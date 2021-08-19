Gemzar
Brand name: Gemzar
Chemical name: Gemcitabine
Class: Antimetabolite chemotherapy. Fluorouracil, methotrexate, and Xeloda are other antimetabolites.
How it works: Antimetabolites kill cancer cells by acting as false building blocks in a cancer cell's genes, causing the cancer cell to die as it gets ready to divide.
Uses: Gemzar often is used in combination with other chemotherapy medicines to treat advanced-stage breast cancer, including metastatic breast cancer.
How it's given: Gemzar is given intravenously.
Side effects:
- fatigue
- low white blood cell count
- anemia (low red blood cell count)
- nausea
- hair thinning
- diarrhea
- irregular periods — this can include temporary cessation (usually resume after medication is completed) or permanent cessation of menstrual periods depending on your age and other factors
Can we help guide you?
Create a profile for better recommendations
-
Breast Self-Exam
Breast self-exam, or regularly examining your breasts on your own, can be an important way to...
-
Tamoxifen (Brand Names: Nolvadex, Soltamox)
Tamoxifen is the oldest and most-prescribed selective estrogen receptor modulator (SERM)....
-
What Is Breast Implant Illness?
Breast implant illness (BII) is a term that some women and doctors use to refer to a wide range...