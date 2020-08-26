Finding Someone Else to Talk to Save as Favorite Sign in to receive recommendations Learn more) Sign in to receive recommendations Leer esta página en español

It’s important to find a trusted confidant with whom you can discuss your most intense fears and concerns as well as your hopes. You may find that your spouse, life partner, or other relative or friend can play this role. If they cannot, consider going outside your usual circle of family and friends to find someone you can talk to. This person might be:

a member of the clergy

social worker

psychologist or other mental health professional

doctor or nurse

another person with breast cancer

another cancer survivor

It does not matter who this support person is; what is important is that you have someone who allows you to speak openly. Some hospitals and cancer centers offer mentoring programs that match people who are newly diagnosed with others who have already been through treatment. Another option is a breast cancer support group, where you can meet many other people who know exactly what you are going through. Visit the Breastcancer.org Discussion Boards to talk to others going through breast cancer.