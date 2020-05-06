Vincristine
Chemical name: Vincristine
Brand names: Oncovin, Vincasar PES, Vincrex
Class: Vinca alkaloid chemotherapy. Navelbine is another vinca alkaloid.
How it works: Vinca alkaloids kill cancer cells by interfering with genes and stopping the cells from reproducing themselves.
Uses: Vincristine is used to treat advanced-stage breast cancer.
How it's given: Vincristine is given intravenously.
Additional information: Vincristine is made from the periwinkle plant.
Side effects:
- nausea
- vomiting
- diarrhea
- constipation
- hair changes
- numbness and tingling in the hands and feet (neuropathy)
- fatigue
- muscle aches
- muscle and abdominal cramps
- irregular periods — this can include temporary cessation (usually resume after medication is completed) or permanent cessation of menstrual periods depending on your age and other factors
