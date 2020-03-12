The Breastcancer.org Podcast Save as Favorite Sign in to receive recommendations Learn more) Sign in to receive recommendations

Managing Shoulder Issues After Breast Cancer Treatment Ashish Khanna, M.D. March 6, 2020 Ashish Khanna, M.D., is a physical medicine and rehabilitation specialist at the Kessler Institute for Rehabilitation and part of the ReVital Cancer Rehabilitation Program. Dr. Khanna completed his residency in physical medicine and rehabilitation at the Kingsbrook Jewish Rehabilitation Institute in Brooklyn, NY, where he became interested in cancer rehabilitation early on. He completed his fellowship subspecialization in cancer rehabilitation at Medstar Georgetown University/National Rehabilitation Hospital in Washington, DC. He specializes in the treatment of people who have pain or functional issues as a result of cancer or cancer treatments, including people who have been diagnosed with breast cancer. This includes pain, shoulder issues, fatigue, joint pain from aromatase inhibitors, and other issues. He has lectured at numerous international conferences, has published peer-reviewed research on a variety of related topics, and is the co-author of an upcoming book on cancer rehabilitation. Listen to the podcast to hear Dr. Khanna talk about: the shoulder problems that can happen as a result of breast cancer treatment

links between lymphedema and shoulder problems

how shoulder problems can be managed

his top three tips for people who are having shoulder issues Running time: 34:05

Support Services for Caregivers Mallori Thompson, LPC, MA, NCC February 21, 2020 Mallori Thompson is manager of the Duke Cancer Patient Support Program at the Duke Cancer Institute. Mallori received her master’s degree in mental health counseling from North Carolina Central University. Her area of expertise is the psychosocial care of patients diagnosed with cancer and their families. Her research involves learning about how cancer affects people who’ve been diagnosed, as well as their family members and their relationships. Mallori leads a multidisciplinary team of clinicians and researchers, including medical family therapists, oncology recreation therapists, child life specialists, and psychologists, as well as people who coordinate volunteer services and self-image programs. Listen to the podcast to hear Mallori explain: how the needs and concerns of cancer caregivers are different from those of people diagnosed with cancer

the services that caregivers seem to use the most

her top three suggestions for a caregiver who's feeling overwhelmed or burned out Running time: 15:48

Breast Cancer Inspired Me to Start a Lingerie Company Dana Donofree February 7, 2020 Dana Donofree is a designer and founder of AnaOno. After being diagnosed with stage I estrogen-receptor-positive, HER2-positive breast cancer almost 10 years ago at the age of 27, Dana began to design her first pieces to meet her need for sexy, beautiful lingerie during a recovery period that she calls “anything but sexy and beautiful.” She has made it her mission to design lingerie specifically for women who have had breast surgery, breast reconstruction, or are living with other conditions that cause pain because she believes that they shouldn't have to compromise between comfort and beauty. On February 9, for the fourth year in a row, AnaOno is partnering with #Cancerland to put on a fashion show during New York Fashion Week to raise funds for METAvivor. All the models in the show are women who have been touched in some way by breast cancer or its risk — from previvors to people with early-stage disease to people with stage IV disease — to start new conversations between all these groups. Listen to the podcast to hear Dana talk about: her diagnosis and treatment and how it inspired her to start AnaOno

where the AnaOno name came from

The show during Fashion Week and what she hopes to accomplish with it

her tips for someone who has just been diagnosed with breast cancer Running time: 29:32

Yoga: Benefits and Precautions for People With Breast Cancer Vicki Flannery, RN January 17, 2020 Vicki Flannery wears a number of hats: She’s a nurse in the Kansas City area; she’s a yoga instructor at weBuild4Life, a nonprofit that focuses on functional fitness and nutritional programs for cancer survivors and people with chronic illnesses; and she is a breast cancer survivor. Vicki’s yoga classes center around recovery, flexibility, and strengthening. Listen to the podcast to hear Vicki talk about: what yoga is and examples of different types of yoga

the benefits yoga can offer to people who’ve been diagnosed with breast cancer

precautions people who’ve been diagnosed with breast cancer may want to consider

how she modified her own yoga practice after being diagnosed with breast cancer Running time: 29:58

Medical Records: Privacy and Access Rights Granted by HIPAA Deven McGraw, J.D, MPH January 3, 2020 Deven McGraw is the chief regulatory officer for Ciitizen, a tech company creating a platform that helps people collect, organize, and share their medical records digitally. Before joining Ciitizen, she directed U.S. health privacy and security policy as deputy director for health information privacy at the Department of Health and Human Services Office for Civil Rights, the office that oversees HIPAA policy and enforcement. She also served as acting chief privacy officer for the Office of the National Coordinator for Health IT. McGraw also served as an adviser to the Patient-Centered Outcomes Research Network, as well as the All of Us Research Initiative. Listen to the podcast to hear Deven discuss: what HIPAA is and what it was created to do

how HIPAA guarantees people access to their health information

tips for requesting and then keeping track of your medical records Running time: 22:39 Learn more about Ciitizen.

SABCS 2019: Arimidex for Breast Cancer Prevention: Benefits Last Nearly 6 Years After Treatment Ends Jack Cuzick, Ph.D. December 12, 2019 Dr. Jack Cuzick is director of the Wolfson Institute of Preventive Medicine and head of the Center for Cancer Prevention at the Queen Mary University of London, where he holds the title of John Snow Professor of Epidemiology. He is internationally known for his research showing tamoxifen can be used to treat estrogen-receptor-positive breast cancer, as well as his work to help develop the Tyrer-Cuzick breast cancer risk evaluation tool, which helps women and their doctors estimate a woman’s risk of developing breast cancer. At the 2019 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium, he presented the latest results from the International Breast Cancer Intervention Study II Prevention Trial, looking at whether 5 years of Arimidex (chemical name: anastrozole) can reduce breast cancer risk in postmenopausal women who have higher-than-average risk of the disease but have not been diagnosed. Listen to the podcast to hear Dr. Cuzick discuss: how much Arimidex reduced risk after about 11 years of follow up

why Arimidex is better than tamoxifen at reducing risk in high-risk postmenopausal women

the side effects seen in the study and why side effect rates were the same in women who took Arimidex and women who took a placebo

why it's unlikely that Arimidex will be approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for this use, but why doctors will be able to prescribe it off-label Running time: 9:25

World-Record Swim 1 Year After Treatment Sarah Thomas December 6, 2019 In September 2019, marathon swimmer Sarah Thomas did something that had never been done before: she swam the English Channel four times, non-stop. And she did this a year after completing treatment for stage II breast cancer. Sarah started swimming lessons at age one and was on a year-round swim team by age 10. She swam on her high school team and in College at the University of Connecticut where she studied political science and journalism. She took a break from swimming while earning a master’s degree at the University of Denver, but joined a masters’ swim team after graduating. In August 2017, Sarah swam 104.6 miles in Lake Champlain, the first current-neutral open water swim of more than 100 miles and the world record for the longest unassisted open water swim. In November 2017, while planning her English Channel swim, she was diagnosed with breast cancer at age 35. Listen to the podcast to hear Sarah talk about: how she found the breast lump and what she did after that

how she talked to her doctors about treatments while she was planning her English Channel swim

what she thought about and how she ate during the 54-hour swim

how breast cancer has changed her Running time: 22:12 Photo credit: James Musselwhite

Chemo Brain Update: Cancer-Related Cognitive Decline Erica Guardascione, M.S., CCC-SLP November 22, 2019 Erica Guardascione is a speech-language pathologist at the Kessler Institute for Rehabilitation in Saddle Brook, New Jersey. She’s also a curriculum developer and faculty member at ReVital Cancer Rehabilitation. After completing her undergraduate degree in speech-language pathology at Hofstra University, Erica went on to pursue graduate studies at Nova Southeastern University. She has practiced for more than a decade as a clinical specialist in the Cognitive Rehabilitation Program at Kessler. The program is designed to help people with brain injuries rebuild cognitive skills, restore physical and emotional strength, and maximize independence. Erica is a clinical lead in the program. Erica has a deep interest in cancer-related cognitive problems and is considered an authority on attention, focus, and memory impairments and rehabilitation strategies. As a faculty member at ReVital Cancer Rehabilitation, she recently co-led a continuing education course for therapists and other clinicians called “Cancer-Related Cognitive Decline.” Listen to the podcast to hear Erica explain: why “cancer-related cognitive decline” is the most up-to-date term for chemo brain

the factors that can contribute to cognitive decline after a cancer diagnosis

some broad steps that people can take to help manage any thinking and memory problems they may be having Running time: 22:40

Sharing Knowledge: Pairing Experts With Patient Advocates Christine Hodgdon November 8, 2019 Christine Hodgdon was diagnosed with de novo metastatic breast cancer in April 2015 and became heavily involved in the metastatic community after attending a Metavivor advocacy event on Capitol Hill to push for more research funding for metastatic breast cancer. Christine volunteers with a number of breast cancer organizations, including Living Beyond Breast Cancer, METAvivor, and the Tigerlily Foundation. She also has contributed articles and blogs to organizations to raise awareness of metastatic breast cancer and serves as a peer mentor for the Young Survival Coalition. Before she was diagnosed, Christine loved to travel and was a Peace Corps volunteer in Guatemala from 2011-2013. When she returned, she worked as a conservation biologist to save habitat for endangered species. Now Christine is using her science background to create an open-access online forum thestormriders.org that provides the most recent and scientifically accurate information about breast cancer and its treatments, including metastatic breast cancer clinical trials and drugs and therapies in the pipeline. She also has created a pilot program, pairing oncology experts with new patient advocates at the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium, which is what we talk about during this podcast. Listen to the podcast to hear Christine talk about: how the cancer diagnoses changed her

how she keeps up with breast cancer research

her pilot program to pair oncology experts and patient advocates at the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium

what she wants people to know about metastatic breast cancer Running time: 28:33

Characteristics of Early-Stage Breast Cancer That Make It More Likely to Come Back Chirag Shah, M.D. October 25, 2019 Dr. Chirag Shah is a radiation oncologist and director of clinical research for the department of radiation oncology at the Cleveland Clinic. Dr. Shah received his bachelor's degree from Youngstown State University and his medical degree from Northeast Ohio Medical University. He completed his internship and residency at William Beaumont Hospital from 2007 to 2012 and joined the Cleveland Clinic Staff in 2015. Dr. Shah serves as a reviewer for various medical journals and is a member of various medical societies. His primary research interests are breast cancer, sarcoma, prostate cancer, lymphoma, and innovative radiation treatment schedules as well as lymphedema. He has participated in numerous clinical trials. In this podcast, Dr. Shah talks about specific characteristics of early-stage breast cancer that make the cancer more likely to come back, which doctors call recurrence. Listen to the podcast to hear Dr. Shah discuss: the difference between local/regional recurrence and metastatic/distant recurrence

the characteristics of early-stage breast cancer that make the risk of recurrence higher Running time: 15:28 Editor’s Note: Please know that Dr. Shah does point out that more research is needed on how diet, alcohol use, and smoking affect recurrence risk because current data are inconsistent. His ultimate point is that a survivorship care plan, which includes monitoring, is the most important tool we have beyond following your treatment plan to reduce the risk of recurrence. A survivorship care plan includes: monitoring for and managing long-term physical and emotional side effects

guidance about diet, exercise, and health-promoting activities

resources to help with financial and insurance issues

surveillance Thank you for listening to the Breastcancer.org podcast. Please subscribe on iTunes, Stitcher, Spotify, TuneIn, or wherever you listen to podcasts. To share your thoughts about this or any episode, leave feedback on the podcast episode landing page on our website. 00:00 00:00 Download

How to Ease Aromatase Inhibitor-Related Pain Ashish Khanna, M.D. October 4, 2019 Ashish Khanna, M.D., is a physical medicine and rehabilitation specialist at the Kessler Institute for Rehabilitation and part of the ReVital Cancer Rehabilitation Program. Dr. Khanna completed his residency in physical medicine and rehabilitation at the Kingsbrook Jewish Rehabilitation Institute in Brooklyn, NY, where he became interested in cancer rehabilitation early on. He completed his fellowship subspecialization in cancer rehabilitation at Medstar Georgetown University and the National Rehabilitation Hospital in Washington, DC. He specializes in the treatment of people who have pain or functional issues as a result of cancer or cancer treatments, including people who have been diagnosed with breast cancer. This includes pain, shoulder issues, fatigue, joint pain from aromatase inhibitors, and other issues. He has lectured at numerous international conferences, has published peer-reviewed research on a variety of related topics, and is the co-author of an upcoming book on cancer rehabilitation. Listen to the podcast to hear Dr. Khanna discuss: what aromatase inhibitors are and how they treat hormone-receptor-positive breast cancer

why and how aromatase inhibitors cause joint pain

how exercise can reduce aromatase inhibitor-related joint pain

other ways to ease this joint pain Running time: 22:56

Immunotherapy to Treat Metastatic HER2-Positive Breast Cancer: ESMO 2019 Coverage Leisha Emens, M.D. September 29, 2019 Dr. Leisha Emens is professor of medicine in hematology/oncology at the University of Pittsburgh Hillman Cancer Center. She is also co-leader of the Hillman Cancer Immunology and Immunotherapy Program and director of translational immunotherapy for the Women’s Cancer Research Center. She is internationally recognized for her work in breast cancer immunotherapy. At the European Society for Medical Oncology 2019 Congress, she presented overall survival results from the KATE2 study, which compared using the combination of Tecentriq, also called atezolizumab, and Kadcyla, also called T-DM1, to Kadcyla alone to treat HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer that had grown while being treated with Herceptin and chemotherapy. Listen to the podcast to hear Dr. Emens discuss: the design of the KATE2 study

why the study is encouraging, even though it didn't meet its primary endpoint

what the results mean for people diagnosed with HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer

her advice to people diagnosed with breast cancer who are interested in immunotherapy Running time: 10:04

"CDK4/6 Inhibitor Plus Hormonal Therapy Should Be First Treatment for Metastatic Hormone-Receptor-Positive, HER2-Negative Breast Cancer" ESMO 2019 Coverage Dennis Slamon, M.D. September 29, 2019 Dr. Dennis Slamon is professor of medicine and executive vice chair for research for the UCLA Department of Medicine. He also serves as director of clinical/translational research and director of the Revlon/UCLA Women's Cancer Research Program at the Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center at UCLA. He is probably best known for doing the laboratory and clinical research that led to the development of Herceptin, the first medicine to specifically treat HER2-positive breast cancer. Dr. Slamon has won numerous awards for his research. Earlier this month, he received the 2019 Lasker Award for clinical medical research for his groundbreaking work on Herceptin. At the European Society for Medical Oncology 2019 Congress, he presented overall survival results from the MONALEESA-3 study, looking at using the CDK4/6 inhibitor Kisqali (chemical name: ribociclib) plus the hormonal therapy Faslodex (chemical name: fulvestrant) to treat advanced-stage, hormone-receptor-positive, HER2-negative breast cancer in postmenopausal women. Listen to the podcast to hear Dr. Slamon explain: the background of the MONALEESA-3 study

how much adding Kisqali to Faslodex improved overall survival compared to Faslodex alone

treatment side effects seen in the study

what the results mean for people diagnosed with metastatic hormone-receptor-positive, HER2-negative breast cancer Running time: 9:10

Where Are We With Immunotherapy for Breast Cancer? ESMO 2019 Coverage Jennifer Litton, M.D. September 27, 2019 Dr. Jennifer Litton is a board certified medical oncologist and professor of breast medical oncology at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, where she is chief of the Section of Clinical Research and Drug Development for Breast Cancer. She also is a member of the Breast Immuno-Oncology Task Force of the National Cancer Institute. At the European Society for Medical Oncology 2019 Congress, she presented information on a study she's leading, looking at combining a new type of immunotherapy with a traditional chemotherapy medicine. She joined us to talk about current immunotherapy research for breast cancer in general as well as what is specifically being presented at the congress. Listen to the podcast to hear Dr. Litton discuss: why immunotherapy medicines to treat breast cancer will likely be used with another type of therapy, such as chemotherapy or radiation therapy

the difference between a "hot" and "cold" tumor and why that is important for immunotherapy

other biomarkers besides PD-L1 that may help doctors decided if an immunotherapy medicine will work Running time: 16:50

The Think Before You Pink Project Karuna Jaggar September 20, 2019 Karuna Jaggar has been executive director of Breast Cancer Action since 2011 and has a lifelong commitment to social justice. Throughout her 15-year career in nonprofit leadership, her work has focused on women’s rights and on eliminating socioeconomic inequities. Jaggar began her career working with women’s microenterprises internationally and in the United States, providing self-employment and business training, funding and support for low-income women. Prior to joining Breast Cancer Action, Jaggar was executive director at the Women’s Initiative for Self Employment. She has served on the Board of the California Association of Microenterprise Opportunity, where she chaired the Policy Committee. She holds a master’s degree in economic geography from the University of California-Berkeley and received her bachelor’s degree in philosophy from Smith College. With Breast Cancer Awareness Month upon us, Karuna joins us to talk about the Think Before You Pink project, including its history and goals. Listen to the podcast to hear Karuna talk about: how the Think Before You Pink campaign started

how she defines “pink washing”

reactions to the campaign

four questions Breast Cancer Action asks people to consider before buying anything with a pink ribbon on it Running time: 28:46

What My Patients Are Asking: Can Dog Deworming Medicine Treat Breast Cancer? Brian Wojciechowski, M.D. August 30, 2019 Brian Wojciechowski, M.D., practices medical oncology in Delaware County, Pennsylvania at Riddle, Taylor, and Crozer hospitals and also serves as Breastcancer.org's medical adviser. A native of South Philadelphia, he trained at Temple University School of Medicine and Lankenau Medical Center. Dr. Wojciechowski is a sought-after speaker on the topics of medical ethics and the biology of cancer. Blogs and popular media have discussed using fenbendazole (brand names: Panacure, Safe-Guard), a drug used to deworm dogs, to treat cancer. While some studies on cells in petri dishes and in mice suggest that fenbendazole might have anti-cancer properties, no studies have been done in people and it’s not clear what side effects it may cause or what the optimal dose might be. Listen to the podcast to hear Dr. Wojciechowski talk about: the type of drug fenbendazole is and how it might kill cancer cells

the studies in petri dishes and mice on fenbendazole that have been done so far

what he tells his patients when they ask about fenbendazole Running time: 14:58

Breast Implant Illness: What Do We Know Right Now? Frank DellaCroce, M.D., FACS August 2, 2019 Dr. Frank DellaCroce, or "Dr. D" as he has come to be known, is a founding partner of the Center for Restorative Breast Surgery and St. Charles Surgical Hospital in New Orleans. Board-certified in plastic surgery, Dr. D has performed thousands of reconstructive procedures, both for women diagnosed with breast cancer and women at high risk of the disease who choose to have prophylactic breast removal. He is a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons and a member of numerous professional societies, including the American Society of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, the American Society for Reconstructive Microsurgery, and the World Society for Reconstructive Microsurgery. He also has been named one of the “Best Doctors in America.” In this podcast, Dr. DellaCroce discusses illness linked to breast implants, the Allergan textured implant recall, as well as how he is counseling his patients. Listen to the podcast to hear Dr. DellaCroce discuss: the differences between textured and smooth implants, as well as the differences between silicone-filled and saline-filled implants and the theories as to why textured and silicone implants are linked to disease

what breast implant-associated anaplastic large-cell lymphoma is and how it is treated

what to do if you have an implant and are concerned Running time: 44:29

What My Patients Are Asking: Explain the New Breast Cancer Staging Guidelines Brian Wojciechowski, M.D. July 19, 2019 Brian Wojciechowski, M.D., practices medical oncology in Delaware County, Pennsylvania at Riddle, Taylor, and Crozer Hospitals and also serves as Breastcancer.org's medical adviser. A native of South Philadelphia, he trained at Temple University School of Medicine and Lankenau Medical Center. Dr. Wojciechowski is a sought-after speaker on the topics of medical ethics and the biology of cancer. In 2018, the American Joint Committee on Cancer, commonly called the AJCC, updated breast cancer staging guidelines to add other information to how a cancer’s stage is determined. This has made determining the stage of a breast cancer more complex, but also more accurate. Listen to the podcast to hear Dr. Wojciechowski explain: what the T, N, and M parts of the staging system mean

how the new characteristics added to the staging system in 2018 — cancer grade, estrogen receptor status, progesterone receptor status, HER2 receptor status, and Oncotype DX Recurrence Score — affect a breast cancer’s stage

how a cancer that might have been stage IIIA in the past might now be stage IB Running time: 16:54

Cancer-Related Fatigue: What It Is and How to Manage It Ashish Khanna, M.D. July 5, 2019 Ashish Khanna, M.D., is a physical medicine and rehabilitation specialist at the Kessler Institute for Rehabilitation and part of the ReVital Cancer Rehabilitation Program. Dr. Khanna completed his residency in physical medicine and rehabilitation at the Kingsbrook Jewish Rehabilitation Institute in Brooklyn, NY, where he became interested in cancer rehabilitation early on. He completed his fellowship subspecialization in cancer rehabilitation at Medstar Georgetown University and the National Rehabilitation Hospital in Washington, DC. He specializes in the treatment of people who have pain or functional issues as a result of cancer or cancer treatments, including people who have been diagnosed with breast cancer. This includes pain, shoulder issues, fatigue, joint pain from aromatase inhibitors, and other issues. He has lectured at numerous international conferences, has published peer-reviewed research on a variety of related topics, and is the co-author of an upcoming book on cancer rehabilitation. Listen to the podcast to hear Dr. Khanna explain: how cancer-related fatigue is different from other fatigue

the link between inflammation and fatigue

why exercise is the best remedy for fatigue

steps you can take if you think you have cancer-related fatigue Running time: 25:22

Telling Your Breast Cancer Story With Art Therapy Stephanie McLeod-Estevez June 21, 2019 Stephanie McLeod-Estevez is a licensed clinical professional counselor and art therapist with 15 years of clinical expertise in treating anxiety, depression, and trauma. Stephanie also is a breast cancer survivor. She started her company, Creative Transformations, in 2016 to provide information, tools, and services to people diagnosed with cancer to enhance their emotional health and wellness. Her writing has been published in Wildfire, Coping with Cancer, and Breast Cancer Wellness. In this podcast on art therapy, Stephanie explains how people diagnosed with cancer can use it to heal emotionally, physically, and spiritually. Listen to the podcast to hear Stephanie discuss: her own breast cancer journey and how that influenced her career

the process of art therapy and its benefits

how to find a reputable art therapist Running time: 26:28

Top Metastatic Breast Cancer Research at ASCO 2019 Maura Dickler, M.D. June 4, 2019 Dr. Maura Dickler, vice president of oncology late phase development for Eli Lilly and Company, offers insights on some of the most interesting research on metastatic breast cancer presented at the 2019 American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting. Listen to the podcast to hear Dr. Dickler explain: results from the IMpassion 130 trial looking at Tecentriq (chemical name: atezolizumab) and Abraxane (chemical name: albumin-bound or nab-paclitaxel) to treat metastatic triple-negative breast cancer

results from the Young-PEARL trial studying Ibrance (chemical name: palbociclib) and Aromasin (chemical name: exemestane) along with ovarian suppression to treat premenopausal women diagnosed with hormone-receptor-positive metastatic breast cancer

overall survival results from the MONALEESA-7 trial, which examined using Kisqali (chemical name: ribociclib) and hormonal therapy to treat premenopausal women diagnosed with hormone-receptor-positive, HER2-negative advanced-stage breast cancer Running time: 9:30

ASCO 2019: Diet, Exercise, and Breast Cancer Outcomes Karen Basen-Engquist, MPH, Ph.D. June 1, 2019 Dr. Karen Basen-Engquist is professor of behavioral science and director of the Center for Energy Balance in Cancer Prevention and Survivorship at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center. Dr. Basen-Engquist’s research focuses on cancer survivors and how health behavior interventions can reduce the severity of late-term side effects, improve physical function, optimize quality of life, and reduce the risk of chronic diseases. She also studies ways to help people make behavior changes and ways to assess symptoms and behavior in cancer patients and survivors. Listen to the podcast to hear Dr. Basen-Engquist talk about: how to talk about diet and exercise with your doctor

why exercise and maintaining a healthy weight should be part of every person's long-term cancer care

how people who are feeling overwhelmed about having to make a lot of diet, weight, and exercise changes can start slowly to improve their health Running time: 14:27

What Is Mindfulness? Laura Romano, MSW May 24, 2019 Laura Cohen Romano is director of spiritual care and mindfulness for the Einstein Healthcare Network. She first came to Einstein in 2009 as director of chaplaincy, language and culture, and volunteer services. Laura began her own journey with meditation 25 years ago, and with evidence-based mindfulness meditation and practices 12 years ago. Following her growing passion to share the many benefits of mindfulness, she pursued training as a mindfulness teacher, first through teacher training at the Mindfulness Institute at the Jefferson Myrna-Brind Center for Integrative Medicine, and then receiving her teacher qualification through the University of California-San Diego School of Medicine Center for Mindfulness. Mindfulness and/or mindfulness meditation can be intimidating to many people. They’re not sure if they’re doing it correctly — or at all. People worry they can’t completely clear their minds and become frustrated. While mindfulness can’t make cancer or other chronic illness go away, it can help people with a disease have better quality of life by easing pain, stress, and worry. Listen to the podcast to hear Laura explain: exactly what mindfulness and mindfulness meditation are

where mindfulness started

some common myths about mindfulness For the last 5 minutes of the podcast, Laura leads a short, guided mindfulness meditation so everyone can experience mindfulness. Running time: 36:37

Body Fat and Weight Loss Marie Savard, M.D. May 8, 2019 Marie Savard, M.D., is a doctor, educator, and former ABC News medical contributor. She is the founder of the Savard System for managing and controlling your healthcare. Dr. Savard is the author of five books, focusing on women’s health and wellness. A native of Philadelphia, she received a bachelor’s degree in nursing and a medical degree from the University of Pennsylvania. She formerly served as the director of the Center for Women's Health at the Medical College of Pennsylvania, technical adviser to the United Nations' Fourth World Conference on Women in Beijing, adviser to the American Board of Internal Medicine Subcommittee on Clinical Competency in Women's Health, health columnist for Woman's Day magazine, and senior medical consultant to Lifetime Television's "Strong Medicine." In this podcast on body fat, weight, and weight loss, Dr. Savard explains what women, especially postmenopausal women, can do to prevent weight gain and lose some pounds that may have been gained. Listen to the podcast to hear her explain: why women tend to gain weight and change shape after menopause

steps you can take to reduce the risk of gaining weight after menopause

the top four things she recommends to a woman who wants to lose weight Running time: 23:30

Depression and Suicidal Thoughts After a Cancer Diagnosis Donald Rosenstein, M.D. April 26, 2019 Dr. Donald Rosenstein is a professor of psychiatry and director of the Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center Comprehensive Cancer Support Program at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Dr. Rosenstein’s research focuses on the areas where medicine and psychiatry meet. His research interests include assessing and managing suicide in the medical setting and psychosocial support for patients facing cancer. In 2017, Dr. Rosenstein was elected president of the American Psychosocial Oncology Society. He is also co-author of The Group: Seven Widowed Fathers Reimagine Life, which details the challenges and triumphs of seven men who raised young children after their wives died. In this podcast on depression and suicidal thoughts after a cancer diagnosis, Dr. Rosenstein talks about what major depression can feel like, as well as risk factors for depression. Listen to the podcast to hear him discuss: what we know about depression as a side effect of tamoxifen

signs that you may need to see a doctor for depression

treatments for depression

depression in the context of breast cancer and why people should not suffer with depression in silence Running time: 25:44

Managing Constipation William Chey, M.D. April 5, 2019 William Chey, M.D., is professor of internal medicine and professor of nutrition at the University of Michigan, where he leads the Functional Gastrointestinal Disorders Research Group. His research interests include diagnosis and treatment of irritable bowel syndrome, constipation, fecal incontinence, gastroesophageal reflux disease, and H. pylori infection. During his 30 years of treating people with constipation, Dr. Chey has written more than 300 manuscripts, reviews, and book chapters. He received his medical degree from Emory University and completed a fellowship in gastroenterology at the University of Michigan. In this podcast on constipation, Dr. Chey discusses risk factors for constipation, how to manage constipation, as well as his favorite constipation joke. Listen to the podcast to hear him explain: why he recommends an integrated, holistic approach to managing constipation

why patients need to overcome any embarrassment they have about constipation and be their own advocate for treatment

the steps he recommends when treating constipation Running time: 26:23

Low White Blood Cell Counts and Infection Risk Brian Wojciechowski, M.D. March 14, 2019 Brian Wojciechowski, M.D., practices medical oncology in Delaware County, Pennsylvania at Riddle, Taylor, and Crozer hospitals and also serves as Breastcancer.org's medical adviser. A native of South Philadelphia, he trained at Temple University School of Medicine and Lankenau Medical Center. Dr. Wojciechowski is a sought-after speaker on the topics of medical ethics and the biology of cancer. Listen to the podcast to hear Dr. Wojciechowski explain: the different types of white blood cells and what they do in the body

how chemotherapy and targeted therapy medicines lower white blood cell counts

why low white blood cell counts raise the risk of infection

how doctors monitor white blood cell counts

symptoms of infection to watch out for

steps you can take during chemotherapy to keep your risk of infection as low as it can be Running time: 12:19

Becoming Your Own Advocate Kimberly Jewett, CEO March 1, 2019 Kimberly Jewett is a two-time breast cancer survivor, passionate advocate, consultant, and CEO of her Chicago firm at kimberlyjewett.com. Kim was first diagnosed with breast cancer when she was 31 years old; her second diagnosis came four years later at age 35. Her treatments included surgeries, chemotherapy, and radiation, all while being a mother to two young children. Currently, she has no evidence of disease. Kim attributes her survivorship to her faith, strength, hope, and passion. She has recently published a memoir about her breast cancer experience titled STRONG(ER+): Becoming My Own Best Advocate and Discovering My Purpose. By sharing her story as a two-time cancer survivor, Kim aims to empower others to be advocates in their healthcare decisions. Listen to the podcast to hear Kim discuss: what it means to be your own advocate

how being an advocate gives you some control over situations you may feel you have no control over

10 steps you can take to help you be your own best advocate Running time: 21:34

Exercise for People Diagnosed With Metastatic Breast Cancer Sami Mansfield February 22, 2019 Sami Mansfield started her career as a cancer exercise specialist in 2003. Since being inspired by coaching her first client who had been diagnosed with cancer 15 years ago, her career has been dedicated to helping people with cancer — any type and any stage — live as well as possible. Sami’s experience encompasses work in both community- and hospital-based cancer centers, non-profit organizations, developing and consulting on clinical trials, and as a speaker presenting to both patients and healthcare professionals. She is a certified cancer exercise trainer and CrossFit Level 1 coach with extensive exercise and nutrition experience. Listen to the podcast to hear Sami discuss: how attainable “exercise snacks” can help people start exercising

three exercises anyone can do safely at home

whether people with metastatic disease should “feel the burn” when they exercise

how to talk to your oncologist about exercise Running time: 32:05

Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder After a Cancer Diagnosis Kelly Grosklags, LICSW, BCD December 19, 2018 For nearly 25 years, Kelly Grosklags has dedicated her practice to minimizing suffering through her work in oncology, palliative care and hospice. An experienced therapist, Kelly is a licensed clinical social worker and a board-certified diplomat in clinical social work. She also earned a fellowship in grief counseling from the American Academy of Health Care Professionals and is the author of A Comforted Heart: An Oncology Psychotherapist Perspective on Finding Meaning and Hope During Illness and Loss. Kelly speaks frequently about end-of-life issues, including care, grief and loss, both in person and on her website, Conversations With Kelly. Her passionate and supportive demeanor helps patients, caregivers and health professionals connect with the wisdom of making life more meaningful, coping with depression and anxiety, transforming fear into hope, healing versus curing, and the wisdom of dying a good death. Listen to the podcast to hear Kelly talk about: what PTSD is, what causes it, and some of the most common symptoms of PTSD in people diagnosed with cancer

why people who’ve experienced trauma in the past may want to be proactive and schedule an appointment with a mental health professional or spiritual guide shortly after being diagnosed

when PTSD can happen

how PTSD is treated

three things people diagnosed with breast cancer should know about PTSD For more information on PTSD in people diagnosed with cancer, you can read a piece Kelly wrote for the journal Oncology Issues. Running time: 38:18

Oxybutynin to Ease Hot Flashes Roberto Leon-Ferre, M.D. December 7, 2018 Roberto Leon-Ferre, M.D., breast oncologist at the Mayo Clinic, discusses the research he presented at the 2018 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium evaluating the effectiveness of oxybutynin, a medicine commonly used to treated bladder incontinence, to treat hot flashes in women who can't take hormone replacement therapy, which includes most women treated for breast cancer. Listen to the podcast to hear Dr. Leon-Ferre explain: the design of the study

why he thought oxybutynin might be able to ease hot flashes

possible side effects of long-term use of oxybutynin and why the medicine may still be useful for women who have been treated for breast cancer Running time: 9:53

Caregiving for a Person With Metastatic Breast Cancer Tim Watkins December 6, 2018 Tim Watkins is the owner of the Watkins Garden Center and also is the partner of Michael Kovarik, a man with metastatic breast cancer. Tim and Michael became a couple after Michael had been diagnosed with breast cancer, but before he had been diagnosed with metastatic disease. Listen to the podcast to hear Tim talk about: what it's like to date someone with breast cancer

how Tim's role as caregiver changed when Michael was diagnosed with metastatic disease

the advice he would offer to people who are cancer caregivers Running time: 15:07

Verzenio Side Effects: What Patients Are Reporting Matthew Goetz, M.D. December 4, 2018 Matthew Goetz, M.D., professor of oncology at the Mayo Clinic where he is also co-leader of the Women's Cancer Program and chair of the Breast Cancer Disease-Oriented Group, discusses the research he presented at the 2018 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium on patient-reported outcomes from women being treated with Verzenio (chemical name: abemaciclib) plus an aromatase inhibitor as the first treatment for advanced-stage, hormone-receptor-positive, HER2-negative breast cancer. Listen to the podcast to hear Dr. Goetz talk about: what patient-reported outcomes are and why they're important for both doctors and patients

the Verzenio side effects reported in the study

how diarrhea caused by Verzenio can be proactively managed so a woman doesn't have to plan her life around a side effect Running time: 9:31

Holiday Eating: Tips to Eat Healthy and Feel Good Kelly Hogan, M.S., R.D., C.D.N. November 13, 2018 Kelly Hogan received her undergraduate degree in journalism from Northeastern University and her nutrition education, training, and master’s degree in clinical nutrition from New York University. As the nutrition and wellness manager at the Dubin Breast Center at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City, Kelly incorporates a holistic approach, focusing not only on nutrition, but overall wellness including physical activity, stress management, and sleep. Before the Dubin Breast Center, Kelly worked with the general surgery and oncology inpatient populations at Mount Sinai. Listen to the podcast to hear Kelly discuss: how people who want to eat healthy can have fun and not feel left out or hungry

why the holidays are a great time for creative mocktails

how some traditional holiday dishes can be modified to be a bit healthier

what she's making for her Thanksgiving dinner Running time: 14:34

Caring for Men Who Are Cancer Caregivers Kyle Woody October 31, 2018 Kyle Woody is cofounder and executive director of Jack’s Caregiver Coalition, a community of men who are cancer caregivers. Kyle believes that one of the biggest and most important challenges a man can face in his lifetime is engaging as a caregiver for a loved one with a serious disease such as cancer. Kyle believes that every man has the potential to rise to that challenge and be his boldest and most confident self. Reflecting on his experience as a primary caregiver for his spouse with metastatic colon cancer, he realized the principles of excellence and sound teamwork that he preached in his professional career should have been applied at home in his caregiving experience, which is why he helped found Jack’s in 2014 to improve the way men think, feel, and act in their role as cancer caregivers. Listen to the podcast to hear Kyle talk about: how Jack’s was founded

some of the programs Jack’s offers to help men who are caregivers

some things that he’d like men who are cancer caregivers to know

why caregiving is akin to a team sport Running time: 37:31

Flat: How One Woman Reclaimed Her Body From Breast Cancer Catherine Guthrie October 18, 2018 Catherine Guthrie is a women’s health journalist with two decades of experience in the magazine and publishing industry. She has written for Cosmopolitan; O, The Oprah Magazine; Slate; Time; and Better Homes and Gardens, among others. In 2009, at age 38, Catherine was diagnosed with breast cancer. Although the cancer was only in one breast, she opted for a double mastectomy and chose not to reconstruct. She was diagnosed with breast cancer a second time a year later in 2010. During her treatment, she searched for a memoir where the narrator grappled with the reality of the disease, where she unpacked questions about reconstruction, and challenged the tacit assumptions about what women want or need to feel whole after cancer. She couldn’t find a book that filled that niche, so she wrote one. Catherine’s queer, feminist memoir, FLAT: Reclaiming My Body From Breast Cancer, was published in September 2018. Listen to the podcast to hear Catherine discuss: “the male gaze” and how it informs breast reconstruction, even if the surgeon is a woman

how her queerness affected her experience with breast cancer

how her experience with breast cancer has changed how she reports on the disease

her advice to women on things they can do to help ensure that their choices about reconstruction — or not — are respected by surgeons Running time: 33:34

Survivorship Care Plans Dori Klemanski, DNP, CNP October 9, 2018 An adult nurse practitioner, Dori Klemanski, DNP, CNP is clinical director of survivorship at the Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center-James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute. In this role she helps identify the unmet needs of cancer survivors, as well as late- and long-term effects of treatment. She also oversees the creation of survivorship care plans to meet the long-term needs of survivors. Listen to the podcast to hear Klemanski explain: what a survivorship care plan is and the information included in one

why it’s so important that a survivorship care plan be personalized

who creates a survivorship care plan

how to get a survivorship care plan if you don't have one Running time: 26:10

Post-Mastectomy Pain Syndrome: What It Is and How It's Treated Michael Stubblefield, M.D. October 5, 2018 Michael Stubblefield, M.D. is medical director of cancer rehabilitation at the Kessler Institute for Rehabilitation in New Jersey and the national medical director for Select Medical’s ReVital Cancer Rehabilitation program. He is known around the world for his expertise in the identification, evaluation, and rehabilitation of pain and functional disorders caused by cancer and cancer treatments, particularly problems caused by radiation and chemotherapy. Dr. Stubblefield is an accomplished researcher and has published extensively on medical rehabilitation, oncology, pain management, palliative care, and neurophysiology. Listen to the podcast to hear Dr. Stubblefield explain: the definition of post-mastectomy pain syndrome and the different ways it affects people

how surgeries and radiation can cause this pain syndrome

treatments for post-mastectomy pain syndrome

the three things that anyone experiencing post-mastectomy pain syndrome should know Running time: 29:38

Neuropathy: Causes and Treatments Michael Stubblefield, M.D. August 8, 2018 Michael Stubblefield, M.D. is medical director of cancer rehabilitation at the Kessler Institute for Rehabilitation in New Jersey and the national medical director for Select Medical’s ReVital Cancer Rehabilitation program. He is known around the world for his expertise in the identification, evaluation, and rehabilitation of pain and functional disorders caused by cancer and cancer treatments, particularly problems caused by radiation and chemotherapy. Dr. Stubblefield is an accomplished researcher and has published extensively on medical rehabilitation, oncology, pain management, palliative care, and neurophysiology. Listen to the podcast to hear Dr. Stubblefield explain: what neuropathy is, how it happens, and the treatments that can cause it

how to explain neuropathy to friends and family

risk factors for neuropathy

treatments for neuropathy

the three things that anyone diagnosed with neuropathy should know Running time: 31:32

Advocating as a Man With Metastatic Breast Cancer Michael Kovarik July 6, 2018 Michael Kovarik is a retired elementary school teacher who is living with metastatic breast cancer. He is the author of “Healing Within: My Journey with Breast Cancer” and the former host of the Healing Journeys with Michael Kovarik radio show. He was also one of the people profiled in Breast Cancer: A Story Half Told, a campaign to increase public awareness of metastatic breast cancer. Since his metastatic diagnosis, Michael participates in a number of advocacy organizations, including the Male Breast Cancer Coalition, the MBC Alliance, and METAvivor. Listen to the podcast to hear Michael talk about: the importance of the doctor-patient relationship

the importance of a support system

deciding not to let fear run his life

becoming an advocate and sharing his story

how being stage IV has helped him live his truth Running time: 1:01:12

Revision Reconstruction: What You Need to Know Frank DellaCroce, M.D., F.A.C.S. June 11, 2018 Dr. Frank DellaCroce, or "Dr. D" as he has come to be known, is a founding partner of the Center for Restorative Breast Surgery and St. Charles Surgical Hospital in New Orleans. Board-certified in plastic surgery, Dr. D has performed thousands of reconstructive procedures, both for women diagnosed with breast cancer and women at high risk of the disease who choose to have prophylactic breast removal. He is a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons and a member of numerous professional societies, including the American Society of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, the American Society for Reconstructive Microsurgery, and the World Society for Reconstructive Microsurgery. He also has been named one of the "Best Doctors in America." Listen to the podcast to hear Dr. D discuss: why a woman might consider revision reconstruction

the results of revision reconstruction: what to expect, as well as recovery and side effects

questions to ask a plastic surgeon if you're considering revision reconstruction Running time: 20:22

Diarrhea -- Breast Cancer Treatment Side Effects Brian Wojciechowski, M.D. May 18, 2018 Dr. Brian Wojciechowski, Breastcancer.org’s medical adviser, specializes in the care of patients with cancer. He practices medical oncology in Delaware County, Pennsylvania at Riddle, Taylor, and Crozer Hospitals. His research has been presented at the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium, the world's largest scientific meeting on breast cancer. Listen to the podcast to hear Dr. Wojciechowski explain: the breast cancer treatments that may cause diarrhea

why some people may be more prone to experiencing diarrhea

treatments for diarrhea

why it's important to always report diarrhea to your doctor Running time: 12:27

Evolving Mutations in Metastatic Breast Cancer Utthara Nayar, Ph.D. April 16, 2018 Dr. Utthara Nayar is a research fellow in medicine at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, the Harvard Medical School, and the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard. A cancer biologist, her broad research focuses on the interface of basic biology, targeted medicines, and drug resistance. At the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting, she presented research looking at how acquired HER2 mutations can make some metastatic hormone-receptor-positive breast cancers resistant to hormonal therapy. Listen to the podcast to hear Dr. Nayar explain: the number of metastatic hormone-receptor-positive breast cancers that become resistant to hormonal therapy

what whole exome sequencing is and why she and her colleagues used it in this study

the possibility that genetic sequencing of cancers could be an ongoing part of treatment at some point in the future Running time: 15:08

Advances in Breast Cancer Treatment C. Kent Osborne, M.D., FASCO April 16, 2018 Dr. C. Kent Osborne is director of the Dan L Duncan Comprehensive Cancer Center at Baylor College of Medicine, where he is also a professor and the Dudley and Tina Sharp Chair for Cancer Research. Since 1992, he has been a codirector of the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium, the world's largest conference focusing entirely on breast cancer. His own research focuses on improving the effectiveness of hormonal therapy medicines and targeted therapies that treat HER2-positive disease. At the 2018 American Association for Cancer Annual Meeting, Dr. Osborne was honored with the 2018 AACR Distinguished Award for Extraordinary Scientific Achievement and Leadership in Breast Cancer Research, in part for his stewardship of the San Antonio Symposium. Listen to the podcast to hear Dr. Osborne discuss: how our understanding of breast cancer has changed since the 1970s

the most promising areas of breast cancer research going on right now

the feasibility of a cure for breast cancer Running time: 12:06

Clinical Trials Part 2: How Are the Results Used? Dawn Hershman, M.D., M.S. April 11, 2018 Dr. Dawn Hershman is professor of medicine and epidemiology at Columbia University. She also serves as leader of the Breast Cancer Program at the Herbert Irving Comprehensive Cancer Center at Columbia and is nationally recognized for her expertise in breast cancer treatment, prevention, and survivorship. A member of the Breastcancer.org Professional Advisory Board, Dr. Hershman also has conducted extensive research on breast cancer treatment and quality of life -- she has published more than 250 scientific papers and has received the Advanced Clinical Research Award in Breast Cancer from the American Society of Clinical Oncology and the Advanced Medical Achievement Award from the Avon Foundation. Dr. Hershman is also on the editorial board of the Journal of Clinical Oncology and is an associate editor at the Journal of the National Cancer Institute. Listen to the podcast to hear Dr. Hershman explain: how clinical trial results are used

how clinical trial results have changed the standard of care

why factors such as diet or exercise for reducing breast cancer risk are difficult to study in clinical trials

why some trials are stopped early because of good or not-so-good results Running time: 29:12

Immunotherapy for Breast Cancer: Part II Jennifer Litton, M.D. April 10, 2018 Dr. Jennifer Litton is a board certified medical oncologist and associate professor of breast medical oncology at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, where she is chief of the Section of Clinical Research and Drug Development for Breast Cancer. She also is a member of the Breast Immuno-Oncology Task Force of the National Cancer Institute. Listen to the podcast to hear Dr. Litton discuss: how immunotherapy medicines work

why immunotherapy medicines haven’t seemed to work as well in breast cancer as they have in other cancers

the direction of immunotherapy research for breast cancer Running time: 13:35

Clinical Trials Part I: Clinical Trial Basics Jennifer Litton, M.D. April 10, 2018 Dr. Jennifer Litton is a board certified medical oncologist and associate professor of breast medical oncology at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston. Her research focuses on the genetics of breast cancer and how the genes of a breast cancer change at the molecular level. She has been principal investigator on a number of research projects and is a member of the Genetic/Familial High Risk Assessment: Breast and Ovarian guideline expert panel for the National Comprehensive Cancer Network. Listen to the podcast to hear Dr. Litton discuss: the phases of clinical trials and why each is important

the benefits and risks of being part of a clinical trial

how to withdraw from a clinical trial

how care works in a clinical trial

how to find clinical trials Running time: 31:12

Managing Breast Cancer Surgery Side Effects Alexander Miller, M.D. April 5, 2018 Dr. Alexander Miller is a surgical oncologist who specializes in treating breast cancer and people at high risk of the disease. Currently at the START Center for Cancer Care in San Antonio, Texas, he trained at MD Anderson and the Mayo Clinic. Dr. Miller has received awards for excellence in research, education, and patient care. He has been lead or collaborating researcher for several studies on breast cancer treatments, prevention, genetic testing, and the psychosocial experiences of people receiving cancer care. Listen to the podcast to hear Dr. Miller explain: the most common side effects of both mastectomy and lumpectomy and how to manage them

why the risk of lymphedema, while still a concern, has gone down in the last 10 years

steps people can take before surgery to reduce the risk of side effects Running time: 31:48

Immunotherapy for Breast Cancer: Part 1 Sherene Loi, M.D, Ph.D. March 28, 2018 Dr. Sherene Loi is a medical oncologist who specializes in treating breast cancer. In addition to treating patients, particularly patients diagnosed with HER2-positive breast cancer, she also leads the Translation Breast Cancer Genomics and Therapeutics Laboratory at the Peter MacCallum Cancer Centre in Melbourne, Australia, where she is a professor. Much of her clinical research focuses on investigating new treatments, such as immunotherapy, especially for breast cancers that have become resistant to standard treatments. Listen to the podcast to hear Dr. Loi explain: results from the PANACEA trial, which looked at using the immunotherapy medicine Keytruda (chemical name: pembrolizumab) along with Herceptin to treat Herceptin-resistant, HER2-positive, advanced-stage breast cancer that had high levels of PDL-1, a biomarker that indicates that Keytruda will be effective

how an immunotherapy medicine like Keytruda works

what tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TILs) are and why cancer tumors with high numbers of TILs seem to respond better to immunotherapy

side effects of immunotherapy medicines Running time: 17:52

Doctor-Patient Communication for People With Metastatic Disease Timothy Pluard, M.D. March 26, 2018 Dr. Timothy Pluard is medical director at the Saint Luke’s Cancer Institute and the Koontz Center for Advanced Breast Cancer in Kansas City, Missouri. A medical oncologist, Dr. Pluard specializes in offering comprehensive care, including treatments that use advanced genomics and immunotherapy to women diagnosed with metastatic breast cancer. He also incorporates nutrition planning, spiritual counseling, exercise physiology, massage, yoga, palliative care, and emotional support into patient care. He also advises patients on participating in clinical trials on leading-edge treatments for advanced-stage breast cancer. Many of Dr. Pluard’s patients have praised his communication skills. Listen to the podcast to hear Dr. Pluard discuss: how he tailors his communication to each individual patient and that person’s unique situation

how he talks to patients about disappointing news, such as cancer progression or a treatment that stops working

what makes someone a good communicator

his tips on how to make doctor-patient communication the best it can be Running time: 18:47

Benefits and Drawbacks of At-Home Genetic Tests Cristina Nixon, M.S., L/CGC March 9, 2018 Cristina Nixon is a licensed certified genetic counselor with the Cancer Risk Assessment and Genetics Program at Main Line Health in Pennsylvania. In addition to counseling patients, she also assists with research, including a study looking at multi-gene panels in BRCA1/BRCA2-positive families. Cristina also has completed the City of Hope’s intensive course in cancer risk assessment. In the wake of the March 6, 2018 U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorization of the 23andMe Personal Genomic Service Genetic Health Risk Report for BRCA1/BRCA2 (Selected Variants) test, we talked to Cristina about at-home genetic testing. Listen to the podcast to hear Cristina explain: the differences between an at-home genetic test, such as the 23andMe BRCA genetic test, and a genetic test that is ordered by your doctor, as well as the benefits and drawbacks of each

how the cost of a genetic test ordered by a doctor isn’t much more than the cost of an at-home genetic test

why genetic counseling is so important when having genetic testing

what she wants people to know about at-home genetic tests Running time: 20:00

Permanent Cosmetics, Scar Camouflage, and Nipple Tattooing Beth Fairchild March 2, 2018 Beth Fairchild was diagnosed with de novo metastatic breast cancer in 2014 at age 34. The diagnosis was a surprise to her because her mammogram results from the month before were negative and she had never had a lump in her breast. Beth was familiar with breast cancer though. Her mother was diagnosed with breast cancer at age 44 and her paternal grandmother died from breast cancer at age 33. An artist and tattoo professional, Beth and her husband own five tattoo studios. Her focus is on permanent cosmetics, scar camouflage and areola restoration for people diagnosed with breast cancer. Beth is the current president of METAvivor, a non-profit organization dedicated to increasing awareness of metastatic breast cancer and funding research on metastatic disease. Beth tattoos permanent cosmetics, such as eyebrows or eyeliner, as well as nipples and areolas for women who have had breast cancer surgery. Listen to the podcast to hear Beth explain: how to find a professional who can do permanent cosmetics

what scar camouflage is

how she approaches the nipple tattooing process

what nipple tattooing and areola restoration has done for her clients Running time: 22:18 Listen to Beth's podcast about the Serenity Project.

The Serenity Project Beth Fairchild February 26, 2018 Beth Fairchild was diagnosed with de novo metastatic breast cancer in 2014 at age 34. The diagnosis was a surprise to her because her mammogram results from the month before were negative, and she had never had a lump in her breast. Beth was familiar with breast cancer though. Her mother was diagnosed with breast cancer at age 44, and her paternal grandmother died from breast cancer at age 33. An artist and tattoo professional, Beth and her husband own five tattoo studios. Her focus is on permanent cosmetics, scar camouflage, and areola restoration for people diagnosed with breast cancer. Beth is the current president of METAvivor, a nonprofit organization dedicated to increasing awareness of metastatic breast cancer and funding research on metastatic disease. Beth also is one of the creators of the Serenity Project, a metastatic breast cancer support campaign that gives patients an opportunity to tell their personal metastatic breast cancer stories through a series of photos and videos. Listen to the podcast to hear Beth talk about: what the Serenity Project is

the inspiration for the Serenity Project and how it became reality

what the participants have said about the project

what public reaction has been to the project Running time: 19:47 Listen to Beth's other podcast, Permanent Cosmetics, Scar Camouflage, and Nipple Tattooing.

HER2-Positive Breast Cancer Recurrence Marleen Meyers, M.D. December 15, 2017 Dr. Marleen Meyers is a medical oncologist and clinical assistant professor of medicine at NYU Langone. She also serves as director of the Perlmutter Cancer Center Survivorship Program. She received her medical degree from the NYU School of Medicine and has been in practice for more than 20 years. Listen to the podcast to hear Dr. Meyers talk about: what HER2-positive breast cancer is and how its aggressiveness ranks compared to other types of breast cancer

factors doctors consider when estimating a person’s risk of recurrence

specific ways to reduce the risk of HER2-positive disease recurrence

how she helps her patients manage the fear of recurrence Running time: 17:06

Acupuncture Helps Ease Joint Pain Caused by Aromatase Inhibitors Dawn Hershman, M.D. December 8, 2017 Joint pain is one of the most common side effects of aromatase inhibitors and may be a big reason why women stop taking these medicines early. Dr. Dawn Hershman, leader of the Breast Cancer Program at the Herbert Irving Comprehensive Cancer Center at New York-Presbyterian/Columbia University Medical Center, presented research at the 2017 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium showing that acupuncture can ease aromatase inhibitor-caused joint pain, even after the acupuncture treatment sessions stop. Listen to the podcast to hear Dr. Hershman explain: how much acupuncture eases joint pain

why she believes acupuncture could help many women stick to their hormonal therapy treatment plans

the cost of acupuncture relative to other treatments

the few and mild side effects of acupuncture Running time: 13:26

Stories of Mastectomy and Reconstruction: Peggy Peggy Johnson October 18, 2017 A former first grade teacher, Peggy Johnson was diagnosed with breast cancer in November 2009 after she became concerned about some dimpling in her left breast. She had six rounds of chemotherapy, then a double mastectomy with immediate implant reconstruction in May 2010. She then had radiation therapy. After that treatment was completed, she had new implants inserted in December 2010. At that time, nipple reconstruction wasn’t offered to her. In early 2016, at her annual exam with her breast surgeon, the surgeon discovered that one of her implants had ruptured and was leaking. Peggy was told she would have to have her implants replaced yet again. Instead, she decided to have DIEP flap reconstruction as well as nipple reconstruction and nipple tattooing in May 2016. Peggy is one of three women whose stories are featured in the Breastcancer.org video series on reconstruction after mastectomy. Listen to the podcast to hear Peggy talk about: why she decided to have DIEP flap surgery when her implant ruptured

how keeping a journal helped her

how she tries to be a resource for women diagnosed with breast cancer Running time: 17:43

Stories of Mastectomy and Reconstruction: Mimi Mimi Monteiro October 5, 2017 Breast cancer was familiar to Mimi, even before she was diagnosed. Her mother has been diagnosed with breast cancer three times. She was treated with a double mastectomy, radiation and chemotherapy. Fifteen years later, she is cancer-free. Mimi’s cousin Annette, her best friend, was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2009 and passed away from the disease that same year at age 42. Mimi herself was diagnosed with stage I breast cancer in April 2015 at age 45, the same age her mother was first diagnosed. She had a double mastectomy with immediate DIEP flap reconstruction. Later she also had a preventive hysterectomy because the cancer was hormone-receptor-positive. She took tamoxifen and an aromatase inhibitor but has since stopped. Mimi is one of three women whose stories are featured in the Breastcancer.org video series on reconstruction after mastectomy. Listen to the podcast to hear Mimi discuss: how she made her decisions about surgery and reconstruction

the positives she believes breast cancer brought to her life

what she would say to a woman who was recently diagnosed with breast cancer Running time: 16:51

Stories of Mastectomy and Reconstruction: Deidra Deidra Langridge October 2, 2017 A former pharmaceutical sales rep, Deidra is a 3-time cancer survivor. She was diagnosed with melanoma in 1991 at age 32 in 1991. In 2006, she was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma at age 47. Three days before Christmas in 2014 and 12 weeks before the wedding of her son, Pierce, she was diagnosed with hormone-receptor-positive breast cancer in two spots. She had double mastectomy and immediate DIEP flap reconstruction on January 18. She also had nipple reconstruction and tattooing. Her goal was to be able to dance at Pierce’s wedding, and she did. She continues to take an aromatase inhibitor. Deidra is one of three women whose stories are featured in the Breastcancer.org video series on reconstruction after mastectomy. Listen to the podcast to hear Deidra talk about: why she was honored to share her story

what she would tell a woman who was recently diagnosed with breast cancer

how she felt when she was relating her story on camera

what dancing at Pierce's wedding meant to her Running time: 20:17

Metastatic Breast Cancer: Now What? Krista Curley September 22, 2017 Krista Curley was diagnosed 3 1/2 years ago with estrogen-receptor-positive metastatic breast cancer in her lymph system and bones at the age of 39. She had no previous diagnosis of cancer. Since her initial diagnosis, the cancer has spread further into her bones and to her liver, despite surgery, various hormonal therapies, and chemotherapy. Krista lives in Ontario, Canada and is married to Patrick, the love of her life. She is the mother of Ethan, who is 16, and Naomi, who is 10. She has a blog about living with metastatic disease called “Metastatic Breast Cancer: Now What?” Listen to the podcast to hear Krista talk about: what writing the blog gives to her

how she and her family find joy and humor in day-to-day life

how she talked to her kids about metastatic disease

the one thing she would tell people about metastatic breast cancer Running time: 25:20

Nipple Reconstruction Frank DellaCroce, M.D., F.A.C.S. September 21, 2017 Dr. Frank DellaCroce, or "Dr. D" as he has come to be known, is a founding partner of the Center for Restorative Breast Surgery and St. Charles Surgical Hospital in New Orleans. Board-certified in plastic surgery, Dr. D has performed thousands of reconstructive procedures, both for women diagnosed with breast cancer and women at high risk of the disease who choose to have prophylactic breast removal. He is a fellow of the American College of Surgeons and a member of numerous professional societies, including the American Society of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, the American Society for Reconstructive Microsurgery, and the World Society for Reconstructive Microsurgery. He also has been named one of the “Best Doctors in America.” Listen to the podcast to hear Dr. D discuss: the benefits and risks of nipple reconstruction

the timing of nipple reconstruction

how nipple reconstruction has evolved over the years

how long the procedure takes and what recovery is like Running time: 18:06

Facing the End of Life Kelly Grosklags, LICSW, BCD July 31, 2017 For nearly 25 years, Kelly Grosklags has dedicated her practice to minimizing suffering through her work in oncology, palliative care and hospice. An experienced therapist, Kelly is a licensed clinical social worker and a board-certified diplomat in clinical social work. She also earned a fellowship in grief counseling from the American Academy of Health Care Professionals. Kelly speaks frequently about end-of-life issues, including care, grief and loss, both in person and on her website, Conversations With Kelly. Her passionate and supportive demeanor helps patients, caregivers and health professionals connect with the wisdom of making life more meaningful, coping with depression and anxiety, transforming fear into hope, healing versus curing, and the wisdom of dying a good death. Listen to the podcast to hear Kelly talk about: becoming comfortable with talking about the end of life

why stopping treatment is not giving up

hospice care -- what it is and when to start talking about it

how to talk to children about the end of life Running time: 34:05 Photo: Geordie Griffiths

Controlling Pain During and After Breast Cancer Surgery Beth Baughman DuPree, M.D., F.A.C.S., A.B.I.H.M. July 24, 2017 Beth Baughman DuPree performs breast cancer surgery and is vice president at the Holy Redeemer Health System, as well as an adjunct assistant professor of surgery at the University of Pennsylvania. She is a board certified general surgeon specializing in diseases of the breast. She also has obtained dual board certification in integrative and holistic medicine. She has won numerous awards for her medical work as well as her humanitarian endeavors. Dr. DuPree’s skin-sparing mastectomies, performed in conjunction with plastic surgeon Robert Skalicky, were featured live on the Internet; the webcast and subsequent documentary received a Gracie Award. Listen to the podcast to hear Dr. DuPree discuss: the types of medicines used to control pain during breast cancer surgery

non-opioid pain control options for people in recovery or who simply don’t want an opioid

the side effects of pain medications

ways to control pain that don't involve medication Running time: 23:11 These podcasts, along with all the other vital content and community support at Breastcancer.org, only exist because of the generous donations of listeners like you. Please visit Breastcancer.org/support to learn how you can help keep our services free for you and the millions of women who depend on us.

Managing the Emotions of Metastatic Breast Cancer Kelly Grosklags, LICSW, BCD July 14, 2017 For nearly 25 years, Kelly Grosklags has dedicated her practice to minimizing suffering through her work in oncology, palliative care and hospice. An experienced therapist, Kelly is a licensed clinical social worker and a board-certified diplomat in clinical social work. She also earned a fellowship in grief counseling from the American Academy of Health Care Professionals. Kelly speaks frequently about end-of-life issues, including care, grief and loss, both in person and on her website, Conversations With Kelly. Her passionate and supportive demeanor helps patients, caregivers and health professionals connect with the wisdom of making life more meaningful, coping with depression and anxiety, transforming fear into hope, healing versus curing, and the wisdom of dying a good death. Listen to the podcast to hear Kelly talk about: taming the feelings of fear, anger, and loss of control that can come with a metastatic diagnosis

strategies to deal with “scanxiety”

how to allow yourself to ask for help

how and how much to disclose about your diagnosis to your friends and at work Running time: 46:06 Photo: Geordie Griffiths

Personal Finance After a Breast Cancer Diagnosis: Advice From Suze Orman Suze Orman June 26, 2017 Suze Orman has been called “a force in the world of personal finance” and a “one-woman financial advice powerhouse” by USA Today. A two-time Emmy Award-winning television host, New York Times mega bestselling author, magazine and online columnist, writer/producer, and one of the top motivational speakers in the world today, Orman is undeniably America’s most recognized expert on personal finance. Listen to the podcast to hear Suze discuss: the four documents that EVERYONE should have

what a young parent with metastatic disease can do protect the financial future of her minor children

when to start taking disability or Social Security payments if you’ve been diagnosed with stage IV breast cancer

the differences between wills and trusts Running time: 30:44

Living Well With Metastatic Disease: Controlling Fear, Finding Joy Teva Harrison May 30, 2017 Teva Harrison is an artist, writer, and cartoonist who was diagnosed with stage IV breast cancer at age 37. She is the author of the bestselling, critically acclaimed graphic memoir, In-Between Days; the book was shortlisted for the Governor General's Literary Award for Non-Fiction. Teva is a Canadian Magazine Award and National Magazine Award finalist whose writing and/or comics have appeared in The Walrus, Quill & Quire, Huffington Post, Carte Blanche, The Humber Literary Review, The Globe and Mail, and more. She is a regular commentator on radio, television, and in newspapers, including CBC Radio, the Toronto Star, The Globe and Mail, and The Agenda with Steve Paikin. Born and raised in rural Oregon, Teva currently lives in Toronto with her husband. Listen to the podcast to hear Teva talk about: how she changed her mind about being public about her diagnosis

how she controls her fear and finds joy and beauty in her life

the things she’s saying yes to and how they are making her happy

what leaving a legacy means to her Running time: 25:09

Pausing Hormonal Therapy Treatment to Have a Child: The POSITIVE Trial Ann Partridge, M.D., M.P.H. March 24, 2017 Ann Partridge, M.D., MPH., is founder and director of the Program for Young Women with Breast Cancer and the Adult Survivorship Program, as well as senior physician at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and associate professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School. She is a medical oncologist focusing on the care of women with breast cancer and has a particular interest in the psychosocial, behavioral and communication issues in breast cancer care and treatment. Dr. Partridge is also the lead investigator of the U.S. arm of the POSITIVE trial. This study is looking at whether premenopausal women diagnosed with hormone-receptor-positive disease who stop taking hormonal therapy after about 1.5 to 2.5 years of treatment to get pregnant have a higher risk of the breast cancer coming back, which doctors call recurrence. Most women diagnosed with hormone receptor positive disease take hormonal therapy for 5 to 10 years after surgery. In the POSITIVE trial, the women who want to get pregnant are stopping hormonal therapy for up to 2 years to become pregnant, deliver the baby and breastfeed. The women then start hormonal therapy again. Listen to the podcast to hear Dr. Partridge talk about: why the researchers decided to do this study

the safeguards the study has in place so a developing baby won’t be harmed by the hormonal therapy medicine

other safety concerns associated with stopping hormonal therapy to get pregnant besides recurrence risk The POSITIVE trial is currently recruiting participants. If you are a premenopausal woman who has been diagnosed with hormone-receptor-positive breast cancer and have been taking hormonal therapy medicine for fewer than 2 years and are interested in participating in the study, visit the ClinicalTrials.gov page for complete details. You also can call Dr. Partridge's office at the Dana-Farber Cancer Center at 617-632-3800 to discuss participating in the study. Running time: 27:09 Visit the Fertility and Pregnancy Issues During and After Breast Cancer section for more information on pregnancy after treatment. These podcasts, along with all the other vital content and community support at Breastcancer.org, only exist because of the generous donations from listeners like you. Please visit Breastcancer.org/support to learn how you can help keep our services free for you and the millions of people who depend on us.

Biosimilars: What Are They and What Are Their Advantages? Philip Lammers, M.D., M.S.C.I. March 8, 2017 Dr. Philip Lammers, a medical oncologist, is the chief of the Division of Hematology/Oncology at Meharry Medical College and adjunct assistant professor of internal medicine at Vanderbilt University. He has several active research projects on ways to increase minority and underserved population representation in clinical trials. He also studies state-of-the art cancer treatments, including biosimilars. Listen to the podcast to hear Dr. Lammers explain: what a biosimilar drug is, as well as the approval process for biosimilars

how we can be sure that biosimilars are as safe as the reference products

the advantages and disadvantages of biosimilars

when we might see biosimilars on the market to treat breast cancer Running time: 15:10

Sexual Health, Intimacy, and Metastatic Disease: Reclaiming Your Sexual Self Sage Bolte, Ph.D., LCSW, OSW-C February 10, 2017 Sage Bolte is executive director of Life With Cancer and also serves as associate director of psychosocial program for the Inova Health System. She is an internationally recognized educator and speaker on sexual health, intimacy, and relationships among people diagnosed with cancer and other chronic diseases. She conducts lectures, workshops, and training to both patient and healthcare professional groups on the topic of the sexual self and cancer survivorship. Her goal is to help empower patients to reclaim their sexual selves in spite of the many physical and emotional changes they may experience from their cancer diagnosis and to help healthcare professionals feel more comfortable and knowledgeable to assess and address the sexual health needs of their patients. Listen to the podcast to hear Sage talk about: how women diagnosed with metastatic disease can redefine sexual health so they’re fulfilled and satisfied

tips for women who are having vaginal pain/dryness, including stretching and strengthening exercises

why it’s important to remember libido starts in the brain, not necessarily the body

how to start a conversation with a partner about what is pleasurable right now and how what's desired may change Running time: 26:33 These podcasts, along with all the other vital content and community support at Breastcancer.org, only exist because of the generous donations from listeners like you. Please visit Breastcancer.org/support to learn how you can help keep our services free for you and the millions of people who depend on us.

New Scalp Cooling System Can Reduce Hair Loss From Chemotherapy: 2016 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium Julie Nangia, M.D. December 8, 2016 Several studies have shown that cooling the scalp to a very low temperature can help reduce hair loss due to chemotherapy treatment for breast cancer. In this podcast, Julie Nangia, M.D., assistant professor of medicine, Baylor College of Medicine talks about the study results she presented at the 2016 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium on the Orbis Paxman Hair Loss Prevention System. The study was the first prospective, randomized trial on a scalp cooling system and found that about 50% of the women who used the cooling system kept most of their hair. Listen to the podcast to hear Dr. Nangia explain: how the Paxman Hair Loss Preservation System works

how the type of chemotherapy regimen the women were on affected the results

why doing a prospective, randomized trial was important Running time: 9:54 Editor's Note: On April 19, 2017, the Paxman Scalp Cooling System received U.S. Food and Drug Administration clearance. This means the system can be marketed in the United States.

Men Have Breasts, Too: Diagnosed With Male Breast Cancer Stephen Sala November 2, 2016 In August 2016, Stephen Sala found a small lump on the right side of his chest. His doctor thought it was a cyst, but scheduled an ultrasound to be sure. His ultrasound results were concerning, so he had a mammogram the same day, followed a needle biopsy about a week later. The results showed breast cancer. He was 41. He decided to have a bilateral mastectomy to reduce his risk of contralateral disease; pathology results showed that he had cancer in his left chest as well. As he went through diagnosis and treatment, Steve experienced a number of awkward situations. Almost all mammography offices are in women’s health care centers, with no consideration for men. Forms asked when he had his last period, how many children he had given birth to, and if he was in menopause. Listen to the podcast to hear Stephen talk about: how he came to terms with a breast cancer diagnosis

his ideas on how the process can be made less clumsy for men

how he talked to his children about his diagnosis

how he found support

advice he would offer other men Running time: 19:13 These podcasts, along with all the other vital content and community support at Breastcancer.org, only exist because of the generous donations of listeners like you. Please visit Breastcancer.org/support to learn how you can help keep our services free for you and the millions of women who depend on us.

Stories of Genetic Testing, Prophylactic Surgery, and Reconstruction: Mandi Mandi Seifert September 9, 2016 Mandi Seifert was 3 when her mother was diagnosed with breast cancer in 1990. When it became available, genetic testing for a mutation that raises the risk of breast cancer was strongly recommended for Mandi’s mom -- in 2010 her mother tested positive for a BRCA2 mutation. Mandi knew that meant she had a 50-50 chance of having the same mutation. In 2013, she decided to have genetic testing and learned that she, too, had a BRCA2 mutation. She decided to have a double prophylactic mastectomy and reconstruction using tissue from her tummy area. Mandi is one of three women whose stories are featured in the Breastcancer.org video series on genetic testing, prophylactic surgery, and reconstruction. Mandi’s older sister, Kerry, also tested positive for a BRCA2 mutation and is also in the video series. Listen to the podcast to hear Mandi discuss: how talking about her surgery with her sister was both emotional and freeing

how it felt to see her reconstructive surgeon again after she was completely healed

how her sister’s experience helped guide her

why family support is so important Running time: 9:02 These podcasts, along with all the other vital content and community support at Breastcancer.org, only exist because of the generous donations of listeners like you. Please visit Breastcancer.org/support to learn how you can help keep our services free for you and the millions of women who depend on us.

Stories of Genetic Testing, Prophylactic Surgery, and Reconstruction: Kerry Kerry Osmond September 8, 2016 Kerry Osmond was 10 when her mother was diagnosed with breast cancer in 1990. When it became available, genetic testing for a mutation that raises the risk of breast cancer was strongly recommended for Kerry’s mom -- in 2010 her mother tested positive for a BRCA2 mutation. Kerry knew that meant she had a 50-50 chance of having the same mutation. In 2012, she decided to have genetic testing and learned that she, too, had a BRCA2 mutation. She decided to have a double prophylactic mastectomy and reconstruction using tissue from her hip area. Kerry is one of three women whose stories are featured in the Breastcancer.org video series on genetic testing, prophylactic surgery, and reconstruction. Kerry’s younger sister, Mandi, also tested positive for a BRCA2 mutation and is also in the video series. Listen to the podcast to hear Kerry talk about: how her family uses their experience to help others

how she connected with women who had similar surgeries on the Breastcancer.org discussion boards

how sharing her story in the video was healing in a way

why talking to other women who had already had prophylactic surgery was encouraging Running time: 13:56 These podcasts, along with all the other vital content and community support at Breastcancer.org, only exist because of the generous donations of listeners like you. Please visit Breastcancer.org/support to learn how you can help keep our services free for you and the millions of women who depend on us.

Stories of Genetic Testing, Prophylactic Surgery, and Reconstruction: Lorell Lorell Hornbrook September 6, 2016 Lorell Hornbrook has a strong family history of breast cancer: Both her older sister and her father were diagnosed with breast cancer. Her father died at age 75 from treatment complications, a year after he was diagnosed. In 2014, at age 48, Lorell decided to have genetic testing to see if she had a gene mutation that dramatically increased her risk for breast cancer. When her test results came back positive for a BRCA2 mutation, Lorell had already decided what she would do: a double prophylactic mastectomy and reconstruction using tissue from her tummy area. Lorell is one of three women whose stories are featured in the Breastcancer.org video series on genetic testing, prophylactic surgery, and reconstruction. Listen to the podcast to hear Lorell talk about: why she never hesitated about participating in the videos

the type of research she did after she got her genetic test results

how she prepared herself for surgery

the advice she would give to women in a similar situation Running time: 11:04 These podcasts, along with all the other vital content and community support at Breastcancer.org, only exist because of the generous donations of listeners like you. Please visit Breastcancer.org/support to learn how you can help keep our services free for you and the millions of women who depend on us.

Prophylactic Surgery for Women at High Risk: Part 2 Alan Stolier, M.D., F.A.C.S. May 18, 2016 Dr. Alan Stolier is a surgeon at the Center for Restorative Breast Surgery in New Orleans. He has more than 35 years of experience in surgical oncology. He specializes in the surgical treatment of breast cancer and is a pioneer in the development of nipple-sparing mastectomy. Dr. Stolier also focuses on breast cancer genetics and the associated care of women who have a BRCA gene mutation. Listen to the podcast to hear Dr. Stolier talk about: the timing of prophylactic surgery

other genetic mutations besides BRCA1 or BRCA2 that might make a woman consider prophylactic surgery

the type of screening program recommended for a woman who’s had prophylactic surgery

how often cancer is found during prophylactic surgery Running time: 24:13 Listen to part 1 of the series. These podcasts, along with all the other vital content and community support at Breastcancer.org, only exist because of the generous donations of listeners like you. Please visit Breastcancer.org/support to learn how you can help keep our services free for you and the millions of women who depend on us.

Prophylactic Surgery for Women at High Risk: Part 1 Alan Stolier, M.D., F.A.C.S. May 11, 2016 Dr. Alan Stolier is a surgeon at the Center for Restorative Breast Surgery in New Orleans. He has more than 35 years of experience in surgical oncology. He specializes in the surgical treatment of breast cancer and is a pioneer in the development of nipple-sparing mastectomy. Dr. Stolier also focuses on breast cancer genetics and the associated care of women who have a BRCA gene mutation. Listen to the podcast to hear Dr. Stolier talk about: how much each type of prophylactic surgery (breast, ovaries, fallopian tubes, uterus) can reduce risk

who is most likely to benefit from prophylactic surgery

women who shouldn’t consider prophylactic surgery

whether there is an optimal age for prophylactic surgery Running time: 27:01 Listen to part 2 of the series. These podcasts, along with all the other vital content and community support at Breastcancer.org, only exist because of the generous donations of listeners like you. Please visit Breastcancer.org/support to learn how you can help keep our services free for you and the millions of women who depend on us.

Genetics, Genetic Testing, and Breast Cancer: Part 3 Cristina Nixon, M.S., L/CGC May 4, 2016 Cristina Nixon is a licensed certified genetic counselor with the Cancer Risk Assessment and Genetics Program at Main Line Health in Pennsylvania. In addition to counseling patients, she also assists with research, including most recently a study looking at multi-gene panels in BRCA1/BRCA2-positive families. Cristina also has completed the City of Hope’s intensive course in cancer risk assessment. This is part three of three-part podcast on genetics and breast cancer with Cristina. Listen to this podcast to hear her explain: how a woman could use an online risk assessment tool

the factors the different tools consider

why it’s important that a woman use a risk assessment tool with her doctor or a licensed genetic counselor

what the results from direct-to-consumer testing companies such as 23andMe and Ancestry.com contain Running time: 11:37 Listen to part 1 of the series. Listen to part 2 of the series. These podcasts, along with all the other vital content and community support at Breastcancer.org, only exist because of the generous donations of listeners like you. Please visit Breastcancer.org/support to learn how you can help keep our services free for you and the millions of women who depend on us.

Genetics, Genetic Testing, and Breast Cancer: Part 2 Cristina Nixon, M.S., L/CGC April 27, 2016 Cristina Nixon is a licensed certified genetic counselor with the Cancer Risk Assessment and Genetics Program at Main Line Health in Pennsylvania. In addition to counseling patients, she also assists with research, including most recently a study looking at multi-gene panels in BRCA1/BRCA2-positive families. Cristina also has completed the City of Hope’s intensive course in cancer risk assessment. This is part two of three-part podcast on genetics and breast cancer with Cristina. Listen to this podcast to hear her explain: the factors that would recommend genetic testing for a particular woman

whether DCIS is considered differently than invasive cancer when recommending genetic testing

the process of genetic testing

when genetic testing wouldn't be recommended for a woman diagnosed with breast cancer Running time: 23:44 Listen to part 1 of the series. Listen to part 3 of the series. These podcasts, along with all the other vital content and community support at Breastcancer.org, only exist because of the generous donations of listeners like you. Please visit Breastcancer.org/support to learn how you can help keep our services free for you and the millions of women who depend on us.

Genetics, Genetic Testing, and Breast Cancer: Part 1 Cristina Nixon, M.S., L/CGC April 20, 2016 Cristina Nixon is a licensed certified genetic counselor with the Cancer Risk Assessment and Genetics Program at Main Line Health in Pennsylvania. In addition to counseling patients, she also assists with research, including, most recently, a study looking at multi-gene panels in BRCA1/BRCA2 positive families. Cristina also has completed the City of Hope’s intensive course in cancer risk assessment. This is part one of three-part podcast on genetics and breast cancer with Cristina. Listen to this podcast to hear her explain: the difference between a genetic abnormality and a genetic mutation

what the BRCA1 and BRCA2 genes do in the body and why having a mutation in one of them increases the risk of breast cancer

other genes besides the BRCA genes that are linked to a higher risk of breast cancer

other types of cancer that are linked to a BRCA1 or BRCA2 mutation Running time: 20:55 Listen to part 2 of the series. Listen to part 3 of the series. These podcasts, along with all the other vital content and community support at Breastcancer.org, only exist because of the generous donations of listeners like you. Please visit Breastcancer.org/support to learn how you can help keep our services free for you and the millions of women who depend on us.

Does Chemotherapy Increase the Risk of Common Infections? Brian Wojciechowski, M.D. February 10, 2016 In this Breastcancer.org podcast, Brian Wojciechowski, M.D., Breastcancer.org’s medical adviser, explains a study published in January 2016 suggesting that chemotherapy for breast cancer may increase the risk of common infections. Listen to the podcast to hear Dr. Wojciechowski talk about: how the immune system works

how chemotherapy affects the immune system

when women who will be undergoing chemotherapy should get vaccines

steps you can take to support your immune system Running time: 11:03 These podcasts, along with all the other vital content and community support at Breastcancer.org, only exist because of the generous donations of listeners like you. Please visit Breastcancer.org/support to learn how you can help keep our services free

Supporting a Partner With Breast Cancer Courtney Bitz, MSW, LCSW February 9, 2016 Courtney Bitz is a licensed clinical social worker who heads the Couples Coping with Cancer Together program for City of Hope, a comprehensive cancer center in Duarte, Calif. When a woman is diagnosed with breast cancer, research has shown that having a supportive partner is one of the most important factors in helping her cope. But partners may struggle with knowing what to say or how best to support a loved one. The only program of its kind, Couples Coping with Cancer Together helps women and their partners identify problems that are most important to them as part of their overall medical care. Listen to the podcast to hear Courtney discuss: how the Couples Coping with Cancer Together program works

specific examples of how a woman can ask for and get the support she needs

the different ways women and men cope with stress and how each can understand the other better

common requests that women who have been diagnosed with breast cancer ask of their partners Running time: 27:25 To help our visitors, Courtney provided the Partners’ Guide to Managing the Challenges of Breast Cancer (download the PDF). It offers tips on what partners can do to help a woman who’s been diagnosed, as well as tips for what diagnosed women can do to get the best support from their partners and other loved ones. These podcasts, along with all the other vital content and community support at Breastcancer.org, only exist because of the generous donations of listeners like you. Please visit Breastcancer.org/support to learn how you can help keep our services free for you and the millions of women who depend on us. 00:00 00:00 Download

Diet, Obesity, and Breast Cancer Tracy Crane, R.D. February 4, 2016 Tracy Crane is a registered dietitian and senior research specialist at the University of Arizona Zuckerman College of Public Health. Her research focuses on diet, specifically studying diet quality and cancer risk. Tracy also has more than 15 years’ experience developing nutrition plans for cancer survivors, many of them breast cancer survivors. Listen to the podcast to hear Tracy discuss: why obesity is linked to higher breast cancer risk

the new U.S. Department of Agriculture 2015-2020 Dietary Guidelines for Americans and what they mean for women who’ve been diagnosed with breast cancer, as well as women who want to keep their risk of the disease as low as it can be

how to make lasting changes to your diet

styles of eating that can keep your risk of breast cancer or breast cancer recurrence as low as it can be Running time: 21:25 These podcasts, along with all the other vital content and community support at Breastcancer.org, only exist because of the generous donations of listeners like you. Please visit Breastcancer.org/support to learn how you can help keep our services free for you and the millions of women who depend on us. 00:00 00:00 Download

All About Cold Caps Hope Rugo, M.D. January 25, 2016 Hope Rugo, M.D. is a medical oncologist specializing in breast cancer research and treatment. A professor of medicine at the University of California, San Francisco, Helen Diller Family Comprehensive Cancer Center, Dr. Rugo is the director of the Breast Oncology Clinical Trials Program and is the lead researcher on a number of studies investigating new treatments for both early-stage and metastatic breast cancer. Dr. Rugo is a member of the Breastcancer.org Professional Advisory Board. She also was the lead researcher on the study that led to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval of the DigniCap, a cold cap that may help some women keep some or quite a bit of hair during chemotherapy. Listen to the podcast to hear Dr. Rugo explain: how she became interested in studying cold caps

how cold caps work

her research on the DigniCap

how much cold caps might cost and whether insurance is covering it yet Running time: 20:32 These podcasts, along with all the other vital content and community support at Breastcancer.org, only exist because of the generous donations of listeners like you. Please visit Breastcancer.org/support to learn how you can help keep our services free for you and the millions of women who depend on us. 00:00 00:00 Download

Precision Medicine and the “Moonshot” Program Nancy Davidson, M.D. January 21, 2016 Nancy Davidson, M.D., is director of the University of Pittsburgh Cancer Institute, where she also is a distinguished professor of medicine and associate vice chancellor for cancer research. She also serves as president-elect of the American Association for Cancer Research, the first and largest cancer research organization in the world. Dr. Davidson is a world-renowned breast cancer researcher who has played a key role in discovering how hormones, particularly estrogen, affect cell growth in breast cancer. Listen to the podcast to hear Dr. Davidson explain: what the American Association for Cancer Research is and what its goals are

what precision medicine is

what she thinks the moonshot program to conquer cancer will do

what new treatments she sees coming in the near future Running time: 11:25 These podcasts, along with all the other vital content and community support at Breastcancer.org, only exist because of the generous donations of listeners like you. Please visit Breastcancer.org/support to learn how you can help keep our services free for you and the millions of women who depend on us. 00:00 00:00 Download

Research Highlights From the 2015 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium Brian Wojciechowski, M.D. December 14, 2015 In this Breastcancer.org podcast, Brian Wojciechowski, M.D., Breastcancer.org’s medical adviser, talks about four studies that were presented at the 2015 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium, December 8-12, including studies that offer encouraging news about treatment for women diagnosed with triple-negative disease and metastatic, HER2-positive breast cancer. Listen to the podcast to hear Dr. Wojciechowski explain: what luminal A breast cancer is and why women diagnosed with this subtype didn’t seem to benefit from chemotherapy after surgery

why adding carboplatin to a standard chemotherapy before surgery for triple-negative breast cancer improved pathologic complete response rates and what this means for women with triple-negative disease

why postmenopausal women diagnosed with early-stage, hormone-receptor-positive breast cancer who are taking an aromatase inhibitor and have experienced bone loss might want to consider taking the targeted therapy denosumab

results showing that Kadcyla improves overall survival in women diagnosed with metastatic, HER2-positive breast cancer that has stopped responding to Herceptin and Tykerb Running time: 18:51 These podcasts, along with all the other vital content and community support at Breastcancer.org, only exist because of the generous donations of listeners like you. Please visit Breastcancer.org/support to learn how you can help keep our services free for you and the millions of women who depend on us. 00:00 00:00 Download

Aniela McGuinness: Choosing to Laugh at What Life Gives Her October 29, 2015 This Breastcancer.org podcast features Aniela McGuinness, an actress and the creator of the My Breast Choice blog. Aniela knew she had an abnormal BRCA1 gene and lost her mother to ovarian cancer in 2013. A year and a half later, at age 31, Aniela was diagnosed with stage I breast cancer, three days before her appointment to schedule a preventive double mastectomy. Listen to the podcast to here Aniela talk about: why she decided to create her blog and YouTube channel

how she uses humor to get cope with things that upset her

how she came with the idea for her mastectomy photo series

her Halloween costume and why Halloween is the best holiday for people with cancer Running time: 21:19 These podcasts, along with all the other vital content and community support at Breastcancer.org, only exist because of the generous donations of listeners like you. Please visit Breastcancer.org/support to learn how you can help keep our services free for you and the millions of women who depend on us. 00:00 00:00 Download

Marie Arsenault, Metastatic Patient, Talks About the Need for a Cure, Not Awareness October 2, 2015 This Breastcancer.org podcast features Marie Arsenault, a former music promoter and booking agent, who was first diagnosed with stage II estrogen-receptor-positive, HER2-negative breast cancer in September 2000 at age 36. She had mastectomy with TRAM flap reconstruction, chemotherapy, and radiation. In May 2007, she was diagnosed with metastatic disease; the breast cancer had returned in her liver and bones. In 2011, the cancer spread to her bone marrow. Listen to the podcast to hear Marie talk about: how she feels during Breast Cancer Awareness Month

what she would like people to know about metastatic breast cancer

how her support network helps her stay positive through treatment

her volunteer work with the Tenth Life Cat Rescue in St. Louis Running time: 22:06 These podcasts, along with all the other vital content and community support at Breastcancer.org, only exist because of the generous donations of listeners like you. Please visit Breastcancer.org/support to learn how you can help keep our services free for you and the millions of women who depend on us. 00:00 00:00 Download

Holley Kitchen, "Cancer Lifer," Talks Metastatic Disease and Her Viral Video June 12, 2015 This Breastcancer.org podcast features Holley Kitchen, the metastatic “cancer lifer” as she calls herself, whose June 4, 2015 video about what it’s like to live with metastatic breast cancer went viral on Facebook and other media outlets. Holley was diagnosed with stage III breast cancer in 2012. In 2013, she learned that the cancer had recurred in her spine and other bones. Listen to the podcast to hear Holley talk about: why and how she made her now-famous video

her support group of other younger women with metastatic disease and why it’s so important to her

some of the most common misconceptions about metastatic disease

what she’s doing next Running time: 27:04 These podcasts, along with all the other vital content and community support at Breastcancer.org, only exist because of the generous donations of listeners like you. Please visit Breastcancer.org/support to learn how you can help keep our services free for you and the millions of women who depend on us. 00:00 00:00 Download

March 2015 Research Highlights Brian Wojciechowski, M.D. March 26, 2015 In this Breastcancer.org podcast, Brian Wojciechowski, M.D., Breastcancer.org’s medical adviser, discusses a study looking at whether Zoladex (chemical name: goserelin) given during chemotherapy can help preserve fertility in premenopausal women diagnosed with early-stage, hormone-receptor-negative breast cancer. Listen to the podcast to hear Dr. Wojciechowski explain: when Zoladex is given

why women shouldn’t get pregnant while they’re being treated with chemotherapy and Zoladex

why a woman might have to bring this treatment up with her doctor

why this treatment is only recommended for women diagnosed with early-stage, hormone-receptor-negative disease Running time: 9:33 These podcasts, along with all the other vital content and community support at Breastcancer.org, only exist because of the generous donations of listeners like you. Please visit Breastcancer.org/support to learn how you can help keep our services free for you and the millions of women who depend on us. 00:00 00:00 Download

February 2015 Research Highlights Brian Wojciechowski, M.D. February 19, 2015 In this Breastcancer.org podcast, Brian Wojciechowski, M.D., Breastcancer.org’s medical adviser, discusses Ibrance, a medicine that was approved to treat metastatic, hormone-receptor-positive breast cancer in February 2015. Listen to the podcast to hear Dr. Wojciechowski explain: how Ibrance works

who is eligible to take Ibrance

how Ibrance is taken and whether any other medicines are taken with it

the side effects that Ibrance can cause Running time: 9:55 These podcasts, along with all the other vital content and community support at Breastcancer.org, only exist because of the generous donations of listeners like you. Please visit Breastcancer.org/support to learn how you can help keep our services free for you and the millions of women who depend on us. 00:00 00:00 Download

How Breast Cancer Treatment Affects Your Ability to Exercise February 6, 2015 In this Breastcancer.org podcast, Kathy Miller, M.D., talks about how breast cancer treatments can affect your stamina and your ability to exercise, as well as how to exercise during treatment. Dr. Miller is a professor of medicine at Indiana University and is the author of more than 60 scientific papers, many of which focus on breast cancer biology and treatment. Dr. Miller also is a member of the Breastcancer.org Professional Advisory Board. Listen to the podcast to hear Dr. Miller talk about: how to figure out what a safe level of exercise is while you’re getting chemotherapy or radiation or recovering from surgery

tips on how to start exercising if you’ve never exercised before

how treatment can change your stamina

the benefits of exercise, including helping women recover from treatment Running time: 21:21 These podcasts, along with all the other vital content and community support at Breastcancer.org, only exist because of the generous donations of listeners like you. Please visit Breastcancer.org/support to learn how you can help keep our services free for you and the millions of women who depend on us. 00:00 00:00 Download

Healthy Eating During the Holidays December 15, 2014 In this Breastcancer.org podcast, Diana Dyer, R.D. talks about how to eat healthy before, during and after the holidays. Diana is a registered dietitian and multiple-time cancer survivor. She the author of the book A Dietitian’s Cancer Story and writes the blog DianaDyer.com, where she shares her thoughts about life as a cancer survivor, food and nutrition, growing food, recipes, and our environment. Diana also is a member of the Breastcancer.org Professional Advisory Board. Listen to the podcast to hear Diana talk about: strategies for coping with the snack table at holiday parties

how to be festive and alcohol-free

tips for eating if you’re undergoing chemo during the holidays

ideas for making traditional family dishes healthier Running time: 24:12 These podcasts, along with all the other vital content and community support at Breastcancer.org, only exist because of the generous donations of listeners like you. Please visit Breastcancer.org/support to learn how you can help keep our services free for you and the millions of women who depend on us. 00:00 00:00 Download

2014 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium Research Highlights Brian Wojciechowski, M.D. December 12, 2014 In this Breastcancer.org podcast, Brian Wojciechowski, M.D., Breastcancer.org medical adviser, discusses some of the research that was presented at the 2014 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium. Listen to the podcast to hear Dr. Wojciechowski explain: results of a study that found that Aromasin plus ovarian suppression reduced recurrence risk better than tamoxifen plus ovarian suppression in some women diagnosed with early-stage, hormone-receptor-positive disease

research that underscored the long-term benefits of tamoxifen for reducing risk in women with a higher-than-average risk of breast cancer who’ve never been diagnosed

a study showing that Faslodex worked better than Arimidex as a first treatment for women newly diagnosed with advanced-stage breast cancer

research conducted in part by Breastcancer.org that shows that breastfeeding, even for a short time, reduces breast cancer risk more than previously thought

why a low-fat diet improved survival in women diagnosed with hormone-receptor-negative breast cancer Running time: 16:01 These podcasts, along with all the other vital content and community support at Breastcancer.org, only exist because of the generous donations of listeners like you. Please visit Breastcancer.org/support to learn how you can help keep our services free for you and the millions of women who depend on us. 00:00 00:00 Download

November 2014 Research Highlights Brian Wojciechowski, M.D. December 5, 2014 In this Breastcancer.org podcast, Brian Wojciechowski, M.D., Breastcancer.org medical adviser, discusses some of the research that was published in November 2014. Listen to the podcast to hear Dr. Wojciechowski explain: results of a study that found calcium channel blockers, a common type of high blood pressure medicine, don’t increase breast cancer risk

new guidelines from the Society for Integrative Oncology on complementary therapies for breast cancer

why more U.S. women are choosing mastectomy over lumpectomy to remove early-stage breast cancer

how the experimental targeted therapy olaparib works and why it may work against advanced-stage cancers in people with an abnormal BRCA1 or BRCA2 gene Running time: 17:13 These podcasts, along with all the other vital content and community support at Breastcancer.org, only exist because of the generous donations of listeners like you. Please visit Breastcancer.org/support to learn how you can help keep our services free for you and the millions of women who depend on us. 00:00 00:00 Download

Male Breast Cancer Diagnosis and Awareness November 24, 2014 In this Breastcancer.org podcast, Harvey Singer talks about his diagnosis of breast cancer and awareness of male breast cancer in general, especially during October. With his sister Vicki Singer Wolf, a three-time breast cancer survivor, Harvey is the founder of the HISBreastCancer Awareness, Inc. Foundation and HISBreastCancer.org. He also wrote the book Sir, You Have Breast Cancer! My Life and the Story of a Man with a Woman’s Disease. Listen to the podcast to hear Harvey talk about: the shock of his diagnosis

how he made his treatment decisions

how perceptions of male breast cancer have changed

risk reduction advice he recommends for men at high risk Running time: 36:27 These podcasts, along with all the other vital content and community support at Breastcancer.org, only exist because of the generous donations of listeners like you. Please visit Breastcancer.org/support to learn how you can help keep our services free for you and the millions of women who depend on us. 00:00 00:00 Download

October 2014 Research Highlights Brian Wojciechowski, M.D. November 3, 2014 In this Breastcancer.org podcast, Brian Wojciechowski, M.D., Breastcancer.org medical adviser, discusses some of the research that was published in October 2014. Listen to the podcast to hear Dr. Wojciechowski explain: results of a study that found the targeted therapy Herceptin offers long-lasting benefits for women diagnosed with early-stage HER2-positive disease

a study that found occult cancers in more than 2% of women who were having their ovaries removed preventively because of genetics or family history

why Hispanic women still need to take steps to reduce their risk of breast cancer, even if they have a genetic variant that may lower their risk

why more research is needed before a new genomic test can be used to make treatment decisions Running time: 13:40 These podcasts, along with all the other vital content and community support at Breastcancer.org, only exist because of the generous donations of listeners like you. Please visit Breastcancer.org/support to learn how you can help keep our services free for you and the millions of women who depend on us. 00:00 00:00 Download

Hope After a Triple-Negative Breast Cancer Diagnosis October 23, 2014 In this Breastcancer.org podcast, Pat Prijatel talks about triple-negative breast cancer and what makes it different from other types of breast cancer. Pat Prijatel writes the blog Positives About Negative and is the author of Surviving Triple Negative Breast Cancer. She has been a magazine writer, editor, consultant, and professor for more than 35 years. She headed Drake University's magazine sequence for 22 years before taking over as director of the School of Journalism and Mass Communication in 2004. In May 2006, Pat was diagnosed with early-stage triple-negative breast cancer. She retired from Drake in 2007 to focus on health writing and her health. She had surgery, chemotherapy, and radiation, and is now healthy, fit, and cancer-free. Listen to the podcast to hear Pat talk about: what the idea of triple-negative disease meant to her when she was diagnosed

when and why she started her blog

what researchers have learned recently about triple-negative disease

advice she would give to a woman newly diagnosed with triple-negative breast cancer Running time: 22:57 These podcasts, along with all the other vital content and community support at Breastcancer.org, only exist because of the generous donations of listeners like you. Please visit Breastcancer.org/support to learn how you can help keep our services free for you and the millions of women who depend on us. 00:00 00:00 Download

September and October 2014 Research Highlights Brian Wojciechowski, M.D. October 6, 2014 In this Breastcancer.org podcast, Brian Wojciechowski, M.D., Breastcancer.org medical adviser, discusses some of the research that was published in September and October 2014. Listen to the podcast to hear Dr. Wojciechowski explain: results of a study that found the targeted therapy Perjeta increased overall survival by about 1.5 years in women diagnosed with HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer

why wearing a bra IS NOT linked to breast cancer risk

why breastfeeding decreases breast cancer risk

how Trelstar might increase the chances that some premenopausal women get pregnant after going through breast cancer treatment Running time: 18:03 These podcasts, along with all the other vital content and community support at Breastcancer.org, only exist because of the generous donations of listeners like you. Please visit Breastcancer.org/support to learn how you can help keep our services free for you and the millions of women who depend on us. 00:00 00:00 Download

Breast Reconstruction Techniques and Revisions Frank DellaCroce, M.D., F.A.C.S. October 1, 2014 This Breastcancer.org podcast focuses on breast reconstruction and features Frank DellaCroce, M.D., F.A.C.S., cofounder of the Center for Restorative Breast Surgery and the St. Charles Surgical Hospital. Dr. DellaCroce is board certified in plastic and reconstructive surgery, and his pioneering work in microsurgery has made the Center for Restorative Breast Surgery an international leader in the art and science of breast reconstruction. He has performed thousands of breast reconstructions on women from around the world. Listen to the podcast to hear Dr. DellaCroce discuss: the advances in reconstruction that have happened in the past decade

what microsurgery is and why it’s so specialized

the most popular breast reconstruction options

how he assesses a breast reconstruction that a woman is unhappy with Running time: 34:52 These podcasts, along with all the other vital content and community support at Breastcancer.org, only exist because of the generous donations of listeners like you. Please visit Breastcancer.org/support to learn how you can help keep our services free for you and the millions of women who depend on us. 00:00 00:00 Download

Integrating Complementary Therapies Into Your Care Beth Baughman DuPree, M.D., F.A.C.S., A.B.I.H.M. September 22, 2014 Beth Baughman DuPree, M.D., F.A.C.S., A.B.I.H.M., is a general surgeon and also medical director of the Breast Health Program at the Holy Redeemer Health System, as well as an adjunct assistant professor of surgery for the University of Pennsylvania. Dr. DuPree strongly urges her patients to consider complementary healing support, whether it's through lifestyle modification, spiritual assistance, grief counseling, exercise programs, reflexology, nutritional counseling, Reiki, yoga, or massage. She herself has participated in all these techniques and is a master level Reiki practitioner. She believes that "whatever it takes to help a person find healing and peace is the way to curing them." Listen to the podcast to hear Dr. DuPree talk about: how she became interested in complementary therapies and how she integrates them into her practice

the healing benefits of some complementary therapies

how it feels to see her patients heal their minds and psyches as well as their bodies Running time: 33:42 These podcasts, along with all the other vital content and community support at Breastcancer.org, only exist because of the generous donations of listeners like you. Please visit Breastcancer.org/support to learn how you can help keep our services free for you and the millions of women who depend on us. 00:00 00:00 Download

Choosing to Live Breast Free September 11, 2014 This Breastcancer.org podcast focuses on not having reconstruction after mastectomy and features Barbara Kriss, the founder of BreastFree.org, a nonprofit website that presents non-reconstruction as a positive alternative to reconstruction. Listen to the podcast to hear Barbara talk about: how she made her decision to not have reconstruction

how to handle any pressure to have reconstruction from doctors or loved ones

how to ask your doctor for the best possible cosmetic results after mastectomy if you're not going to have reconstruction

clothing tips for women who opt for no reconstruction and decide not to wear breast forms Running time: 25:49 These podcasts, along with all the other vital content and community support at Breastcancer.org, only exist because of the generous donations of listeners like you. Please visit Breastcancer.org/support to learn how you can help keep our services free for you and the millions of women who depend on us. 00:00 00:00 Download

August and September 2014 Research Highlights Brian Wojciechowski, M.D. September 4, 2014 In this Breastcancer.org podcast, Brian Wojciechowski, M.D., Breastcancer.org medical adviser, discusses some of the research that was published in August and September 2014. Listen to the podcast to hear Dr. Wojciechowski explain: results of a study that found an abnormal PALB2 gene increases breast cancer risk more than previously thought

why bisphosphonates don’t reduce risk in women who’ve never been diagnosed with breast cancer

the risk-reducing benefits of exercise for postmenopausal women

the risks and benefits of double mastectomy versus lumpectomy plus radiation for women at average risk diagnosed with breast cancer in just one breast Running time: 19:34 These podcasts, along with all the other vital content and community support at Breastcancer.org, only exist because of the generous donations of listeners like you. Please visit Breastcancer.org/support to learn how you can help keep our services free for you and the millions of women who depend on us. 00:00 00:00 Download

Living With Metastatic Breast Cancer August 7, 2014 This Breastcancer.org podcast focuses on metastatic disease and features Roz Kleban, a licensed clinical social worker who is a clinical supervisor and program coordinator at the Breast Imaging Center at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. Roz has worked at Memorial Sloan Kettering since 1989 and works with patients being treated for all stages of breast cancer. Listen to the podcast to hear Roz talk about: why metastatic disease doesn't mean the loss of hope

how people with metastatic disease who feel isolated can build a community of people who understand what they're going through

how the needs of a woman with metastatic disease are different from the needs of a woman with early-stage disease Running time: 24:00 These podcasts, along with all the other vital content and community support at Breastcancer.org, only exist because of the generous donations of listeners like you. Please visit Breastcancer.org/support to learn how you can help keep our services free for you and the millions of women who depend on us. 00:00 00:00 Download

How Breast Cancer Drugs Are Developed July 18, 2014 In this Breastcancer.org podcast, Suzanne Wardell, Ph.D., talks about how breast cancer drugs are developed and why some drugs never make it to market. Dr. Wardell is a research scientist at Duke University in North Carolina. Her research interests lie in understanding the processes by which breast cancers develop resistance to tamoxifen and aromatase inhibitors and in developing drugs that will target estrogen receptor activity in these resistant tumors. Listen to the podcast to hear Dr. Wardell talk about: bazedoxifene (BZA), a SERM approved in Europe to treat osteoporosis that has been shown to stop the growth of hormone-receptor-positive breast cancer cells

the importance of clinical trials

new research she's conducting suggesting that women diagnosed with breast cancer who do some form of moderate exercise three times a week while in treatment have better outcomes than women who don’t exercise; this applies to women who didn't exercise before being diagnosed, as well as women who did Running time: 28:09 These podcasts, along with all the other vital content and community support at Breastcancer.org, only exist because of the generous donations of listeners like you. Please visit Breastcancer.org/support to learn how you can help keep our services free for you and the millions of women who depend on us. 00:00 00:00 Download

July 2014 Research Highlights Brian Wojciechowski, M.D. July 17, 2014 In this podcast, Brian Wojciechowski, M.D., Breastcancer.org medical adviser, discusses some of the research that was published in July 2014. Listen to the podcast to hear Dr. Wojciechowski talk about: why treating inflammatory breast cancer with three treatments -- chemotherapy, surgery, and radiation -- improves survival compared to using only one or two of these treatments

the reasons why having more moles is linked to a higher risk of breast cancer, though moles themselves DO NOT cause breast cancer

research showing that women with an abnormal BRCA1 gene -- but not an abnormal BRCA2 gene -- diagnosed with breast cancer are more likely to survive if they have their ovaries and fallopian tubes removed

a study that found combining 3-D mammograms (digital tomosynthesis) and digital mammograms find more breast cancers with fewer false positives Running time: 20:50 These podcasts, along with all the other vital content and community support at Breastcancer.org, only exist because of the generous donations of listeners like you. Please visit Breastcancer.org/support to learn how you can help keep our services free for you and the millions of women who depend on us. 00:00 00:00 Download

May and June 2014 Research Highlights Brian Wojciechowski, M.D. June 13, 2014 In this Breastcancer.org podcast, Brian Wojciechowski, M.D., Breastcancer.org medical adviser, discusses some of the research that was published in May 2014 or presented at the American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting in June 2014. Listen to the podcast to hear Dr. Wojciechowski explain: why using Aromasin on top of ovarian suppression medicine is better at reducing risk in premenopausal women than tamoxifen on top of ovarian suppression medicine

why some research studies on any links between vitamin D and breast cancer outcomes seem to have mixed results

the American Society of Clinical Oncology special series of articles on pain in people diagnosed with cancer

why childhood cancer survivors have a higher risk of breast cancer, even if they didn’t have radiation to the chest area Running time: 21:44 These podcasts, along with all the other vital content and community support at Breastcancer.org, only exist because of the generous donations of listeners like you. Please visit Breastcancer.org/support to learn how you can help keep our services free for you and the millions of women who depend on us. 00:00 00:00 Download

Sexuality and Breast Cancer: From Diagnosis to Survivorship June 5, 2014 In this Breastcancer.org podcast, Michael Krychman, M.D. discusses female sexual health and how a breast cancer diagnosis and treatment can affect sexual function and quality of life. Dr. Krychman is executive director of the Southern California Center for Sexual Health and Survivorship Medicine, as well as a clinical sexologist. Dr. Krychman also is writing a new blog for Breastcancer.org called "Sex Matters." Listen to the podcast to hear Dr. Krychman talk about: some of the biggest sexual issues and side effects during and after breast cancer treatment

the best way to discuss sexual issues with your doctor, especially if you're not comfortable with the topic

the importance of having an individualized survivorship care plan that includes a sexual health component Running time: 27:15 These podcasts, along with all the other vital content and community support at Breastcancer.org, only exist because of the generous donations of listeners like you. Please visit Breastcancer.org/support to learn how you can help keep our services free for you and the millions of women who depend on us. 00:00 00:00 Download

April 2014 Research Highlights Brian Wojciechowski, M.D. May 29, 2014 In this Breastcancer.org podcast, Brian Wojciechowski, M.D., Breastcancer.org’s medical adviser, discusses some of the most talked-about studies that came out in April 2014. Listen to the podcast to hear Dr. Wojciechowski explain: the new American Association of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) guidelines on sentinel lymph node biopsy for people diagnosed with early-stage disease

more guidelines from ASCO on issues faced by survivors, including chemotherapy-induced neuropathy, fatigue, and depression

how healthy eating improves survival

why an individualized approach to mammography screening is needed Running time: 27:02 These podcasts, along with all the other vital content and community support at Breastcancer.org, only exist because of the generous donations of listeners like you. Please visit Breastcancer.org/support to learn how you can help keep our services free for you and the millions of women who depend on us. 00:00 00:00 Download

March 2014 Research Highlights Brian Wojciechowski, M.D. April 10, 2014 In the first April 2014 Breastcancer.org podcast, Brian Wojciechowski, M.D., Breastcancer.org's medical adviser, talks about some of the most interesting research studies that were published in March 2014. Listen to the podcast to hear Dr. Wojciechowski discuss: the importance of exercise to reduce breast cancer risk

the new guidelines for the size of cancer tumor margins

available options for women who are having trouble paying for treatment

resources for older cancer survivors who might be having sexuality issues

how radiation after mastectomy benefits women with one to three positive lymph nodes

results from a phase II trial on the experimental medicine palbociclib Running time: 31:20 These podcasts, along with all the other vital content and community support at Breastcancer.org, only exist because of the generous donations of listeners like you. Please visit Breastcancer.org/support to learn how you can help keep our services free for you and the millions of women who depend on us. 00:00 00:00 Download

How Pets Help Us Heal March 27, 2014 The March 2014 Breastcancer.org podcast features Michele Pich, a psychologist and veterinary grief counselor at the University of Pennsylvania School of Veterinary Medicine. Michele also has extensive experience in leading support groups for people diagnosed with cancer. Michele brought along Vivian, her certified therapy dog who has been named Therapy Dog Ambassador for two years in a row at the National Dog Show. Listen to the podcast to hear Michele discuss: the physical and psychological reasons pets are so comforting

how the therapy animal world has expanded beyond dogs

Michele and Vivian's experiences helping women diagnosed with breast cancer

how you can arrange for a visit from a certified therapy animal Running time: 28:51 These podcasts, along with all the other vital content and community support at Breastcancer.org, only exist because of the generous donations of listeners like you. Please visit Breastcancer.org/support to learn how you can help keep our services free for you and the millions of women who depend on us. 00:00 00:00 Download

February 2014 Research Highlights Brian Wojciechowski, M.D. March 3, 2014 In the March 2014 Breastcancer.org podcast, Brian Wojciechowski, M.D., Breastcancer.org’s medical adviser, discusses some of the most talked about research studies that were published in February 2014. Listen to the podcast to hear Dr. Wojciechowski explain: the Canadian mammogram study and why it’s flawed

why the FDA is warning women not to use ductal lavage in place of mammograms

the importance of starting chemotherapy within 30 days of surgery

how yoga can ease fatigue and reduce inflammation in women diagnosed with breast cancer

how acupuncture can ease aromatase inhibitor side effects Running time: 23:01 These podcasts, along with all the other vital content and community support at Breastcancer.org, only exist because of the generous donations of listeners like you. Please visit Breastcancer.org/support to learn how you can help keep our services free for you and the millions of women who depend on us. 00:00 00:00 Download

Sexuality and Breast Cancer: Get Your Mojo Back Lynn Wang, M.D. February 12, 2014 Because Valentine’s Day is in February, many people start thinking about romance, love, and sex -- and their satisfaction with what they have. The February 2014 Breastcancer.org podcast features Lynn Wang, M.D., female sexual medicine specialist for the Main Line Health System and member of the Breastcancer.org Professional Advisory Board. She is a board-certified gynecologist and American Association of Sexuality Educators, Counselors and Therapists-certified counselor and educator. Listen to the podcast to hear Dr. Wang discuss: different models of female sexual response

the biological, psychological, social, and relationship reasons why libido may be reduced

how a breast cancer diagnosis and treatment can affect libido and sexual satisfaction

who to talk to if you’re having sexual problems Running time: 29:54 These podcasts, along with all the other vital content and community support at Breastcancer.org, only exist because of the generous donations of listeners like you. Please visit Breastcancer.org/support to learn how you can help keep our services free for you and the millions of women who depend on us. 00:00 00:00 Download

Research Highlights From the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium, December 13, 2013 Brian Wojciechowski, M.D. December 13, 2013 In this edition of our podcast coverage from the 2013 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium, we bring you the latest information from these areas of breast cancer research: post-treatment psychosocial and physical issues

updates on chemotherapy in high-risk women, early and metastatic breast cancers, triple-negative breast cancers, and in women with high numbers of circulating tumor cells

a new design for clinical trials that may allow drugs to become available sooner

breast cancer incidence in women using hormonal treatments for infertility

a presentation on what women know about risk reduction versus how they put this knowledge into practice, from Breastcancer.org Chief Medical Officer Marisa Weiss, M.D. Running time: 24:18 These podcasts, along with all the other vital content and community support at Breastcancer.org, only exist because of the generous donations of listeners like you. Please visit Breastcancer.org/support to learn how you can help keep our services free for you and the millions of women who depend on us. 00:00 00:00 Download