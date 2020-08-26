Join Us

Finding Someone Else to Talk to

Save as Favorite
Sign in to receive recommendations (Learn more)

Leer esta página en español

It’s important to find a trusted confidant with whom you can discuss your most intense fears and concerns as well as your hopes. You may find that your spouse, life partner, or other relative or friend can play this role. If they cannot, consider going outside your usual circle of family and friends to find someone you can talk to. This person might be:

  • a member of the clergy
  • social worker
  • psychologist or other mental health professional
  • doctor or nurse
  • another person with breast cancer
  • another cancer survivor

It does not matter who this support person is; what is important is that you have someone who allows you to speak openly. Some hospitals and cancer centers offer mentoring programs that match people who are newly diagnosed with others who have already been through treatment. Another option is a breast cancer support group, where you can meet many other people who know exactly what you are going through. Visit the Breastcancer.org Discussion Boards to talk to others going through breast cancer.

Join the Conversation

Was this article helpful? Yes / No
Rn icon

Can we help guide you?

Create a profile for better recommendations

Beta How does this work? Learn more
Are these recommendations helpful? Take a quick survey

Last modified on August 26, 2020 at 1:03 PM

Covid19 sidebar v04.4
Back to Top