Anemia Save as Favorite Sign in to receive recommendations Learn more) Sign in to receive recommendations

Anemia means you have a low red blood cell count or your red blood cells don't have enough hemoglobin. Hemoglobin is an iron-rich protein found in red blood cells that carries oxygen from your lungs to the rest of your body. If you're anemic, you might experience the following:

You may bruise easily and may bleed more or longer than normal. You also might have frequent nosebleeds.

Anemia can be caused by breast cancer treatments:

Managing anemia

Medications like Epogen (chemical name: epoetin alfa), Aranesp (chemical name: darbepoetin alfa), and Procrit (chemical name: epoetin alfa) can help your body make more red blood cells. Talk to your doctor to see if a medicine like that might be right for you. You can also ask your doctor if an iron supplement would help you.

To help increase your body's iron levels and ease anemia, try to eat foods that are rich in iron:

spinach

peanuts, peanut butter, or almonds

lean beef

eggs

fortified cereal

lentils

Also try to eat foods that are rich in vitamin B12:

liver (cooked)

clams (cooked)

vitamin-fortified cold cereal

wild caught rainbow trout (cooked)

sockeye salmon (cooked)