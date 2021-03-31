Day-to-Day Matters
After the urgency of getting a diagnosis and figuring out a treatment plan, there can still be many things to manage in your daily life. If you are being or have been treated for breast cancer, certain everyday realities may make themselves known: staying organized, paying for treatment, maintaining a job, making lifestyle changes, and managing symptoms and side effects. The Breastcancer.org Day-to-Day Matters section can help you navigate these issues so you can focus on the rest of your life.
In the following pages, you can learn about:
- Paying for Your Care
- How to manage treatment costs and find assistance programs.
- Breast Cancer and Your Job
- Ways to manage the emotional, physical, and legal aspects of balancing your job and your treatment.
- Managing Your Medical Records
- Suggestions about the detailed information you should collect about your treatment and how to organize it.
- Staying on Track With Treatment
- Why it's so important to stick to your treatment plan, take the full course of medications, and continue with regular tests and doctors' visits to keep yourself healthy into the future.
- Talking to Your Family and Friends About Breast Cancer
- Tips for talking about your breast cancer diagnosis with your partner, children, and friends.
- Nutrition
- How foods and dietary supplements affect your risk factors, recovery, and treatments.
- Exercise
- How to exercise safely during and after breast cancer treatment, different types of exercise, and ways to stay motivated.
- Managing Fatigue
- What causes fatigue and what you can do about it.
- Bone Health
- Measuring bone density, dealing with osteoporosis, effects of breast cancer treatment on your bones, and what you can do to help keep them strong.
- Managing Menopausal Symptoms
- How to manage hot flashes, depression, memory problems, weight gain, vaginal dryness, and more.
- Sex and Intimacy
- Changes in your intimate relationships during and after breast cancer, and how to deal with them.
- Boost of Confidence Blog Series
- A blog series featuring the stories and insights of real people affected by breast cancer, who share their advice on self-care topics such as skin care, hair, and clothing.
- Fertility and Pregnancy Issues During and After Breast Cancer
- Information about how breast cancer treatment can affect your ability to have children.
- Understanding Your Immune System
- Learn the basics about your immune system, how treatment can affect your immunity, and what you can do to keep your immune system functioning well.
- Summertime Tips
- Ways to manage seasonal issues during breast cancer treatment, including information on taking care of your skin in the summer, and finding the right bathing suit.
- Ways to Prepare for a Natural Disaster
- Tips on what to do if a natural disaster occurs during your breast cancer treatment.
