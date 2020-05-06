Taxol
Brand name: Taxol
Chemical name: Paclitaxel
Class: Taxane chemotherapy. Abraxane and Taxotere are other taxanes.
How it works: Taxanes interfere with the ability of cancer cells to divide.
Uses: Taxol usually is given in combination with other chemotherapy medicines and is used after surgery to:
- reduce the risk of early-stage breast cancer coming back
- treat advanced-stage breast cancer after it stops responding to standard chemotherapy regimens that include an anthracycline
How it's given: Taxol is given intravenously.
Additional information: Taxol uses solvents to dissolve paclitaxel, the main ingredient, so the medicine can enter the bloodstream. These solvents may make Taxol difficult to tolerate while being given. People usually take pre-medications to minimize reactions to the solvents.
Side effects:
- low white blood cell count
- susceptibility to infection
- allergic reactions
- hair loss
- numbness in the fingers and toes (neuropathy)
- weakness
- vomiting
- diarrhea
- mouth sores
- irregular periods — this can include temporary cessation (usually resume after medication is completed) or permanent cessation of menstrual periods depending on your age and other factors
CAN WE HELP GUIDE YOU?
Create a profile for better recommendations
-
Your Breast Cancer Diagnosis
Just as no two people are exactly alike, no two breast cancers are exactly the same, either. Your...
- How to Ease Aromatase Inhibitor-Related Pain
-
Managing Your Medical Records
Each doctor and medical facility you visit keeps a medical record for you that includes...
-
Mastectomy and Breast Reconstruction Video Series
If you’ve been diagnosed with breast cancer, there are a number of surgical options for removing...
-
Tenacious D: I Was Strong; Cancer Made Me Stronger
“I want to make every woman diagnosed with breast cancer a rock star.” Dianne Wilson’s indigo...