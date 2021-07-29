Stage IIA & IIB Treatment Options Save as Favorite Sign in to receive recommendations Learn more) Sign in to receive recommendations Leer esta página en español

Stage II is divided into subcategories known as IIA and IIB.

In general, stage IIA describes invasive breast cancer in which:

no tumor can be found in the breast, but cancer (larger than 2 millimeters [mm]) is found in 1 to 3 axillary lymph nodes (the lymph nodes under the arm) or in the lymph nodes near the breast bone (found during a sentinel node biopsy) or

the tumor measures 2 centimeters (cm) or smaller and has spread to the axillary lymph nodes or

the tumor is larger than 2 cm but not larger than 5 cm and has not spread to the axillary lymph nodes

Still, if the cancer tumor measures between 2 and 5 cm and:

has not spread to the lymph nodes or parts of the body away from the breast

is HER2-negative

is hormone-receptor-positive

it will likely be classified as stage IB.

Similarly, if the cancer tumor measures between 2 and 5 cm and:

has not spread to the lymph nodes

is HER2-negative

is estrogen-receptor-positive

is progesterone-receptor-negative

has an Oncotype DX Recurrence Score of 9

it will likely be classified as stage IA.

In general, stage IIB describes invasive breast cancer in which:

the tumor is larger than 2 cm but no larger than 5 cm; small groups of breast cancer cells — larger than 0.2 mm but not larger than 2 mm — are found in the lymph nodes or

the tumor is larger than 2 cm but no larger than 5 cm; cancer has spread to 1 to 3 axillary lymph nodes or to lymph nodes near the breastbone (found during a sentinel node biopsy) or

the tumor is larger than 5 cm but has not spread to the axillary lymph nodes

Still, if the cancer tumor measures between 2 and 5 cm and:

cancer is found in 1 to 3 axillary lymph nodes

is HER2-positive

is estrogen-receptor-positive

is progesterone-receptor-positive

it will likely be classified as stage IB.

Treatment to the breast

total mastectomy; radiation after mastectomy may be needed or

lumpectomy plus radiation, in some cases following chemotherapy to shrink a large single cancer

Treatment to the lymph nodes

sentinel lymph node biopsy, also known as sentinel lymph node dissection (preferred approach) or

axillary lymph node biopsy

and

possible radiation to supraclavicular and/or internal mammary lymph nodes

Chemotherapy

chemotherapy is commonly recommended

Hormonal therapy

hormonal therapy is prescribed for people with hormone-receptor-positive cancer

Targeted therapy

targeted therapy medicines may be used to treat cancers that have certain characteristics (for example, cancers that are HER2-positive)

Immunotherapy

immunotherapy may be recommended before and after surgery if the cancer is triple-negative

Treatment to other parts of the body

does not apply