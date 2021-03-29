Treatment Side Effects
- Abdominal Pain
- Addiction
- Allergic Reactions
- Anemia
- Anxiety
- Appetite Changes
- Armpit Discomfort
- Axillary Web Syndrome (Cording)
- Back Pain
- Bleeding and Bruising Problems
- Blood Clots and Phlebitis
- Bone and Joint Pain
- Breathing Problems
- Chest Pain
- Cold and Flu Symptoms
- Constipation
- Coughing
- Dehydration
- Delayed Wound Healing
- Depression
- Diarrhea
- Dizziness
- Dry Mouth
- Dry Skin
- Electrolyte Imbalance
- Endometrial Cancer
- Endometriosis
- Fainting
- Fatigue
- Fertility Issues
- Fever
- Gas (Flatulence)
- Hair Loss
- Hand-Foot Syndrome (HFS) or Palmar-Plantar Erythrodysesthesia (PPE)
- Headaches
- Hearing Problems
- Heart Problems
- Heartburn or Gastro-Esophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
- Hematoma (Blood Build-Up)
- High Blood Pressure (Hypertension)
- High Cholesterol
- Hot Flashes
- Infection
- Injection Site Reaction
- Insomnia (Trouble Sleeping)
- Itching
- Kidney Problems
- Leg Cramps
- Liver Problems (Hepatotoxicity)
- Loss of Libido
- Low Blood Pressure (Hypotension)
- Low White Blood Cell Count
- Lung Problems
- Lymphedema
- Memory Loss
- Menopause and Menopausal Symptoms
- Mood Swings
- Mouth and Throat Sores (Mucositis)
- Muscle Pain (Myalgia)
- Nail Changes
- Nausea
- Neuropathy
- Nosebleeds
- Numbness
- Osteonecrosis of the Jaw
- Osteoporosis (Bone Loss)
- Pain
- Phantom Breast Pain
- Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
- Rash
- Runny Nose
- Scar Tissue Formation
- Seroma (Fluid Build-Up)
- Skin Discoloration
- Skin Sensitivity
- Sore Throat
- Stroke
- Swallowing Problems
- Sweating
- Swelling
- Taste and Smell Changes
- Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
- Urine Discoloration
- Vaginal Discharge
- Vaginal Dryness
- Vision and Eye Problems
- Vomiting
- Weakness
- Weight Changes
