A headache is usually described as a throbbing, sharp, steady, or dull pain in the head. There are different types of headaches:

Tension headaches usually cause pain that wraps around your head like a band. The pain can be more intense in the front or near the back of your head.

Sinus headaches cause pain in the forehead, cheeks, and nasal areas. Sinus headaches usually have other symptoms such as a stuffy or runny nose and your senses of smell and taste may be affected.

Migraine headaches can cause a painful pulsing or throbbing in the head and may cause nausea, vomiting, and sensitivity to bright light and sound.

You may have any or all of these types of headaches during breast cancer treatment.

Breast cancer treatments that can cause headaches include:

Pain medications you may be taking along with breast cancer treatments also may cause headaches. When taken in large amounts, pain medicines can cause what's called a “rebound” headache. When the pain medication wears off, the body has a withdrawal reaction, causing another headache. Long-term use of some pain medications can lead to low-grade headaches that don't go away. Talk to your doctor about the correct dosage of pain medications.

Bisphosphonates, medicines that are used to protect bones during breast cancer treatment, also may cause headaches.

Preventing headaches

Consider complementary and holistic techniques to help reduce emotional and physical stress that can lead to headaches. Relaxation techniques such as deep breathing, meditation, and progressive muscle relaxation may help.

Managing headaches

Managing headaches

Use an ice pack on the affected area. Applying a cold pack or cool washcloth to your forehead, nape of the neck, or temples can help alleviate pain.

Calm down and relax with a warm bath or shower, nap, or a stroll around the neighborhood.

Relax in a quiet, dimly lit room. Sit or lie down, with your eyes closed to help release tension. Sometimes soft, relaxing music can help.

A headache can be a symptom of other serious conditions. If you’re having frequent headaches, talk to your doctor to figure out what's causing them and how to treat them.