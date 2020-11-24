Keytruda
Brand name: Keytruda
Chemical name: Pembrolizumab
Class: PD-L1 immune checkpoint inhibitor
How it works: PD-1 is a checkpoint protein on T cells, immune system cells that attack foreign invaders in the body. PD-L1 is another checkpoint protein found on many healthy cells in the body. When PD-1 binds to PD-L1, it stops T cells from killing a cell. Some cancer cells have a lot of PD-L1 on their surface, which stops T cells from killing these cancer cells. These cancers are called PD-L1-positive. An immune checkpoint inhibitor medicine such as Keytruda that stops PD-1 from binding to PD-L1 allows T cells to attack the cancer cells.
Uses: Keytruda is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat unresectable locally advanced or metastatic triple-negative, PD-L1-positive breast cancer.
How it’s given: Keytruda is given as an infusion before chemotherapy.
Side effects:
- lung problems
- liver problems
- intestinal problems
- hormone gland problems
- severe infection
- fatigue
- nausea
- diarrhea
- constipation
- vomiting
- hair loss
- rash
- cough
- loss of appetite
- headache
- low white blood cell counts
- anemia
Read more about Keytruda.
