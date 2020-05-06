Xeloda

Save as Favorite
Sign in to receive recommendations (Learn more)

Brand name: Xeloda

Chemical name: Capecitabine

Class: Antimetabolite chemotherapy. Fluorouracil, Gemzar, and methotrexate are other antimetabolites.

How it works: Antimetabolites kill cancer cells by acting as false building blocks in a cancer cell's genes, causing the cancer cell to die as it gets ready to divide.

Uses: Xeloda often is used in combination with other anticancer medicines. Typically it's used to treat metastatic breast cancer that has stopped responding to Taxol, Taxotere, and Adriamycin.

How it's given: Xeloda is taken orally as a pill.

Additional information: Xeloda is in an inactive form when you take it. Your liver, and then enzymes in the cancer cells, convert it to its active cancer-fighting form, 5-fluorouracil. (Cancer cells contain high levels of an enzyme that converts Xeloda to its active state.) This two-step activation process means that a higher concentration of the medicine ends up in the cancer tissue, rather than in healthy tissue.

Side effects:

Join the Conversation

Rn icon

CAN WE HELP GUIDE YOU?

Create a profile for better recommendations

Was this article helpful? Yes / No

Last modified on May 6, 2020 at 12:59 PM

Leer esta página en español

Covid19 sidebar v04.4
Back to Top