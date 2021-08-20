Join Us

Megace

Save as Favorite
Sign in to receive recommendations (Learn more)

Leer esta página en español

Brand name: Megace

Chemical name: Megestrol

Class: Progestin hormonal therapy. There are no other progestins used to treat breast cancer.

How it works: Progestins suppress the effects of estrogen on cancer cells.

Uses: Megace may be used to:

  • ease symptoms of metastatic breast cancer, including loss of appetite
  • treat advanced-stage, hormone-receptor-positive breast cancer in women not responding to tamoxifen

How it's given: Megace is taken orally as a pill or liquid.

Additional information: Megace is a man-made version of the human hormone progesterone.

Side effects:

Join the Conversation

Was this article helpful? Yes / No
Rn icon

Can we help guide you?

Create a profile for better recommendations

How does this work? Learn more
Are these recommendations helpful? Take a quick survey

Last modified on August 20, 2021 at 9:11 AM

2021eg sidebarad v01
Back to Top