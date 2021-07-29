Stage IA & IB Treatment Options Save as Favorite Sign in to receive recommendations Learn more) Sign in to receive recommendations Leer esta página en español

Stage I describes invasive breast cancer (cancer cells are breaking through to or invading normal surrounding breast tissue). Stage I is divided into subcategories known as IA and IB.

In general, stage IA describes invasive breast cancer in which:

the tumor measures up to 2 centimeters (cm) and

the cancer has not spread outside the breast; no lymph nodes are involved

In general, stage IB describes invasive breast cancer in which:

there is no tumor in the breast; instead, small groups of cancer cells — larger than 0.2 millimeter (mm) but not larger than 2 mm — are found in the lymph nodes or

there is a tumor in the breast that is no larger than 2 cm, and there are small groups of cancer cells — larger than 0.2 mm but not larger than 2 mm — in the lymph nodes

Still, if the cancer is estrogen-receptor-positive or progesterone-receptor-positive, it is likely to be classified as stage IA.

Treatment to the breast

total mastectomy; radiation after mastectomy is only rarely needed or

lumpectomy plus radiation or

very occasionally, lumpectomy alone, with or without internal radiation — only for a limited subset of women

Treatment to the lymph nodes

sentinel lymph node biopsy, also known as sentinel lymph node dissection (preferred approach) or

axillary lymph node biopsy

Chemotherapy

chemotherapy may be given to reduce the risk of recurrence

Hormonal therapy

hormonal therapy is prescribed for people with hormone-receptor-positive cancer

Targeted therapy

targeted therapy medicines may be used to treat cancers that have certain characteristics (for example, cancers that are HER2-positive)

Immunotherapy

immunotherapy may be recommended before and after surgery if the cancer is triple-negative

Treatment to other parts of the body

