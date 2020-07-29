A rash is a skin reaction that changes your skin's color, appearance, or texture. A rash can appear on just one part of your body or all over it. A rash may be the sign of an allergic reaction or infection.

Symptoms of a rash include:

redness

itching

inflammation

bumps

dryness

blisters

swelling

pain

Any medicine has the potential to cause a rash in some people.

Breast cancer treatments that may cause a rash are:

Some pain medications also can cause a rash.

Managing a rash

If you think your rash is an allergic reaction to a medication or a sign of infection, stop taking the medication and call your doctor immediately.

If your rash isn't an allergic reaction, here are some tips to ease any discomfort you may have:

Wear loose clothes. Tight clothes can rub and irritate a rash.

Tight clothes can rub and irritate a rash. Wash with mild soap that contains no perfumes to reduce irritation.

that contains no perfumes to reduce irritation. Pat yourself dry after bathing — don’t rub your skin.

— don’t rub your skin. Protect your skin with clothing and sunscreen when outdoors.

with clothing and sunscreen when outdoors. Stop using perfumes, deodorants, body lotions , as well as powders, body oils, and creams that could make the rash worse.

, as well as powders, body oils, and creams that could make the rash worse. Avoid scratching — it could make the rash worse.

— it could make the rash worse. Ask your doctor about anti-itch creams, antihistamines, and pain relievers to help ease rash discomfort.