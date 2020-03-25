Prophylactic Mastectomy and Reconstruction Video Series Save as Favorite Sign in to receive recommendations Learn more) Sign in to receive recommendations

Women who decide to have prophylactic mastectomy often choose to have breast reconstruction surgery, either at the same time as prophylactic mastectomy or at a later time.

In our Prophylactic Mastectomy and Breast Reconstruction video series, watch as surgeons at the Center for Restorative Breast Surgery in New Orleans, La., explain how prophylactic mastectomy can reduce the risk of breast cancer by about 90%. To restore a sense of wholeness, many women decide to have breast reconstruction immediately after prophylactic mastectomy surgery. You also can watch the stories of Lorell, Kerry, and Mandi, who tested positive for a BRCA2 mutation and made the challenging decision to undergo these risk-reducing surgeries.

Prophylactic Mastectomy

Watch as surgeons Alan Stolier, M.D., FACS, Karl Ordoyne, M.D., FACS, and Frank DellaCroce, M.D., FACS explain why women who test positive for a high-risk mutation may choose prophylactic mastectomy and reconstruction, and how breast and plastic surgeons work together for the best cosmetic outcome. You’ll also meet Lorell and Kerry and hear how they made the decision to have prophylactic mastectomy.

Prophylactic Mastectomy and Breast Reconstruction

Frank DellaCroce, M.D., FACS and Scott Sullivan, M.D., FACS explain how breast reconstruction can help restore a feeling of wholeness after prophylactic mastectomy. Dr. DellaCroce walks us through three commonly performed reconstruction techniques: implant, DIEP flap, and SGAP flap surgeries. Lorell, Kerry, and Mandi share their feelings about how reconstruction helped them regain a sense of confidence.

Prophylactic Mastectomy and Breast Reconstruction: Kerry’s Story

Watch as Kerry, 36, tells the story of how she gathered the courage to seek genetic testing after watching her mom be diagnosed and treated for breast cancer. Kerry talks about facing the reality of testing positive for a BRCA2 mutation, eventually feeling a sense of peace about undergoing risk-reducing surgery, and her empowering path of recovery.

Prophylactic Mastectomy and Breast Reconstruction: Lorell’s Story

When Lorell, 50, tested positive for a BRCA2 mutation after her sister and father were treated for breast cancer, she decided to undergo prophylactic mastectomy and reconstruction to take back control. Watch her describe how she found the strength to make this difficult decision and what it’s like to be on the other side of it.

Prophylactic Mastectomy and Breast Reconstruction: Kerry and Mandi

Mandi, 29, talks about what it was like to watch her sister Kerry, 36, go through prophylactic mastectomy and reconstruction after Kerry tested positive for a BRCA2 mutation. When Mandi tested positive a year later, she had a big decision to make. Watch their story.

Hear more from Lorell, Kerry, and Mandi. Listen to senior editor Jamie DePolo talk to Lorell, Kerry, and Mandi about why they felt it was important to participate in this video series, and hear their first-hand advice for other people facing similar decisions.

Learn more about the information presented in this video series.

Genetic Testing: Lorell, Kerry, and Mandi underwent genetic testing and discovered they had gene mutations that significantly increased their risk for developing breast cancer. Find out why someone might consider genetic testing, the pros and cons, and what to do once the results arrive.

Prophylactic Mastectomy: Learn why prophylactic mastectomy might be an important risk-reducing step for some people, what to expect, the difference between skin-sparing and nipple-sparing mastectomy, and the risks.

Breast Reconstruction: Read about the different techniques for breast reconstruction and what to expect, including the DIEP and SGAP surgeries Lorell, Kerry, and Mandi had.

Prophylactic Ovary Removal: Learn about bilateral prophylactic salpingo-oophorectomy, a surgery that can reduce the risk of breast cancer by about 50% in women at very high risk. This surgery can reduce the risk of ovarian cancer by about 90%.

What to Expect with Any Surgery: Find out what to expect before, during, and after any surgery, and learn ways to reduce the fear and stress that can come up around surgery.