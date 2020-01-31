About Breastcancer.org Save as Favorite Sign in to receive recommendations Learn more) Sign in to receive recommendations

Breastcancer.org is a nonprofit organization founded in 2000 by breast oncologist Marisa C. Weiss, M.D. and born out of her conviction that people with breast cancer need more information and support than a doctor's visit can provide.

We are the leading patient-focused resource for breast health and breast cancer information and support. We engage, educate, and empower people with our expert information and dynamic peer support community to help them make the best decisions for their lives.

Since 2000, we have reached 153 million people worldwide. Breastcancer.org receives more than 19 million visits each year, and we host and manage the world’s largest online breast cancer peer community, with over 226,000 registered members throughout our history.

Our mission

Our mission is to help people make sense of the complex medical and personal information about breast health and breast cancer, so they can make the best decisions for their lives.

Our patient-focused resources

Access to expert information: Breastcancer.org publishes information about all aspects of the breast cancer experience in the form of articles, podcasts, videos, and patient stories. Content is created by an award-winning editorial team with a depth of experience, and reviewed by an advisory board of medical experts.

The latest Research News: Breastcancer.org publishes summaries of peer-reviewed articles about the latest and most actionable breast cancer research.

Personalized article recommendations: People may create profiles by filling in their diagnostic and treatment information on Breastcancer.org. Based on this information, Breastcancer.org delivers information to each person that is relevant to their unique situation.

Peer-to-peer community support: Our Discussion Boards provide a free, vibrant, and supportive community of people either diagnosed with breast cancer or concerned about a breast condition, as well as their support persons. The boards are monitored 24/7 by a team of experienced moderators.

Spanish-language resources: Breastcancer.org offers information and Discussion Boards in Spanish.

Annual Impact Report

Our Annual Impact Report shows the meaningful difference we are making in people’s lives by reporting on the latest breast cancer research, going in depth to educate readers about tailored treatment and care options, and providing a platform for their emotional support on our community discussion forums. This report celebrates the millions of people we serve and the generous individuals and organizations that make it possible.

Read our Annual Impact Report.

Breastcancer.org Team Meet the people who work hard to create, deliver, and enhance Breastcancer.org's programs.

Board of Directors Members of the Breastcancer.org Board of Directors represent diverse areas of business, philanthropy, media, and communications.

Professional Advisory Board All medical information on the Breastcancer.org website and in our printed materials is reviewed by members of the Professional Advisory Board, which includes over 70 practicing medical professionals from around the world who are leaders in their fields.

The Press Room Learn basic facts about breast cancer and about Breastcancer.org, peruse Breastcancer.org's media appearances, and find logo and logo-use guidelines.

Supporters Breastcancer.org is a nonprofit organization supported by individuals, foundations, and corporations. Learn about our supporters.

Our Commitment to You We are committed to maintaining the highest standard of medical excellence and integrity, while respecting our visitors' privacy. Read about our ethical commitment and privacy policy.

Financial Information Review Breastcancer.org's audited financial statements and Form 990s.