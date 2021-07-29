Stage 0 Treatment Options
Stage 0 breast cancer describes non-invasive breast cancers, such as DCIS (ductal carcinoma in situ). In stage 0, there is no evidence of cancer cells or non-cancerous abnormal cells breaking out of the part of the breast in which they started, or getting through to or invading neighboring normal tissue.
Treatment to the breast
- total mastectomy (radiation after mastectomy rarely needed) or
- lumpectomy plus radiation or
- lumpectomy alone (with or without internal radiation — only for a limited subset of women)
Treatment to the lymph nodes
- none required
Chemotherapy
- no chemotherapy required
Hormonal therapy
- hormonal therapy usually prescribed; estrogen receptor status is not always known
Targeted therapy
- no current role for targeted therapy medicines
Immunotherapy
- no current role for immunotherapy medicines
Treatment to other parts of the body
- does not apply
