Follow-Up Care for Inflammatory Breast Cancer

Treatment for inflammatory breast cancer can continue for many months or even years after you have surgery. Your doctor will want to monitor you closely over the long term. You can work with your doctor to set up a schedule of regular visits and find out what tests he or she recommends.

With a diagnosis of inflammatory breast cancer, it’s also very important to get the emotional support you need. Visit these areas of Breastcancer.org to find out more:

