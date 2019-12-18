Follow-Up Care for Inflammatory Breast Cancer

Save as Favorite
Sign in to receive recommendations (Learn more)

Treatment for inflammatory breast cancer can continue for many months or even years after you have surgery. Your doctor will want to monitor you closely over the long term. You can work with your doctor to set up a schedule of regular visits and find out what tests he or she recommends.

With a diagnosis of inflammatory breast cancer, it’s also very important to get the emotional support you need. Visit these areas of Breastcancer.org to find out more:

Was this article helpful? Yes / No

Last modified on December 18, 2019 at 11:24 AM

Leer esta página en español

Fy20eoy sidebar v02.1
Back to Top