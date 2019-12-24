Metastatic Breast Cancer Save as Favorite Sign in to receive recommendations Learn more) Sign in to receive recommendations

While October 13 is Metastatic Breast Cancer Awareness Day, we want to make sure to recognize, acknowledge, and honor these very special members of our Breastcancer.org Community each and every day of the year. We've asked some members to share their stories of living with metastatic disease to offer support and encouragement to others facing this diagnosis.

"Everything seemed to be going so well for me. I was barely starting my new job in administration at a new charter school, only 3 years in, and I got slammed with this diagnosis." Read 13kkan's story...

"Although the breast cancer primarily metastasized to my bones, it also caused a significant loss of my voice, which is devastating to a [speech-language pathologist]." Read AngelaO's story...

"All the while I was having chemo I was told the gold standard at the time was a total mastectomy. It had to be done for the best outcome. To me, having stage IV cancer, 'the horse was already out of the barn.' I just felt a mastectomy was not right since the cancer was way beyond the breast." Read AnnaBill-74's story...

"I log in to the forums everyday and this helps me psychologically not to feel alone in my fight against cancer, not to give up, and realize that other patients suffer even more than me. I try to share with them thoughts of hope that also helps me not to feel sorry for myself or depressed." Read auroaya's story...

"Since I turned 40 I've always been nervous about developing breast cancer. My mom was diagnosed at that age and died shortly after her 42nd birthday. I was diligent." Read Babs6287's story...

"I am still on this side of the grass, right? It’s fortunate that I am here and that’s what I have to look at. Yeah, I’ve got this beast, but I have the tools to fight it as much as I can." Read Barry's story...

"It is such a devastating diagnosis not just for me but for my loving husband and for my entire family. I honestly thought I had months to live. It has been 10 months now...." Read Bebicita's story...

"Don't compare yourself to others. Everyone is not the same. We may all be traveling on the Cancer highway, but the route we take and what we will see and experience along the way will be different." Read BJKinNebr's story...

"I can't get my head around that it's here to stay. It is overwhelming me on days. I've met some amazing people through this illness. They have such strength." Read Booka40's story...

"August 31, 2011, my doctor was suspicious of a pea-sized lump on my mastectomy side. She sent me for an ultrasound and biopsy. Results were positive for recurrence." Read CarolinaGirl_jlo's story...

"...my story is pretty long; you see this is my third battle. In 2006, I was diagnosed with Stage IIA, ER+ breast cancer after finding a lump in the inner upper quadrant of my right breast." Read CatFromFL's story...

"Knowing I have incurable cancer has made me finally learn to not sweat the small stuff. Most days I feel lucky and grateful but there are many days (and especially sleepless nights) when I struggle with hurt and anger over why I have this awful disease." Read cenglish62's story...

"I am one of those people who always did everything you were supposed to do. I got my yearly mammograms, I did self breast checks regularly.... I have zero risk factors and yet here I am with stage IV straight out of the gate. It's a hard thing to accept." Read Chattykat40's story...

"What helps me through it is my family and friends. I am so thankful for my doctors who have never for one second blown me off due to my age. I think because I've been so open about what's going on, people want to help." Read Coopdizzle's story...

"I have been positive of mind throughout [...], I have dark days but it is what it is. The mind boggles at what I have been through in the last year." Read Cosmogirl's story...

"I’ve packed a lot of living into these past few years. I’ve traveled more, like going to NYC, Vegas, the Grand Canyon, a cruise to the Bahamas and hope to do more. I’ve been to concerts and new restaurants, still enjoy shopping, flower gardening, great TV and excellent books. I do more of the things I love and stopped doing things out of obligation. ...I want to live a full life because I do not want breast cancer to rob me of living." Read DivineMrsM's story...

"They told me my lymph nodes were clear and I did not have to have chemo or radiation. What a relief. I felt so lucky and I thought I would never again enter the Cancer Care Institute." Read Djankord1's story...

"I live in Oslo, Norway and was diagnosed initially in 2014 with Stage III. Had several rounds of chemo, then in 2015 had a double mastectomy. Three months later the cancer came back." Read emberlea's story...

"My journey started in August 2016. I found a lump and went to get checked out then the doctor, being concerned, referred me to the Well Woman's Clinic who set me up with a mammogram." Read erinr28's story...

"I have continued to teach first grade, travel, and enjoy my life. In that time, I became a grandmother, danced at my younger daughter's wedding and climbed the Harbour Bridge in Sydney, Australia. And yet, the thought that I have MBC is always there." Read exbrnxgrl's story...

"Emotionally, I was in shock, unable to get my mind around what Stage IV/metastatic breast cancer is, if no cure, what are treatment options, what questions should I be asking my oncologist, and what am I to expect daily, monthly, in the next year?" Read Faith_Hope's story...

"Use your support ground and have as many people help you as possible to do research, be with you, talk to you, and give you their positive energy." Read Faith1330's story...

"I have hope for many good days. It is so hard to see that Stage IV by my name." Read Fraidycat1954's story...

"Something odd had shown up on the brain MRI, but they weren't sure what. My oncologist didn't think it was a met but was concerned that I was suffering a brain bleed." Read Goodie16's story...

"When I was accepted into this clinical trial, I had failed six lines of therapy and been referred for hospice care. Were it not for the I-PREDICT clinical trial, that created a custom treatment plan based on the genomic profile of my individual cancer, I would most likely have continued to fail the standard breast cancer treatment options available to me." Read HealingHope's story...

"My oncologist said, 'DON'T WORRY, IT HASN'T SPREAD.' On June 7, we got news that I was Stage IV, IDC, triple positive and super aggressive." Read heatherrichardson's story...

"A few months ago, I began having increased sternal pain. My oncologist stated nothing showed up on PET scan. Repeat PET scan showed large mass to sternum. MRI revealed further mets to spine/ brain." Read hodges's story...

"I went for my five year check up and my tumor markers were slightly elevated, so the oncologist did a chest x-ray and brain scan. The brain scan came back clear, but the chest x-ray showed pneumonia." Read hopeful34's story...

"Due to having stage IV, I know my medical team will watch me closely. I have PET scans every 3 months if anything shows up on them and every 6 months if they are clean. I know my doctors can address issues early when they arise, which has kept me alive and well for 6 years now..." Read ibcmets's story...

"I celebrated 5 years cancer-free in late December after having a negative mammogram on 12/28/2015. About a week later, I noticed a supra-clavicular enlarged lymph node on my right side." Read ih8cancer's story...

"I spent the first few weeks in shock: I just felt the lump, I was young, active and overweight but otherwise healthy with no known genetic mutations how could this happen?" Read Illimae's story...

"My husband and I both work at the same university, so I shakily walked down the hall and informed my husband I had cancer and we had to go home. That was all of the warning he had, but it was all I could do." Read IntoLight's story...

"I was diagnosed with MS in 1991 and have been doing fairly well with that. The MS is not pleased with the cancer and all that it entails, drugs especially." Read jaycee49's story...

"Until this happened in February I never even knew what metastatic breast cancer was and I know that is what a lot of people say when they find out they have it." Read jessica21122's story...

"It wasn't until I had the PET scan that they finally found the source. And 3 days after I was diagnosed, I turned 32." Read Jillianclaire's story...

"Eleven years ago, on a routine mammogram, it was discovered I had cancer in my right breast. [...]This April, I was diagnosed with a recurrence." Read JudyKRN's story...

"Then one day I was washing my hair and felt this little lump on my scalp. It didn't hurt, it was just there. Over the next six weeks or so it did not change in any way. I decided I better go to a dermatologist and see what they thought." Read justjudie's story...

"Something I discovered about myself that first go-round. I hate -- really hate -- being perceived as a sick person and treated as an invalid. The 'oh, you poor thing' looks, and arm clutches made my blood boil." Read Kattysmith's story...

"I have been having annual mammograms since I was 25 -- as I have a strong family history of breast cancer. I was doing everything that I believed were the 'right' things to do." Read Kkrenz's story...

"I was very fatigued, working full-time with a long commute in SoCal that wiped me out and sleeping the minute I got home. At some point it took me three evenings to change the sheets on my bed. " Read laure999's story...

"I noticed a wrinkled surface at the corner of my left breast scar after [mastectomy]. I inquired, but was told it was likely a stitch left behind given that surface response. " Read LaurenG's story...

"I would tell people to always listen to their guts and to never be afraid to ask questions. I don't read statistics, as they are outdated for some and really don't mean anything." Read Leftfootforward's story...

"An X-ray revealed my left lung had collapsed. Then the CT showed the tumor on my right breast -- so large they kept asking if I had an implant (8.5cm)!" Read lifer's story...

"I've come from someone who never cried to someone who cries at least every two days. It was also hard being told I will never be able to have children; before all this, me and my boyfriend were trying for a baby so that was like a huge kick in the guts." Read Mandy211282's story...

"One day on the way to the dentist in early 2012, I had feeling like I was about to have a stroke while driving. At the dentist's I had high blood pressure. They held me all day in the ER. I was about to walk out, but something told me not to." Read MarciaM's story...

"I went to my PCP and mentioned my history of the cancers but she felt that since it had been over 10 years since my original breast cancer diagnosis recurrence was unlikely, so she encouraged me to get more exercise." Read Marynp's story...

"I just finished my five year mark and the end of hormonal therapy, the end of this March. And the first week in April, I was in the ER from uncontrollable flank pain, and they did a CT scan." Read Mimi2kleh's story...

"Last fall I ran a half marathon and am training for my second since diagnosis this fall. I will run up a mountain in ID next week in a trail race accompanied by both my adult children and my granddaughter." Read mirryp's story...

"I am glad that I know so that we could address it and while I don't like living with the cloud over my head, I do like that I know to live life to the fullest now and appreciate everything in the moment." Read nbnotes's story...

"The most significant support has been from others traveling the same path. To sit with others who 'get it' and share our greatest fears, laugh and cry has been so important. I have great friends and family, but it has been others with metastatic breast cancer who have been my strength." Read Nel's story...

"I was just given a clean bill of health NED in June and then again this September...less than 3 weeks before I found out I am Stage IV!" Read NeverForsaken's story...

"The worst part for me is the lack of control and uncertainty and how that impacts my children -- they know I have a terminal disease but, as we say in my house, 'Suck it up, buttercup!' We just keep moving forward." Read Partyoffive's story...

"When I was six months pregnant, I felt a hard lump in my right breast. Of course, I figured it was my breast acting funny with milk ducts due to pregnancy but it still worried me a little." Read PettyR22's story...

"All the things I was complaining about were signs of hormone deficiency. I now know they are also symptoms of cancer. In my defense, I did ask her if bioidentical hormones caused breast cancer. She said, 'Definitely not. There have been no studies showing that they do.'" Read Raine-Wells's story...

"Cancer touches everything I do. I can pretend to be normal, until the next scan comes up, and then it hits me again: this is my life now. Sometimes it is very lonely, because even if you have a supportive family, as I do, parts of the journey are entirely my own." Read raro's story...

"I am very fortunate. I have faith in God, a wonderful husband, and excellent physicians. So many people do not have the support that I have received. This can really make a difference." Read recky1's story...

"...While driving I was massaging below my right collarbone because the area was sore. There it was, a lump about 1 cm long that was easily distinguished. It hadn't been there before. My heart dropped. If I had been alone in the car I would have cried. I nearly did anyway." Read rgc77's story...

"Though I know we all are going through this unpleasant road, it still feels semi-unknown, lonely and unpredictable. 'It rains on the just and the unjust.'" Read roosarider's story...

"As a returning member of BCO, I have learned that people with stage IV still enjoy living AND [are] not afraid to live; working, exercise, travel." Read SandiBeach57's story...

"When they looked at second scan, they thought I had had treatment but I did not take any chemo or radiation, just natural stuff and prayers!" Read Schooni's story...

"I encourage all survivors to get the best health care you can get and to assert yourself regarding tests and diagnoses. If something doesn't seem quite right, keep asking the questions and inquiring about further tests, treatments, etc." Read Sophie_7's story...

"I believe we are in this world together for a reason. We need each other. Extreme challenges often bring out the best in people, and I am forever changed by the love and thoughtfulness of those who prayed for me, took care of my children, brought meals, and visited me." Read Springlakegirl's story...

"I remember praying, saying, ‘If you’re done with me, with my service on the Earth, I’m sad, but if this is happening because of something I did, please show me.’ And then, I lived.” Read Tanya Buffin's story...

"The best way my oncologist described it is, I 'have a bear that has come out of his cave. We need to put him back in his cave, he will not go away, but he can hibernate, and when he decides to come out again we do what is needed to get him into hibernation once again.'" Read Texasrose53's story...

"Mentally and physically it was tough, the first year after being declared in remission, but after some time I stopped worrying about the cancer coming back despite what the statistics say." Read travelnsurvivor's story...

"I don't let cancer define who I am. I continue to be very active but in the things that make me happy, I am very blessed." Read Waitingforspring's story...

Want to share your story? Email community@breastcancer.org or join our Discussion Boards.