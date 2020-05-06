Vincristine

Chemical name: Vincristine

Brand names: Oncovin, Vincasar PES, Vincrex

Class: Vinca alkaloid chemotherapy. Navelbine is another vinca alkaloid.

How it works: Vinca alkaloids kill cancer cells by interfering with genes and stopping the cells from reproducing themselves.

Uses: Vincristine is used to treat advanced-stage breast cancer.

How it's given: Vincristine is given intravenously.

Additional information: Vincristine is made from the periwinkle plant.

Side effects:

Last modified on May 6, 2020 at 12:57 PM

