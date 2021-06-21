Most Women With Metastatic Breast Cancer Have Troubling Treatment Side Effects, Willing To Discuss Dosing Options With Doctor Save as Favorite Sign in to receive recommendations Learn more) Sign in to receive recommendations

About 86% of women diagnosed with metastatic breast cancer had at least one bad treatment-related side effect, and 92% were willing to discuss options for different dosing levels of medicines based on their unique situations, according to a study.

The research was presented at the 2021 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting. Read the abstract of “Treatment-related side effects and views about dosage assessment to sustain quality of life: Results of an advocate-led survey of patients with metastatic breast cancer (MBC).”

About the Patient-Centered Dosing Initiative

About the study

What this means for you

About the Patient-Centered Dosing Initiative

The Patient-Centered Dosing Initiative was created to learn how people diagnosed with metastatic breast cancer feel about personalized starting doses of breast cancer medicines. The Patient-Centered Dosing Initiative is made up of a group of metastatic breast cancer patient advocates and an advisory board of four medical oncologists.

For many years, the idea behind developing dose levels for many breast cancer medicines was: the higher the dose, the higher the toxicity, the better the medicine worked. Still, there is usually no difference between the breast cancer medicine dose for early-stage disease and the dose for metastatic disease, even though people diagnosed with metastatic breast cancer receive treatment for the rest of their lives.

A study done at the MD Anderson Cancer Center found that a lower starting dose of Xeloda (chemical name: capecitabine) for people with metastatic breast cancer offered the same benefits as the higher dose, but caused fewer or less severe side effects.

Back to top

About the study

The Patient-Centered Dosing Initiative conducted an online survey between Aug. 6 and Aug. 22, 2020. People diagnosed with metastatic breast cancer were invited to complete the survey through social media, online support groups, and email lists.

The survey asked:

how common treatment side effects were

how severe the side effects were

how common it was for the person to discuss side effects with their doctor

the effect a dose reduction had on the person’s quality of life

the person’s willingness to talk about different dosing options with their doctors

Overall, 1,221 people completed the survey. Of these:

99% were women

80% were between 36 and 65 years old

88% were white

62% had recurrent metastatic disease, meaning they had previously been diagnosed with early-stage breast cancer

38% had de novo metastatic breast cancer, meaning metastatic disease was the first breast cancer diagnosis they received

60% had hormone-receptor-positive, HER2-negative disease

17% had hormone-receptor-positive, HER2-positive disease

13% had hormone-receptor-negative, HER2-positive disease

10% had triple-negative disease

46% had been diagnosed with metastatic breast cancer within 2 years of completing the survey

83% had been treated with a targeted therapy medicine

77% had been treated with hormonal therapy

The survey results showed that 86% of the people reported having a “bad” treatment side effect. The researchers said they didn’t try to define what a bad side effect was because what is bad to one person may be tolerable to another person. So they relied on the survey respondents’ perceptions of the severity of side effects.

Of the people who reported having a bad side effect, 20% said they visited an emergency room or hospital because of the side effect, and 43% said they missed at least one treatment because of the side effect.

The most common side effects reported were:

fatigue

nausea

low blood counts

diarrhea

neuropathy

pain

mouth sores

constipation

Nearly all the people who had a bad side effect — 98% — told their doctors about it, and 82% said their doctors helped ease the side effects.

Of the people who received help from their doctor for side effects:

66% received a lower dose of breast cancer medicine

59% were prescribed medicine to help ease their side effects

53% received other help

Of the people who received a lower dose of breast cancer medicine:

71% felt better on the lower dose

12% felt better at first, but then felt the same

Almost all the survey respondents — 92% — said they would be willing to talk to their doctors about metastatic breast cancer medicine dosing options based on their unique situations.

“Given that 86% of patients with [metastatic breast cancer] experienced at least one significant treatment-related side effect and 83% improved after dosage reduction, innovative dosage-related strategies are warranted to sustain quality of life,” the researchers wrote. “Patient-physician discussions in which the patient’s physical attributes and circumstances are periodically assessed may determine the right dose for the patient upon treatment initiation and afterwards, and the vast majority of patients would be receptive to such discussions.”

Back to top

What this means for you

If you’ve been diagnosed with metastatic breast cancer, the results of this study offer some interesting insights.

If you have troubling treatment-related side effects, it’s a good idea to tell your doctor right away so you can discuss how to ease them. In some cases, your doctor may be able to prescribe medicines to help or recommend complementary therapies, such as acupuncture or mindfulness meditation.

You also may want to talk to your doctor about this study and ask if a dose reduction might help ease your side effects, while still effectively treating the cancer.

Together, you and your doctor can develop the best treatment plan for you, based on your unique situation and preferences.

Back to top

Written by: Jamie DePolo, senior editor