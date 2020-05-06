Taxotere Save as Favorite Sign in to receive recommendations Learn more) Sign in to receive recommendations

Brand name: Taxotere

Chemical name: Docetaxel

Class: Taxane chemotherapy. Abraxane and Taxol are other taxanes.

How it works: Taxanes interfere with the ability of cancer cells to divide.

Uses: Taxotere usually is given in combination with other chemotherapy medicines and is used after surgery to treat:

advanced-stage breast cancer that isn't responding to doxorubicin

advanced-stage breast cancer that has spread to other areas of the breast or other parts of the body after treatment with standard chemotherapy medicines

early-stage breast cancer that has spread to the lymph nodes after surgery

How it's given: Taxotere is given intravenously.

Additional information: Taxotere uses solvents to dissolve paclitaxel, the main ingredient, so the medicine can enter the bloodstream. These solvents may make Taxotere difficult to tolerate while being given. People usually take pre-medications to minimize reactions to the solvents. In 2011, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved a generic version of Taxotere.

Side effects: