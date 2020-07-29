During treatment for breast cancer you may notice some changes in the color or thickness of your fingernails or toenails or changes around the nail bed.

Your nails may look bruised — turning black, brown, blue, or green. People with darker complexions notice the color change more.

You may develop blemishes on your nails such as a horizontal or vertical line, or small indentations. These marks reflect the timing of chemotherapy. You may have multiple lines or indentations that mark the different cycles of chemotherapy. These spots are not permanent, and will grow out with the nail.

Your nails may become thin or brittle.

Your nails probably won't grow as long as they used to and may tend to break more easily. The nail can lift completely off the nail bed

The nail bed may become dry

You may develop ingrown nails on your fingers or toes.

The following treatments for breast cancer can cause nail changes:

Managing nail changes

If you’re experiencing nail changes, your risk of infection may increase. A nail infection can be serious if your immune system is compromised from chemotherapy. If you have lymphedema, a nail infection can make it worse.

The following tips can cover up any nail blemishes and help keep your nails free from infection:

Keep nails trimmed and clean to reduce the risk of infection.

Wear gloves

Paint your nails to hide blemishes and increase nail strength.

Remove nail polish with a non-acetone-based remover

Don't bite or tear at your nails.

Buy thin cotton gloves that you can wear around the house to help you break this habit. Don't pick at your cuticles

Use a cuticle remover cream or gel

Massage cuticle cream into the nail area

Limit the time your hands are in water.

Avoid professional manicures.

Do not use artificial nails.

If you develop an ingrown toe or fingernail, try soaking it in warm water and putting some antibiotic cream on the area

Tell your doctor if you have any signs of inflammation or infection. If you're having pain or draining fluid from your nail, call your doctor immediately.