nausea

hair thinning

diarrhea

irregular periods — this can include temporary cessation (usually resume after medication is completed) or permanent cessation of menstrual periods depending on your age and other factors