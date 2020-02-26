Is Breast Reconstruction Right for You? Save as Favorite Sign in to receive recommendations Learn more) Sign in to receive recommendations

Deciding whether or not to have a breast rebuilt is a very personal choice. Take the time you need to learn about how breast reconstruction might affect you, both emotionally and physically, before you decide to have the surgery. There are two main categories of reconstruction:

implant reconstruction, which uses a saline or silicone implant to create a breast shape

autologous or flap reconstruction, which takes tissue from another area of your body to create a breast form

In some cases, an implant and flap may be used together.

Also consider whether you’re open to not having reconstruction. This could be your most flexible option — you can go breast-free, use a pop-in breast form, or change your mind and get breast reconstruction in the future. When considering this idea, keep in mind that reconstruction at the time of mastectomy generally produces better cosmetic results than a reconstruction done much later. Still, having reconstruction much later on is possible if you’re just not ready to make decisions right now.

Talk to all of your cancer doctors and your plastic surgeon about the best options for your unique situation. A plastic surgeon who's experienced in the options you're considering may offer you the most complete review of all your choices. Since plastic surgeons tend to specialize in different reconstructive techniques, you may need to talk to more than one surgeon to get the full picture.

Talking to other women who have had breast reconstruction can give you more personal opinions about your options. There’s nothing like hearing from other women who’ve had it done — and they may even be willing to share photos. Some great places to go are the Breastcancer.org Discussion Board forums called Breast Reconstruction and Living Without Reconstruction After a Mastectomy, where women share experiences and support each other. The site BreastFree is devoted to sharing stories, photos, and other information about opting to have no reconstruction after mastectomy. Many women call this "going flat."

Deciding factors

Here are some things you might want to consider while you're making a decision about breast reconstruction:

Is it important to you to have a permanent breast shape? Some women prefer to use a prosthesis (a wearable artificial breast shape) instead of having reconstruction. Other women feel that a reconstructed breast is more convenient than wearing, removing, and taking care of a prosthetic breast.

Dr. Marisa Weiss, chief medical officer of Breastcancer.org, has found that most of her patients prioritize reconstruction goals in the order below when making decisions:

receiving the most effective anti-cancer therapy above and beyond anything else, including reconstruction the ability to function fully and comfortably after recovering from the reconstruction procedure aesthetics: the way the reconstructed breast feels and looks as far as size, shape, and symmetry with the other breast practical considerations: timing, cost, availability, length of recovery

It's also important to know that while breast reconstruction rebuilds the shape of the breast, it doesn't restore sensation to the breast or the nipple. Over time, the skin over the reconstructed breast can become more sensitive to touch, but it won't be exactly the same as it was before surgery.