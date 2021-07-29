Stage 0 Treatment Options

Join Us

Stage 0 breast cancer describes non-invasive breast cancers, such as DCIS (ductal carcinoma in situ). In stage 0, there is no evidence of cancer cells or non-cancerous abnormal cells breaking out of the part of the breast in which they started, or getting through to or invading neighboring normal tissue.

Treatment to the breast

  • total mastectomy (radiation after mastectomy rarely needed) or
  • lumpectomy plus radiation or
  • lumpectomy alone (with or without internal radiation — only for a limited subset of women)

Treatment to the lymph nodes

  • none required

Chemotherapy

Hormonal therapy

  • hormonal therapy usually prescribed; estrogen receptor status is not always known

Targeted therapy

Immunotherapy

Treatment to other parts of the body

  • does not apply
Last modified on July 29, 2021 at 9:00 AM

