Stage IIIA, IIIB, & IIIC Treatment Options

Stage III is divided into subcategories known as IIIA, IIIB, and IIIC.

In general, stage IIIA describes invasive breast cancer in which either:

no tumor is found in the breast or the tumor may be any size; cancer is found in 4 to 9 axillary lymph nodes or in the lymph nodes near the breastbone (found during imaging tests or a physical exam) or

the tumor is larger than 5 centimeters (cm); small groups of breast cancer cells (larger than 0.2 millimeter [mm] but not larger than 2 mm) are found in the lymph nodes or

the tumor is larger than 5 cm; cancer has spread to 1 to 3 axillary lymph nodes or to the lymph nodes near the breastbone (found during a sentinel lymph node biopsy)

Still, if the cancer tumor measures more than 5 cm across and:

is grade 2

cancer is found in 4 to 9 axillary lymph nodes

is estrogen-receptor-positive

is progesterone-receptor-positive

is HER2-positive

it will likely be classified as stage IB.

In general, stage IIIB describes invasive breast cancer in which:

the tumor may be any size and has spread to the chest wall and/or skin of the breast and caused swelling or an ulcer

and

may have spread to up to 9 axillary lymph nodes or

may have spread to lymph nodes near the breastbone

Still, if the cancer tumor measures more than 5 cm across and:

is grade 3

cancer is found in 4 to 9 axillary lymph nodes

is estrogen-receptor-positive

is progesterone-receptor-positive

is HER2-positive

it will likely be classified as stage IIA.

Inflammatory breast cancer is considered at least stage IIIB. Typical features of inflammatory breast cancer include:

reddening of a large portion of the breast skin

the breast feels warm and may be swollen

cancer cells have spread to the lymph nodes and may be found in the skin

In general, stage IIIC describes invasive breast cancer in which:

there may be no sign of cancer in the breast or, if there is a tumor, it may be any size and may have spread to the chest wall and/or the skin of the breast

and

the cancer has spread to 10 or more axillary lymph nodes or

the cancer has spread to lymph nodes above or below the collarbone or

the cancer has spread to axillary lymph nodes or to lymph nodes near the breastbone

Still, if the cancer tumor measures any size and:

it will likely be classified as stage IIIA.

Treatment to the breast

total mastectomy followed by radiation or

chemotherapy to shrink the cancer tumor and/or treat cancer in the lymph nodes, followed by lumpectomy and radiation or

chemotherapy to shrink the cancer tumor and/or treat cancer in the lymph nodes, followed by total mastectomy and radiation

Treatment to the lymph nodes

axillary lymph node removal and

possible radiation to supraclavicular and/or internal mammary lymph nodes

Chemotherapy

chemotherapy is almost always recommended

Hormonal therapy

hormonal therapy is prescribed for people with hormone-receptor-positive cancer

Targeted therapy

targeted therapy medicines may be used to treat cancers that have certain characteristics (for example, cancers that are HER2-positive)

Immunotherapy

immunotherapy may be recommended before and after surgery if the cancer is triple-negative

Treatment to other parts of the body

does not apply