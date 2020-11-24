Keytruda Save as Favorite Sign in to receive recommendations Learn more) Sign in to receive recommendations

Brand name: Keytruda

Chemical name: Pembrolizumab

Class: PD-L1 immune checkpoint inhibitor

How it works: PD-1 is a checkpoint protein on T cells, immune system cells that attack foreign invaders in the body. PD-L1 is another checkpoint protein found on many healthy cells in the body. When PD-1 binds to PD-L1, it stops T cells from killing a cell. Some cancer cells have a lot of PD-L1 on their surface, which stops T cells from killing these cancer cells. These cancers are called PD-L1-positive. An immune checkpoint inhibitor medicine such as Keytruda that stops PD-1 from binding to PD-L1 allows T cells to attack the cancer cells.

Uses: Keytruda is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat unresectable locally advanced or metastatic triple-negative, PD-L1-positive breast cancer.

How it’s given: Keytruda is given as an infusion before chemotherapy.

Side effects:

Read more about Keytruda.