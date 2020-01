Drugs for Treatment and Risk Reduction Save as Favorite Sign in to receive recommendations Learn more) Sign in to receive recommendations

Breastcancer.org has created this guide to help you quickly get information about the many medicines used to treat or lower the risk of breast cancer. Not included are pain medications or medicines used to treat side effects of breast cancer medicines.

Each listing includes:

brand name

chemical name

how the medicine works

uses, including whether it's given before surgery (neoadjuvant) or after surgery (adjuvant)

form (pill, IV, injection)

side effects

Abraxane (chemical name: albumin-bound or nab-paclitaxel)

Adriamycin (chemical name: doxorubicin)

Afinitor (chemical name: everolimus)

Aranesp (chemical name: darbepoetin alfa)

Aredia (chemical name: pamidronate)

Arimidex (chemical name: anastrozole)

Aromasin (chemical name: exemestane)

Avastin (chemical name: bevacizumab)

Carboplatin (brand name: Paraplatin)

Cytoxan (chemical name: cyclophosphamide)

Daunorubicin (brand names: Cerubidine, DaunoXome)

Doxil (chemical name: doxorubicin)

Ellence (chemical name: epirubicin)

Enhertu (chemical name: fam-trastuzumab-deruxtecan-nxki)

Epogen (chemical name: epoetin alfa)

Evista (chemical name: raloxifene)

Fareston (chemical name: toremifene)

Faslodex (chemical name: fulvestrant)

Femara (chemical name: letrozole)

Fluorouracil (also called 5-fluorouracil or 5-FU; brand name: Adrucil)

Gemzar (chemical name: gemcitabine)

Halaven (chemical name: eribulin)

Halotestin (chemical name: fluoxymesterone)

Herceptin (chemical name: trastuzumab)

Herceptin Hylecta (chemical name: trastuzumab and hyaluronidase-oysk)

Herzuma (chemical name: trastuzumab-pkrb)

Ibrance (chemical name: palbociclib)

Ixempra (chemical name: ixabepilone)

Kadcyla (chemical name: T-DM1 or ado-trastuzumab emtansine)

Kanjinti (chemical name: trastuzumab-anns)

Kisqali (chemical name: ribociclib, formerly called LEE011)

Leucovorin (brand names: Wellcovorin, Citrovorum Factor, Folinic Acid)

Lupron (chemical name: leuprolide)

Lynparza (chemical name: olaparib)

Megace (chemical name: megestrol)

Methotrexate (brand names: Amethopterin, Mexate, Folex)

Mitomycin (chemical name: mutamycin)

Mitoxantrone (brand name: Novantrone)

Navelbine (chemical name: vinorelbine)

Nerlynx (chemical name: neratinib)

Neulasta (chemical name: pegfilgrastim)

Neupogen (chemical name: filgrastim)

Ogivri (chemical name: trastuzumab-dkst)

Ontruzant (chemical name: trastuzumab-dttb)

Perjeta (chemical name: pertuzumab)

Piqray (chemical name: alpelisib)

Procrit (chemical name: epoetin alfa)

Talzenna (chemical name: talazoparib)

Tamoxifen (brand names: Nolvadex, Apo-Tamox, Tamofen, Tamone, Soltamox)

Taxol (chemical name: paclitaxel)

Taxotere (chemical name: docetaxel)

Tecentriq (chemical name: atezolizumab)

Thiotepa (brand name: Thioplex)

Trazimera (chemical name: trastuzumab-qyyp)

Trelstar (chemical name: triptorelin)

Tykerb (chemical name: lapatinib)

Verzenio (chemical name: abemaciclib)

Vincristine (brand names: Oncovin, Vincasar PES, Vincrex)

Vitrakvi (chemical name: larotrectinib)

Xeloda (chemical name: capecitabine)

Xgeva (chemical name: denosumab)

Zarxio (chemical name: filgrastim-sndz)

Zoladex (chemical name: goserelin)

Zometa (chemical name: zoledronic acid)