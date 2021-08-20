Brand name: Megace

Chemical name: Megestrol

Class: Progestin hormonal therapy. There are no other progestins used to treat breast cancer.

How it works: Progestins suppress the effects of estrogen on cancer cells.

Uses: Megace may be used to:

ease symptoms of metastatic breast cancer, including loss of appetite

treat advanced-stage, hormone-receptor-positive breast cancer in women not responding to tamoxifen

How it's given: Megace is taken orally as a pill or liquid.

Additional information: Megace is a man-made version of the human hormone progesterone.

Side effects: