After the urgency of getting a diagnosis and figuring out a treatment plan, there can still be many things to manage in your daily life. If you are being or have been treated for breast cancer, certain everyday realities may make themselves known: staying organized, paying for treatment, maintaining a job, making lifestyle changes, and managing symptoms and side effects. The Breastcancer.org Day-to-Day Matters section can help you navigate these issues so you can focus on the rest of your life.

In the following pages, you can learn about: