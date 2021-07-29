Join Us

Stage IIA & IIB Treatment Options

Stage II is divided into subcategories known as IIA and IIB. 

In general, stage IIA describes invasive breast cancer in which:

  • no tumor can be found in the breast, but cancer (larger than 2 millimeters [mm]) is found in 1 to 3 axillary lymph nodes (the lymph nodes under the arm) or in the lymph nodes near the breast bone (found during a sentinel node biopsy) or
  • the tumor measures 2 centimeters (cm) or smaller and has spread to the axillary lymph nodes or
  • the tumor is larger than 2 cm but not larger than 5 cm and has not spread to the axillary lymph nodes

Still, if the cancer tumor measures between 2 and 5 cm and:

it will likely be classified as stage IB.

Similarly, if the cancer tumor measures between 2 and 5 cm and:

it will likely be classified as stage IA.

In general, stage IIB describes invasive breast cancer in which:

  • the tumor is larger than 2 cm but no larger than 5 cm; small groups of breast cancer cells — larger than 0.2 mm but not larger than 2 mm — are found in the lymph nodes or
  • the tumor is larger than 2 cm but no larger than 5 cm; cancer has spread to 1 to 3 axillary lymph nodes or to lymph nodes near the breastbone (found during a sentinel node biopsy) or
  • the tumor is larger than 5 cm but has not spread to the axillary lymph nodes

Still, if the cancer tumor measures between 2 and 5 cm and:

it will likely be classified as stage IB.

Treatment to the breast

Treatment to the lymph nodes

and

  • possible radiation to supraclavicular and/or internal mammary lymph nodes

Chemotherapy

Hormonal therapy

Targeted therapy

Immunotherapy

  • immunotherapy may be recommended before and after surgery if the cancer is triple-negative

Treatment to other parts of the body

  • does not apply
Last modified on July 29, 2021 at 9:11 AM

