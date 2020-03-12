The Breastcancer.org Podcast
Managing Shoulder Issues After Breast Cancer Treatment Ashish Khanna, M.D.
March 6, 2020
Ashish Khanna, M.D., is a physical medicine and rehabilitation specialist at the Kessler Institute for Rehabilitation and part of the ReVital Cancer Rehabilitation Program. Dr. Khanna completed his residency in physical medicine and rehabilitation at the Kingsbrook Jewish Rehabilitation Institute in Brooklyn, NY, where he became interested in cancer rehabilitation early on. He completed his fellowship subspecialization in cancer rehabilitation at Medstar Georgetown University/National Rehabilitation Hospital in Washington, DC. He specializes in the treatment of people who have pain or functional issues as a result of cancer or cancer treatments, including people who have been diagnosed with breast cancer. This includes pain, shoulder issues, fatigue, joint pain from aromatase inhibitors, and other issues. He has lectured at numerous international conferences, has published peer-reviewed research on a variety of related topics, and is the co-author of an upcoming book on cancer rehabilitation.
Listen to the podcast to hear Dr. Khanna talk about:
- the shoulder problems that can happen as a result of breast cancer treatment
- links between lymphedema and shoulder problems
- how shoulder problems can be managed
- his top three tips for people who are having shoulder issues
Running time: 34:05
Support Services for Caregivers Mallori Thompson, LPC, MA, NCC
February 21, 2020
Mallori Thompson is manager of the Duke Cancer Patient Support Program at the Duke Cancer Institute. Mallori received her master’s degree in mental health counseling from North Carolina Central University. Her area of expertise is the psychosocial care of patients diagnosed with cancer and their families. Her research involves learning about how cancer affects people who’ve been diagnosed, as well as their family members and their relationships. Mallori leads a multidisciplinary team of clinicians and researchers, including medical family therapists, oncology recreation therapists, child life specialists, and psychologists, as well as people who coordinate volunteer services and self-image programs.
Listen to the podcast to hear Mallori explain:
- how the needs and concerns of cancer caregivers are different from those of people diagnosed with cancer
- the services that caregivers seem to use the most
- her top three suggestions for a caregiver who’s feeling overwhelmed or burned out
Running time: 15:48
Breast Cancer Inspired Me to Start a Lingerie Company Dana Donofree
February 7, 2020
Dana Donofree is a designer and founder of AnaOno. After being diagnosed with stage I estrogen-receptor-positive, HER2-positive breast cancer almost 10 years ago at the age of 27, Dana began to design her first pieces to meet her need for sexy, beautiful lingerie during a recovery period that she calls “anything but sexy and beautiful.”
She has made it her mission to design lingerie specifically for women who have had breast surgery, breast reconstruction, or are living with other conditions that cause pain because she believes that they shouldn't have to compromise between comfort and beauty.
On February 9, for the fourth year in a row, AnaOno is partnering with #Cancerland to put on a fashion show during New York Fashion Week to raise funds for METAvivor. All the models in the show are women who have been touched in some way by breast cancer or its risk — from previvors to people with early-stage disease to people with stage IV disease — to start new conversations between all these groups.
Listen to the podcast to hear Dana talk about:
- her diagnosis and treatment and how it inspired her to start AnaOno
- where the AnaOno name came from
- The show during Fashion Week and what she hopes to accomplish with it
- her tips for someone who has just been diagnosed with breast cancer
Running time: 29:32
Yoga: Benefits and Precautions for People With Breast Cancer Vicki Flannery, RN
January 17, 2020
Vicki Flannery wears a number of hats: She’s a nurse in the Kansas City area; she’s a yoga instructor at weBuild4Life, a nonprofit that focuses on functional fitness and nutritional programs for cancer survivors and people with chronic illnesses; and she is a breast cancer survivor.
Vicki’s yoga classes center around recovery, flexibility, and strengthening.
Listen to the podcast to hear Vicki talk about:
- what yoga is and examples of different types of yoga
- the benefits yoga can offer to people who’ve been diagnosed with breast cancer
- precautions people who’ve been diagnosed with breast cancer may want to consider
- how she modified her own yoga practice after being diagnosed with breast cancer
Running time: 29:58
Medical Records: Privacy and Access Rights Granted by HIPAA Deven McGraw, J.D, MPH
January 3, 2020
Deven McGraw is the chief regulatory officer for Ciitizen, a tech company creating a platform that helps people collect, organize, and share their medical records digitally. Before joining Ciitizen, she directed U.S. health privacy and security policy as deputy director for health information privacy at the Department of Health and Human Services Office for Civil Rights, the office that oversees HIPAA policy and enforcement. She also served as acting chief privacy officer for the Office of the National Coordinator for Health IT. McGraw also served as an adviser to the Patient-Centered Outcomes Research Network, as well as the All of Us Research Initiative.
Listen to the podcast to hear Deven discuss:
- what HIPAA is and what it was created to do
- how HIPAA guarantees people access to their health information
- tips for requesting and then keeping track of your medical records
Running time: 22:39
Learn more about Ciitizen.
What My Patients Are Asking: What Is the Lung Inflammation Side Effect Caused by CDK4/6 Inhibitors? Brian Wojciechowski, M.D.
December 20, 2019
Brian Wojciechowski, M.D., practices medical oncology in Delaware County, Pennsylvania at Riddle, Taylor, and Crozer hospitals and also serves as Breastcancer.org's medical adviser. A native of South Philadelphia, he trained at Temple University School of Medicine and Lankenau Medical Center. Dr. Wojciechowski is a sought-after speaker on the topics of medical ethics and the biology of cancer.
In September 2019, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration released a statement warning that the CDK4/6 inhibitors used to treat breast cancer:
- Ibrance (chemical name: palbociclib)
- Kisqali (chemical name: ribociclib)
- Verzenio (chemical name: abemaciclib)
may cause rare but serious inflammation in the lungs.
Listen to the podcast to hear Dr. Wojciechowski talk about:
- how CDK4/6 inhibitors are used to treat breast cancer
- why we’re just hearing about this side effect now
- he recommendations for anyone being treated with a CDK4/6 inhibitor
Running time: 7:11
SABCS 2019: MRI Finds Breast Cancers Earlier Than Mammography in Women With Strong Family History Madeleine Tilanus-Linthorst, Ph.D.
December 13, 2019
Dr. Madeleine Tilanus-Linthorst is a member of the department of surgery at the Erasmus University Medical Center in the Netherlands. At the 2019 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium, she presented research comparing breast cancer screening with MRI versus mammography in women at high risk of the disease because of strong family history. The results found that MRI found cancers earlier, when they were smaller in size and could potentially change screening standards in the Netherlands and other European countries.
Listen to the podcast to hear Dr. Tilanus-Linthorst explain:
- differences in screening recommendations between the United States and the Netherlands
- why it’s important to find cancers earlier
- the risk of more false-positives with MRI screening
Running time: 11:06
SABCS 2019: Five More Years of Femara Seems to Reduce Breast Cancer Recurrence Risk for Some Women Terry Mamounas, M.D., MPH, FACS
December 13, 2019
Dr. Terry Mamounas is medical director of the comprehensive breast program at Orlando Health UF Health Cancer Center and is considered one of the country’s top cancer doctors.
At the 2019 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium, he presented the latest results from a study looking at whether an additional 5 years of Femara after five years of a combination of tamoxifen and an aromatase inhibitor or 5 years of only an aromatase inhibitor offers benefits to postmenopausal women diagnosed with early-stage, hormone-receptor-positive breast cancer.
Listen to the podcast to hear Dr. Mamounas discuss:
- the results showing additional Femara reduced the risk of distant recurrence – the breast cancer coming back in a part of the body away from the breast
- the amount of improvement in event-free survival
- side effects associated with taking Femara for another 5 years
- how he’s talking to his patients about these latest results
Running time: 18:32
Top News at 2019 SABCS – Heard in the Halls: Voices From the 2019 SABCS Jack Goodpasture
December 13, 2019
Jack Goodpasture, senior director of medical affairs at Eli Lilly and Company, discusses some of the research presented at the 2019 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium that might be most applicable to people diagnosed with breast cancer.
Running time: 5:11
SABCS 2019: Arimidex for Breast Cancer Prevention: Benefits Last Nearly 6 Years After Treatment Ends Jack Cuzick, Ph.D.
December 12, 2019
Dr. Jack Cuzick is director of the Wolfson Institute of Preventive Medicine and head of the Center for Cancer Prevention at the Queen Mary University of London, where he holds the title of John Snow Professor of Epidemiology.
He is internationally known for his research showing tamoxifen can be used to treat estrogen-receptor-positive breast cancer, as well as his work to help develop the Tyrer-Cuzick breast cancer risk evaluation tool, which helps women and their doctors estimate a woman’s risk of developing breast cancer.
At the 2019 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium, he presented the latest results from the International Breast Cancer Intervention Study II Prevention Trial, looking at whether 5 years of Arimidex (chemical name: anastrozole) can reduce breast cancer risk in postmenopausal women who have higher-than-average risk of the disease but have not been diagnosed.
Listen to the podcast to hear Dr. Cuzick discuss:
- how much Arimidex reduced risk after about 11 years of follow up
- why Arimidex is better than tamoxifen at reducing risk in high-risk postmenopausal women
- the side effects seen in the study and why side effect rates were the same in women who took Arimidex and women who took a placebo
- why it’s unlikely that Arimidex will be approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for this use, but why doctors will be able to prescribe it off-label
Running time: 9:25
Does Immunotherapy Before Breast Cancer Surgery Offer Benefits? – Heard in the Halls: Voices From the 2019 SABCS Luca Gianni, M.D.
December 12, 2019
Dr. Luca Gianni, president of the Fondazione Michelangelo in Milan, discusses the results of the NeoTRIP trial, which looked to see if adding the immunotherapy medicine Tecentriq (chemical name: atezolizumab) to chemotherapy before surgery for triple-negative breast cancer with a high risk of recurrence could improve the time women lived without the cancer coming back.
Running time: 7:17
GRASP: Empowering Patients With Knowledge – Heard in the Halls: Voices From the 2019 SABCS Felicia Johnson, Living Beyond Breast Cancer and Sharon Rivera-Sanchez, Saving Pennies 4 A Cure
December 12, 2019
Felicia Johnson, who is living with metastatic disease, and Sharon Rivera-Sanchez, who was diagnosed in 2015 with triple-negative breast cancer, talk about what they learned during the GRASP (Guiding Researchers & Advocates to Scientific Partnerships) program.
Running time: 7:52
SABCS 2019: Tucatinib: A New Standard of Care for HER2-Positive Metastatic Breast Cancer? Rashmi Murthy, M.D.
December 11, 2019
Dr. Rashmi Murthy, assistant professor of breast medical oncology at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, discusses the results of the HER2CLIMB study that she presented at the 2019 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium showing that the experimental medicine tucatinib offers benefits to people diagnosed with HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer and may be a new standard of care.
Listen to the episode to hear Dr. Murthy explain:
- a summary of the study results
- why this study included people with brain metastases
- the side effects of tucatinib
- why she thinks the results are practice changing
Running time: 8:22
Why Sexual Health Is Crucial for People With Metastatic Breast Cancer – Heard in the Halls: Voices From the 2019 SABCS Stephanie Graff, M.D.
December 11, 2019
Dr. Stephanie Graff, director of the Breast Cancer Program at the Sarah Cannon Cancer Institute, talks about why sexual health is so important for people living with metastatic breast disease and offers tips for people who may be uncomfortable bringing up the topic with their oncologist.
Running time: 2:20
Beneath the Breast – Heard in the Halls: Voices From the 2019 SABCS Barbara Bigelow
December 11, 2019
Barbara and Tim Bigelow discuss Barbara’s metastatic breast cancer diagnosis and the side effects she experienced as one of the first people treated with immunotherapy for breast cancer. A board member of METAvivor, Barbara also explains the Beneath the Breast project, the latest initiative of the #ThisIsMBC campaign.
Running time: 16:36
Mets, Sex, and Side Effects – Heard in the Halls: Voices From the 2019 SABCS Kelly Shanahan, M.D.
December 11, 2019
Dr. Kelly Shanahan, metastatic patient advocate, METAvivor board member, and former OB/GYN talks about the Mets, Sex, and Side Effects panel that she comoderated at the 2019 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium. The panel was cosponsored by Breastcancer.org and Sermonix Pharmaceuticals.
Running time: 3:40
World-Record Swim 1 Year After Treatment Sarah Thomas
December 6, 2019
In September 2019, marathon swimmer Sarah Thomas did something that had never been done before: she swam the English Channel four times, non-stop. And she did this a year after completing treatment for stage II breast cancer.
Sarah started swimming lessons at age one and was on a year-round swim team by age 10. She swam on her high school team and in College at the University of Connecticut where she studied political science and journalism. She took a break from swimming while earning a master’s degree at the University of Denver, but joined a masters’ swim team after graduating.
In August 2017, Sarah swam 104.6 miles in Lake Champlain, the first current-neutral open water swim of more than 100 miles and the world record for the longest unassisted open water swim.
In November 2017, while planning her English Channel swim, she was diagnosed with breast cancer at age 35.
Listen to the podcast to hear Sarah talk about:
- how she found the breast lump and what she did after that
- how she talked to her doctors about treatments while she was planning her English Channel swim
- what she thought about and how she ate during the 54-hour swim
- how breast cancer has changed her
Running time: 22:12
Photo credit: James Musselwhite
Chemo Brain Update: Cancer-Related Cognitive Decline Erica Guardascione, M.S., CCC-SLP
November 22, 2019
Erica Guardascione is a speech-language pathologist at the Kessler Institute for Rehabilitation in Saddle Brook, New Jersey. She’s also a curriculum developer and faculty member at ReVital Cancer Rehabilitation.
After completing her undergraduate degree in speech-language pathology at Hofstra University, Erica went on to pursue graduate studies at Nova Southeastern University. She has practiced for more than a decade as a clinical specialist in the Cognitive Rehabilitation Program at Kessler. The program is designed to help people with brain injuries rebuild cognitive skills, restore physical and emotional strength, and maximize independence. Erica is a clinical lead in the program.
Erica has a deep interest in cancer-related cognitive problems and is considered an authority on attention, focus, and memory impairments and rehabilitation strategies. As a faculty member at ReVital Cancer Rehabilitation, she recently co-led a continuing education course for therapists and other clinicians called “Cancer-Related Cognitive Decline.”
Listen to the podcast to hear Erica explain:
- why “cancer-related cognitive decline” is the most up-to-date term for chemo brain
- the factors that can contribute to cognitive decline after a cancer diagnosis
- some broad steps that people can take to help manage any thinking and memory problems they may be having
Running time: 22:40
Sharing Knowledge: Pairing Experts With Patient Advocates Christine Hodgdon
November 8, 2019
Christine Hodgdon was diagnosed with de novo metastatic breast cancer in April 2015 and became heavily involved in the metastatic community after attending a Metavivor advocacy event on Capitol Hill to push for more research funding for metastatic breast cancer.
Christine volunteers with a number of breast cancer organizations, including Living Beyond Breast Cancer, METAvivor, and the Tigerlily Foundation. She also has contributed articles and blogs to organizations to raise awareness of metastatic breast cancer and serves as a peer mentor for the Young Survival Coalition.
Before she was diagnosed, Christine loved to travel and was a Peace Corps volunteer in Guatemala from 2011-2013. When she returned, she worked as a conservation biologist to save habitat for endangered species. Now Christine is using her science background to create an open-access online forum thestormriders.org that provides the most recent and scientifically accurate information about breast cancer and its treatments, including metastatic breast cancer clinical trials and drugs and therapies in the pipeline. She also has created a pilot program, pairing oncology experts with new patient advocates at the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium, which is what we talk about during this podcast.
Listen to the podcast to hear Christine talk about:
- how the cancer diagnoses changed her
- how she keeps up with breast cancer research
- her pilot program to pair oncology experts and patient advocates at the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium
- what she wants people to know about metastatic breast cancer
Running time: 28:33
Characteristics of Early-Stage Breast Cancer That Make It More Likely to Come Back Chirag Shah, M.D.
October 25, 2019
Dr. Chirag Shah is a radiation oncologist and director of clinical research for the department of radiation oncology at the Cleveland Clinic. Dr. Shah received his bachelor's degree from Youngstown State University and his medical degree from Northeast Ohio Medical University. He completed his internship and residency at William Beaumont Hospital from 2007 to 2012 and joined the Cleveland Clinic Staff in 2015. Dr. Shah serves as a reviewer for various medical journals and is a member of various medical societies. His primary research interests are breast cancer, sarcoma, prostate cancer, lymphoma, and innovative radiation treatment schedules as well as lymphedema. He has participated in numerous clinical trials.
In this podcast, Dr. Shah talks about specific characteristics of early-stage breast cancer that make the cancer more likely to come back, which doctors call recurrence.
Listen to the podcast to hear Dr. Shah discuss:
- the difference between local/regional recurrence and metastatic/distant recurrence
- the characteristics of early-stage breast cancer that make the risk of recurrence higher
Running time: 15:28
Editor’s Note: Please know that Dr. Shah does point out that more research is needed on how diet, alcohol use, and smoking affect recurrence risk because current data are inconsistent. His ultimate point is that a survivorship care plan, which includes monitoring, is the most important tool we have beyond following your treatment plan to reduce the risk of recurrence. A survivorship care plan includes:
- monitoring for and managing long-term physical and emotional side effects
- guidance about diet, exercise, and health-promoting activities
- resources to help with financial and insurance issues
- surveillance
How to Ease Aromatase Inhibitor-Related Pain Ashish Khanna, M.D.
October 4, 2019
Ashish Khanna, M.D., is a physical medicine and rehabilitation specialist at the Kessler Institute for Rehabilitation and part of the ReVital Cancer Rehabilitation Program. He specializes in the treatment of people who have pain or functional issues as a result of cancer or cancer treatments, including people who have been diagnosed with breast cancer.
Listen to the podcast to hear Dr. Khanna discuss:
- what aromatase inhibitors are and how they treat hormone-receptor-positive breast cancer
- why and how aromatase inhibitors cause joint pain
- how exercise can reduce aromatase inhibitor-related joint pain
- other ways to ease this joint pain
Running time: 22:56
Verzenio Plus Faslodex Improves Survival in Metastatic Hormone-Receptor-Positive, HER2-Negative Breast Cancer, Regardless of Menopausal Status George W. Sledge, Jr., M.D.
September 29, 2019
Dr. George Sledge is professor of medicine and head of the Oncology Division at Stanford University. A former president of the American Society of Clinical Oncology, he specializes in breast cancer research. He has published extensively on the treatment of metastatic breast cancer and has been honored with numerous awards for his work.
At the European Society for Medical Oncology 2019 Congress, he presented overall survival results from the MONARCH 2 study, which used Verzenio (chemical name: abemaciclib) and Faslodex (chemical name: fulvestrant) to treat metastatic hormone-receptor-positive, HER2-negative breast cancer that was previously treated with hormonal therapy and had stopped responding. The women in the study were premenopausal, perimenopausal, or postmenopausal.
Listen to the podcast to hear Dr. Sledge explain:
- the background of the MONARCH 2 study
- how much overall survival was improved
- the side effects seen in the study
- what the results mean for people diagnosed with metastatic hormone-receptor-positive, HER2-negative breast cancer
Running time: 6:45
Breast Cancer Research Highlights -- Heard in the Halls: Voices From ESMO 2019 Anne White, BS
September 29, 2019
Anne White, president of Lilly Oncology, discusses some of the most talked about breast cancer research presented at ESMO 2019.
Running time: 10:40
Immunotherapy to Treat Metastatic HER2-Positive Breast Cancer: ESMO 2019 Coverage Leisha Emens, M.D.
September 29, 2019
Dr. Leisha Emens is professor of medicine in hematology/oncology at the University of Pittsburgh Hillman Cancer Center. She is also co-leader of the Hillman Cancer Immunology and Immunotherapy Program and director of translational immunotherapy for the Women’s Cancer Research Center. She is internationally recognized for her work in breast cancer immunotherapy.
At the European Society for Medical Oncology 2019 Congress, she presented overall survival results from the KATE2 study, which compared using the combination of Tecentriq, also called atezolizumab, and Kadcyla, also called T-DM1, to Kadcyla alone to treat HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer that had grown while being treated with Herceptin and chemotherapy.
Listen to the podcast to hear Dr. Emens discuss:
- the design of the KATE2 study
- why the study is encouraging, even though it didn't meet its primary endpoint
- what the results mean for people diagnosed with HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer
- her advice to people diagnosed with breast cancer who are interested in immunotherapy
Running time: 10:04
Immunotherapy Keytruda for Early-Stage Triple-Negative Breast Cancer: Better pCR and Lower Recurrence Rates: ESMO 2019 Coverage Peter Schmid, M.D., Ph.D.
September 29, 2019
Dr. Peter Schmid is chair in cancer medicine at Barts Cancer Institute, Queen Mary University London and also serves as clinical director of the Breast Cancer Centre at the St. Bartholomew Cancer Centre and honorary consultant medical oncologist at Barts Hospital. His research focuses on breast cancer, cancer immune therapy, and early drug development.
At the European Society for Medical Oncology 2019 Congress, he presented results from the KEYNOTE-522 study showing that the combination of the immunotherapy Keytruda (chemical name: pembrolizumab) and chemotherapy before surgery to remove early-stage triple-negative breast cancer led to a better pathologic complete response than chemotherapy alone. This is the first phase III study using immunotherapy to treat early-stage breast cancer.
Listen to the podcast to hear Dr. Schmid discuss:
- the design of the KEYNOTE-522 study
- side effects related to both chemotherapy and Keytruda
- what these results mean for patients
Running time: 9:27
"CDK4/6 Inhibitor Plus Hormonal Therapy Should Be First Treatment for Metastatic Hormone-Receptor-Positive, HER2-Negative Breast Cancer" ESMO 2019 Coverage Dennis Slamon, M.D.
September 29, 2019
Dr. Dennis Slamon is professor of medicine and executive vice chair for research for the UCLA Department of Medicine. He also serves as director of clinical/translational research and director of the Revlon/UCLA Women's Cancer Research Program at the Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center at UCLA. He is probably best known for doing the laboratory and clinical research that led to the development of Herceptin, the first medicine to specifically treat HER2-positive breast cancer. Dr. Slamon has won numerous awards for his research. Earlier this month, he received the 2019 Lasker Award for clinical medical research for his groundbreaking work on Herceptin.
At the European Society for Medical Oncology 2019 Congress, he presented overall survival results from the MONALEESA-3 study, looking at using the CDK4/6 inhibitor Kisqali (chemical name: ribociclib) plus the hormonal therapy Faslodex (chemical name: fulvestrant) to treat advanced-stage, hormone-receptor-positive, HER2-negative breast cancer in postmenopausal women.
Listen to the podcast to hear Dr. Slamon explain:
- the background of the MONALEESA-3 study
- how much adding Kisqali to Faslodex improved overall survival compared to Faslodex alone
- treatment side effects seen in the study
- what the results mean for people diagnosed with metastatic hormone-receptor-positive, HER2-negative breast cancer
Running time: 9:10
People Satisfied With Decision to Use Scalp Cooling, Even If It's Not Effective -- Heard in the Halls: Voices From ESMO 2019 Conleth Murphy, M.D.
September 28, 2019
Dr. Conleth Murphy, an oncologist at Bon Secours Cork Cancer Center in Ireland, discusses his research on scalp cooling in people being treated with chemotherapy for cancer.
Running time: 2:58
Where Are We With Immunotherapy for Breast Cancer? ESMO 2019 Coverage Jennifer Litton, M.D.
September 27, 2019
Dr. Jennifer Litton is a board certified medical oncologist and professor of breast medical oncology at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, where she is chief of the Section of Clinical Research and Drug Development for Breast Cancer. She also is a member of the Breast Immuno-Oncology Task Force of the National Cancer Institute.
At the European Society for Medical Oncology 2019 Congress, she presented information on a study she's leading, looking at combining a new type of immunotherapy with a traditional chemotherapy medicine. She joined us to talk about current immunotherapy research for breast cancer in general as well as what is specifically being presented at the congress.
Listen to the podcast to hear Dr. Litton discuss:
- why immunotherapy medicines to treat breast cancer will likely be used with another type of therapy, such as chemotherapy or radiation therapy
- the difference between a "hot" and "cold" tumor and why that is important for immunotherapy
- other biomarkers besides PD-L1 that may help doctors decided if an immunotherapy medicine will work
Running time: 16:50
The Think Before You Pink Project Karuna Jaggar
September 20, 2019
Karuna Jaggar has been executive director of Breast Cancer Action since 2011 and has a lifelong commitment to social justice. Throughout her 15-year career in nonprofit leadership, her work has focused on women’s rights and on eliminating socioeconomic inequities. Jaggar began her career working with women’s microenterprises internationally and in the United States, providing self-employment and business training, funding and support for low-income women. Prior to joining Breast Cancer Action, Jaggar was executive director at the Women’s Initiative for Self Employment. She has served on the Board of the California Association of Microenterprise Opportunity, where she chaired the Policy Committee. She holds a master’s degree in economic geography from the University of California-Berkeley and received her bachelor’s degree in philosophy from Smith College.
With Breast Cancer Awareness Month upon us, Karuna joins us to talk about the Think Before You Pink project, including its history and goals.
Listen to the podcast to hear Karuna talk about:
- how the Think Before You Pink campaign started
- how she defines “pink washing”
- reactions to the campaign
- four questions Breast Cancer Action asks people to consider before buying anything with a pink ribbon on it
Running time: 28:46
What My Patients Are Asking: Can Dog Deworming Medicine Treat Breast Cancer? Brian Wojciechowski, M.D.
August 30, 2019
Brian Wojciechowski, M.D., practices medical oncology in Delaware County, Pennsylvania at Riddle, Taylor, and Crozer hospitals and also serves as Breastcancer.org's medical adviser.
Blogs and popular media have discussed using fenbendazole (brand names: Panacure, Safe-Guard), a drug used to deworm dogs, to treat cancer. While some studies on cells in petri dishes and in mice suggest that fenbendazole might have anti-cancer properties, no studies have been done in people and it’s not clear what side effects it may cause or what the optimal dose might be.
Listen to the podcast to hear Dr. Wojciechowski talk about:
- the type of drug fenbendazole is and how it might kill cancer cells
- the studies in petri dishes and mice on fenbendazole that have been done so far
- what he tells his patients when they ask about fenbendazole
Running time: 14:58
What My Patients Are Asking: The Difference Between 2D and 3D Mammograms Brian Wojciechowski, M.D.
August 16, 2019
Brian Wojciechowski, M.D., practices medical oncology in Delaware County, Pennsylvania at Riddle, Taylor, and Crozer hospitals and also serves as Breastcancer.org's medical adviser.
A recent study found that the number of women having 3D mammograms has increased dramatically in the last four years. Still, 3D mammograms are not available everywhere.
Listen to the podcast to hear Dr. Wojciechowski explain:
- the difference between 2D and 3D mammograms
- why 3D mammograms are a standard of care, but not the standard of care
- how to find a center that offers 3D mammography, if you decide you would like one
Running time: 11:07
Breast Implant Illness: What Do We Know Right Now? Frank DellaCroce, M.D., FACS
August 2, 2019
Dr. Frank DellaCroce, or "Dr. D" as he has come to be known, is a founding partner of the Center for Restorative Breast Surgery and St. Charles Surgical Hospital in New Orleans. Board-certified in plastic surgery, Dr. D has performed thousands of reconstructive procedures, both for women diagnosed with breast cancer and women at high risk of the disease who choose to have prophylactic breast removal. He is a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons and a member of numerous professional societies, including the American Society of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, the American Society for Reconstructive Microsurgery, and the World Society for Reconstructive Microsurgery. He also has been named one of the “Best Doctors in America.”
In this podcast, Dr. DellaCroce discusses illness linked to breast implants, the Allergan textured implant recall, as well as how he is counseling his patients.
Listen to the podcast to hear Dr. DellaCroce discuss:
- the differences between textured and smooth implants, as well as the differences between silicone-filled and saline-filled implants and the theories as to why textured and silicone implants are linked to disease
- what breast implant-associated anaplastic large-cell lymphoma is and how it is treated
- what to do if you have an implant and are concerned
Running time: 44:29
What My Patients Are Asking: Explain the New Breast Cancer Staging Guidelines Brian Wojciechowski, M.D.
July 19, 2019
Brian Wojciechowski, M.D., practices medical oncology in Delaware County, Pennsylvania at Riddle, Taylor, and Crozer hospitals and also serves as Breastcancer.org's medical adviser.
In 2018, the American Joint Committee on Cancer, commonly called the AJCC, updated breast cancer staging guidelines to add other information to how a cancer’s stage is determined. This has made determining the stage of a breast cancer more complex, but also more accurate.
Listen to the podcast to hear Dr. Wojciechowski explain:
- what the T, N, and M parts of the staging system mean
- how the new characteristics added to the staging system in 2018 — cancer grade, estrogen receptor status, progesterone receptor status, HER2 receptor status, and Oncotype DX Recurrence Score — affect a breast cancer’s stage
- how a cancer that might have been stage IIIA in the past might now be stage IB
Running time: 16:54
Cancer-Related Fatigue: What It Is and How to Manage It Ashish Khanna, M.D.
July 5, 2019
Ashish Khanna, M.D., is a physical medicine and rehabilitation specialist at the Kessler Institute for Rehabilitation and part of the ReVital Cancer Rehabilitation Program. He specializes in the treatment of people who have pain or functional issues as a result of cancer or cancer treatments, including people who have been diagnosed with breast cancer.
Listen to the podcast to hear Dr. Khanna explain:
- how cancer-related fatigue is different from other fatigue
- the link between inflammation and fatigue
- why exercise is the best remedy for fatigue
- steps you can take if you think you have cancer-related fatigue
Running time: 25:22
Telling Your Breast Cancer Story With Art Therapy Stephanie McLeod-Estevez
June 21, 2019
Stephanie McLeod-Estevez is a licensed clinical professional counselor and art therapist with 15 years of clinical expertise in treating anxiety, depression, and trauma. Stephanie also is a breast cancer survivor. She started her company, Creative Transformations, in 2016 to provide information, tools, and services to people diagnosed with cancer to enhance their emotional health and wellness. Her writing has been published in Wildfire, Coping with Cancer, and Breast Cancer Wellness.
In this podcast on art therapy, Stephanie explains how people diagnosed with cancer can use it to heal emotionally, physically, and spiritually.
Listen to the podcast to hear Stephanie discuss:
- her own breast cancer journey and how that influenced her career
- the process of art therapy and its benefits
- how to find a reputable art therapist
Running time: 26:28
Top Metastatic Breast Cancer Research at ASCO 2019 Maura Dickler, M.D.
June 4, 2019
Dr. Maura Dickler, vice president of oncology late phase development for Eli Lilly and Company, offers insights on some of the most interesting research on metastatic breast cancer presented at the 2019 American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting.
Listen to the podcast to hear Dr. Dickler explain:
- results from the IMpassion 130 trial looking at Tecentriq (chemical name: atezolizumab) and Abraxane (chemical name: albumin-bound or nab-paclitaxel) to treat metastatic triple-negative breast cancer
- results from the Young-PEARL trial studying Ibrance (chemical name: palbociclib) and Aromasin (chemical name: exemestane) along with ovarian suppression to treat premenopausal women diagnosed with hormone-receptor-positive metastatic breast cancer
- overall survival results from the MONALEESA-7 trial, which examined using Kisqali (chemical name: ribociclib) and hormonal therapy to treat premenopausal women diagnosed with hormone-receptor-positive, HER2-negative advanced-stage breast cancer
Running time: 9:30
ASCO 2019: Women Don't Need Reminders to Take Aromatase Inhibitors, They Need Better Treatments for Side Effects Dawn Hershman, M.D., MS
June 3, 2019
A member of the Breastcancer.org Professional Advisory Board, Dr. Dawn Hershman leads the Breast Cancer Program at the Herbert Irving Comprehensive Cancer Center at Columbia University, where she is professor of medicine and epidemiology. Dr. Hershman is a nationally recognized expert in breast cancer treatment, prevention, and survivorship.
At this ASCO annual meeting, Dr. Hershman presented results from a study looking at whether text messaging could increase the number of women who stick to their aromatase inhibitor treatment plans.
Listen to the podcast to hear Dr. Hershman talk about:
- the background of the study
- the study results, which showed no difference in treatment adherence between women who received text messages and women who didn't
- what future research needs to do to better help women stick to their aromatase inhibitor treatment plans
Running time: 9:37
ASCO 2019: Right to Try Legislation and Why Clinical Trial Entry Criteria Need to Change Kelly Shanahan, M.D., independent patient advocate
June 2, 2019
Dr. Kelly Shanahan describes herself as a mother, wife, daughter, doctor, and woman living with metastatic breast cancer. Neuropathy from breast cancer treatment forced her to retire from her OB/GYN practice. She now works tirelessly as an independent metastatic breast cancer advocate. Dr. Shanahan was part of a panel on Right to Try Legislation at the 2019 American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting. In this podcast, she explains Right to Try and Compassionate Use legislation and why she thinks the real answer is changing the criteria for enrolling in clinical trials.
Listen to the podcast to hear Dr. Shanahan talk about:
- why she thinks Right to Try legislation is flawed
- how the common criteria for entering a clinical trial exclude a majority of people diagnosed with metastatic disease and how trials can be changed
- how she would proceed if her disease progressed and she didn't meet the eligibility criteria for an appropriate clinical trial
Running time: 25:12
ASCO 2019: The BWEL Study: Diet and Exercise in Women Diagnosed With Breast Cancer Jennifer Ligibel, M.D.
June 2, 2019
Dr. Jennifer Ligibel is associate professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School who treats breast cancer at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. Dr. Ligibel's research looks at the relationship between diet and exercise and breast cancer risk and prognosis. Her current project is the Breast Cancer Weight Loss (BWEL) study, which is looking at connections between exercise, diet, weight management, sleep, and health and wellness outcomes in women being treated for breast cancer.
Listen to the podcast to hear Dr. Ligibel talk about:
- the progress of the BWEL study so far
- how the BWEL study is different from other studies that looked at low-fat diets and breast cancer
- why the BWEL study wants to examine methods that work best to help women diagnosed with breast cancer lose weight and exercise more
Running time: 16:44
Can a Low-Fat Diet Reduce the Risk of Dying From Breast Cancer? -- Heard in the Halls: Voices From the 2019 American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting Rowan Chlebowski, M.D., Ph.D.
June 2, 2019
Dr. Rowan Chlebowski, of the Los Angeles Biomedical Research Institute, explains the results of the latest analysis of data from the Women's Health Initiative.
Running time: 2:50
Live by Living -- Heard in the Halls: Voices From the 2019 American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting Dan Miller, founder of Live by Living
June 1, 2019
Dan Miller, founder of Live by Living, explains how the organization offers free outdoor experiences to people diagnosed with cancer and their caregivers.
Running time: 2:34
ASCO 2019: Diet, Exercise, and Breast Cancer Outcomes Karen Basen-Engquist, MPH, Ph.D.
June 1, 2019
Dr. Karen Basen-Engquist is professor of behavioral science and director of the Center for Energy Balance in Cancer Prevention and Survivorship at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center.
Dr. Basen-Engquist’s research focuses on cancer survivors and how health behavior interventions can reduce the severity of late-term side effects, improve physical function, optimize quality of life, and reduce the risk of chronic diseases. She also studies ways to help people make behavior changes and ways to assess symptoms and behavior in cancer patients and survivors.
Listen to the podcast to hear Dr. Basen-Engquist talk about:
- how to talk about diet and exercise with your doctor
- why exercise and maintaining a healthy weight should be part of every person's long-term cancer care
- how people who are feeling overwhelmed about having to make a lot of diet, weight, and exercise changes can start slowly to improve their health
Running time: 14:27
Metabolite Markers -- Heard in the Halls: Voices From the 2019 American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting Elizabeth O'Day, Ph.D., CEO and founder of Olaris Therapeutics
June 1, 2019
Dr. Liz O'Day talks about a test her company is developing that uses metabolites in blood to assess whether a person with metastatic breast cancer will respond to CDK4/6 inhibitors.
Running time: 3:35
What Is Mindfulness? Laura Romano, MSW
May 24, 2019
Laura Cohen Romano is director of spiritual care and mindfulness for the Einstein Healthcare Network. She first came to Einstein in 2009 as director of chaplaincy, language and culture, and volunteer services. Laura began her own journey with meditation 25 years ago, and with evidence-based mindfulness meditation and practices 12 years ago. Following her growing passion to share the many benefits of mindfulness, she pursued training as a mindfulness teacher, first through teacher training at the Mindfulness Institute at the Jefferson Myrna-Brind Center for Integrative Medicine, and then receiving her teacher qualification through the University of California-San Diego School of Medicine Center for Mindfulness.
Mindfulness and/or mindfulness meditation can be intimidating to many people. They’re not sure if they’re doing it correctly — or at all. People worry they can’t completely clear their minds and become frustrated. While mindfulness can’t make cancer or other chronic illness go away, it can help people with a disease have better quality of life by easing pain, stress, and worry.
Listen to the podcast to hear Laura explain:
- exactly what mindfulness and mindfulness meditation are
- where mindfulness started
- some common myths about mindfulness
For the last 5 minutes of the podcast, Laura leads a short, guided mindfulness meditation so everyone can experience mindfulness.
Running time: 36:37
Body Fat and Weight Loss Marie Savard, M.D.
May 8, 2019
Marie Savard, M.D., is a doctor, educator, and former ABC News medical contributor. She is the founder of the Savard System for managing and controlling your healthcare. Dr. Savard is the author of five books, focusing on women’s health and wellness.
A native of Philadelphia, she received a bachelor’s degree in nursing and a medical degree from the University of Pennsylvania. She formerly served as the director of the Center for Women's Health at the Medical College of Pennsylvania, technical adviser to the United Nations' Fourth World Conference on Women in Beijing, adviser to the American Board of Internal Medicine Subcommittee on Clinical Competency in Women's Health, health columnist for Woman's Day magazine, and senior medical consultant to Lifetime Television's "Strong Medicine."
In this podcast on body fat, weight, and weight loss, Dr. Savard explains what women, especially postmenopausal women, can do to prevent weight gain and lose some pounds that may have been gained. Listen to the podcast to hear her explain:
- why women tend to gain weight and change shape after menopause
- steps you can take to reduce the risk of gaining weight after menopause
- the top four things she recommends to a woman who wants to lose weight
Running time: 23:30
Depression and Suicidal Thoughts After a Cancer Diagnosis Donald Rosenstein, M.D.
April 26, 2019
Dr. Donald Rosenstein is a professor of psychiatry and director of the Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center Comprehensive Cancer Support Program at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.
Dr. Rosenstein’s research focuses on the areas where medicine and psychiatry meet. His research interests include assessing and managing suicide in the medical setting and psychosocial support for patients facing cancer. In 2017, Dr. Rosenstein was elected president of the American Psychosocial Oncology Society. He is also co-author of The Group: Seven Widowed Fathers Reimagine Life, which details the challenges and triumphs of seven men who raised young children after their wives died.
In this podcast on depression and suicidal thoughts after a cancer diagnosis, Dr. Rosenstein talks about what major depression can feel like, as well as risk factors for depression. Listen to the podcast to hear him discuss:
- what we know about depression as a side effect of tamoxifen
- signs that you may need to see a doctor for depression
- treatments for depression
- depression in the context of breast cancer and why people should not suffer with depression in silence
Running time: 25:44
Managing Constipation William Chey, M.D.
April 5, 2019
William Chey, M.D., is professor of internal medicine and professor of nutrition at the University of Michigan, where he leads the Functional Gastrointestinal Disorders Research Group. His research interests include diagnosis and treatment of irritable bowel syndrome, constipation, fecal incontinence, gastroesophageal reflux disease, and H. pylori infection. During his 30 years of treating people with constipation, Dr. Chey has written more than 300 manuscripts, reviews, and book chapters. He received his medical degree from Emory University and completed a fellowship in gastroenterology at the University of Michigan.
In this podcast on constipation, Dr. Chey discusses risk factors for constipation, how to manage constipation, as well as his favorite constipation joke. Listen to the podcast to hear him explain:
- why he recommends an integrated, holistic approach to managing constipation
- why patients need to overcome any embarrassment they have about constipation and be their own advocate for treatment
- the steps he recommends when treating constipation
Running time: 26:23
Low White Blood Cell Counts and Infection Risk Brian Wojciechowski, M.D.
March 14, 2019
Brian Wojciechowski, M.D., practices medical oncology in Delaware County, Pennsylvania at Riddle, Taylor, and Crozer hospitals and also serves as Breastcancer.org's medical adviser.
Listen to the podcast to hear Dr. Wojciechowski explain:
- the different types of white blood cells and what they do in the body
- how chemotherapy and targeted therapy medicines lower white blood cell counts
- why low white blood cell counts raise the risk of infection
- how doctors monitor white blood cell counts
- symptoms of infection to watch out for
- steps you can take during chemotherapy to keep your risk of infection as low as it can be
Running time: 12:19
Reiki: What It Is and How It Helps People With Cancer Beth Baughman DuPree, M.D., FACS, ABIHM
March 8, 2019
Beth Baughman DuPree is a board-certified general surgeon specializing in diseases of the breast, with additional board certification in integrative medicine. She is also a master level Reiki practitioner. Dr. DuPree is part of the Sedona Breast Care Clinic of the Northern Arizona Healthcare System.
Dr. DuPree earned her medical degree from Hahnemann University in Philadelphia and her undergraduate degrees in behavioral neuroscience and the history and philosophy of science at the University of Pittsburgh.
Her first book, The Healing Consciousness: A Doctor’s Journey to Healing, was released in 2006 to excellent reviews by Christiane Northrup, M.D., and Bernie Siegel, M.D, among other well-known experts in the women’s health field. Her numerous honors include the Clara Barton Humanitarian Award from the American Red Cross for her ongoing contributions to the treatment of breast cancer. She was selected by her peers for Philadelphia Magazine’s TOP DOCS in Surgery in 2016 and 2017. She serves on the advisory board for Breastcancer.org and often hosts live chats and podcasts on current breast cancer issues.
Listen to the podcast to hear Dr. DuPree explain:
- what Reiki is and she uses it in her practice
- what happens during a typical Reiki session
- the benefits of Reiki for people diagnosed with cancer
- three things you should know before trying Reiki
Running time: 37:28
Below are links to the two studies on Reiki that Dr. DuPree discusses during the podcast:
- Massage and Reiki used to reduce stress and anxiety: Randomized Clinical Trial, by Kurebayashi, L., et al. Published in Revista Latino-Amerciana de Enfermagem, 2016.
- Self-Efficacy for Coping with Cancer Enhances the Effect of Reiki Treatments During the Pre-Surgery Phase of Breast Cancer Patients, by Chirico, A., et al. Published in Anticancer Research, 2017.
Becoming Your Own Advocate Kimberly Jewett, CEO
March 1, 2019
Kimberly Jewett is a two-time breast cancer survivor, passionate advocate, consultant, and CEO of her Chicago firm at kimberlyjewett.com. Kim was first diagnosed with breast cancer when she was 31 years old; her second diagnosis came four years later at age 35. Her treatments included surgeries, chemotherapy, and radiation, all while being a mother to two young children. Currently, she has no evidence of disease. Kim attributes her survivorship to her faith, strength, hope, and passion. She has recently published a memoir about her breast cancer experience titled STRONG(ER+): Becoming My Own Best Advocate and Discovering My Purpose. By sharing her story as a two-time cancer survivor, Kim aims to empower others to be advocates in their healthcare decisions.
Listen to the podcast to hear Kim discuss:
- what it means to be your own advocate
- how being an advocate gives you some control over situations you may feel you have no control over
- 10 steps you can take to help you be your own best advocate
Running time: 21:34
Exercise for People Diagnosed With Metastatic Breast Cancer Sami Mansfield
February 22, 2019
Sami Mansfield started her career as a cancer exercise specialist in 2003. Since being inspired by coaching her first client who had been diagnosed with cancer 15 years ago, her career has been dedicated to helping people with cancer — any type and any stage — live as well as possible. Sami’s experience encompasses work in both community- and hospital-based cancer centers, non-profit organizations, developing and consulting on clinical trials, and as a speaker presenting to both patients and healthcare professionals. She is a certified cancer exercise trainer and CrossFit Level 1 coach with extensive exercise and nutrition experience.
Listen to the podcast to hear Sami discuss:
- how attainable “exercise snacks” can help people start exercising
- three exercises anyone can do safely at home
- whether people with metastatic disease should “feel the burn” when they exercise
- how to talk to your oncologist about exercise
Running time: 32:05
Fashion Statements With Susan Sullivan Danenberger: Metastatic Breast Cancer on the Runway Susan Sullivan Danenberger
February 11, 2019
Susan Sullivan Danenberger talks about her experience with metastatic breast cancer, reconstruction, and what it's like to walk in the AnaOno fashion show.
Fashion Statements With Sheila McGlown: Metastatic Breast Cancer on the AnaOno Runway Sheila McGlown
February 11, 2019
Sheila McGlown talks about body positivity, choosing to be bald, and what walking in the AnaOno Fashion Week show means to her.
Fashion Statements With Beth Fairchild: Metastatic Breast Cancer on the AnaOno Runway Beth Fairchild
February 10, 2019
Beth Fairchild talks about what it’s like to walk in the AnaOno Fashion Week runway show and what it means for people with metastatic disease.
Fashion Statements With Terlisa Sheppard: Metastatic Breast Cancer on the AnaOno Runway Terlisa Sheppard
February 10, 2019
Terlisa Sheppard talks about what it’s like to walk in the AnaOno Fashion Week show and what it means for people with metastatic disease.
Fashion Statements With Emily Garnett: Metastatic Breast Cancer on the AnaOno Runway Emily Garnett
February 10, 2019
Emily Garnett talks about what it's like to walk in the AnaOno fashion show and what it means for people with metastatic disease.
Fashion Statements With Monica Hill: Metastatic Breast Cancer on the AnaOno Runway Monica Hill
February 10, 2019
Monica Hill talks about what it’s like to walk in the AnaOno Fashion Week show and what it means for people with metastatic disease.
Fashion Statements With Barbara Bigelow: Metastatic Breast Cancer on the AnaOno Runway Barbara Bigelow
February 10, 2019
Barbara Bigelow talks about her experience with metastatic breast cancer and what walking in the AnaOno fashion show means for her.
Fashion Statements With Maggie Kudirka: Metastatic Breast Cancer on the AnaOno Runway Maggie Kudirka
February 10, 2019
Maggie Kudirka talks about what it's like to walk in the AnaOno Fashion Week show and what it means for people with metastatic disease.
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder After a Cancer Diagnosis Kelly Grosklags, LICSW, BCD
December 19, 2018
For nearly 25 years, Kelly Grosklags has dedicated her practice to minimizing suffering through her work in oncology, palliative care and hospice. An experienced therapist, Kelly is a licensed clinical social worker and a board-certified diplomat in clinical social work. She also earned a fellowship in grief counseling from the American Academy of Health Care Professionals and is the author of A Comforted Heart: An Oncology Psychotherapist Perspective on Finding Meaning and Hope During Illness and Loss. Kelly speaks frequently about end-of-life issues, including care, grief and loss, both in person and on her website, Conversations With Kelly. Her passionate and supportive demeanor helps patients, caregivers and health professionals connect with the wisdom of making life more meaningful, coping with depression and anxiety, transforming fear into hope, healing versus curing, and the wisdom of dying a good death.
Listen to the podcast to hear Kelly talk about:
- what PTSD is, what causes it, and some of the most common symptoms of PTSD in people diagnosed with cancer
- why people who’ve experienced trauma in the past may want to be proactive and schedule an appointment with a mental health professional or spiritual guide shortly after being diagnosed
- when PTSD can happen
- how PTSD is treated
- three things people diagnosed with breast cancer should know about PTSD
For more information on PTSD in people diagnosed with cancer, you can read a piece Kelly wrote for the journal Oncology Issues.
Running time: 38:18
Longer Time to Chemotherapy Linked to Worse Outcomes in Triple-Negative Disease Zaida Morante, M.D.
December 7, 2018
Dr. Zaida Morante, medical oncologist at Instituto Nacional de Enfermedades Neoplásicas in Lima, Peru, explains her research that found delaying chemotherapy for more than 30 days was associated with worse outcomes in women diagnosed with early-stage, triple-negative breast cancer. Triple-negative breast cancer is breast cancer that is estrogen-receptor-negative, progesterone-receptor-negative, and HER2-negative.
Listen to the podcast to hear Dr. Morante explain:
- the design of the study
- which outcomes delaying chemotherapy affected
- possible explanations for why chemotherapy was delayed for some women
Running time: 7:07
Oxybutynin to Ease Hot Flashes Roberto Leon-Ferre, M.D.
December 7, 2018
Roberto Leon-Ferre, M.D., breast oncologist at the Mayo Clinic, discusses the research he presented at the 2018 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium evaluating the effectiveness of oxybutynin, a medicine commonly used to treated bladder incontinence, to treat hot flashes in women who can't take hormone replacement therapy, which includes most women treated for breast cancer.
Listen to the podcast to hear Dr. Leon-Ferre explain:
- the design of the study
- why he thought oxybutynin might be able to ease hot flashes
- possible side effects of long-term use of oxybutynin and why the medicine may still be useful for women who have been treated for breast cancer
Running time: 9:53
Surgery Choice Seems to Affect Quality of Life for Younger Women Laura Dominici, M.D., FACS
December 7, 2018
Dr. Laura Dominici, surgeon at the Dana-Farber/Brigham and Women's Cancer Center, assistant professor of surgery at Harvard Medical School, and division chief of breast surgery at Brigham and Women's Faulkner Hospital, discusses the research she presented at the 2018 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium looking at how the type of breast cancer surgery affected quality of life in women 40 and younger who had been diagnosed with breast cancer.
Listen to the podcast to hear Dr. Dominici explain:
- the design of the study
- what we can and can't infer from the results
- why she hopes these results will lead to better communication between doctors and patients
Running time: 10:13
Caregiving for a Person With Metastatic Breast Cancer Tim Watkins
December 6, 2018
Tim Watkins is the owner of the Watkins Garden Center and also is the partner of Michael Kovarik, a man with metastatic breast cancer. Tim and Michael became a couple after Michael had been diagnosed with breast cancer, but before he had been diagnosed with metastatic disease.
Listen to the podcast to hear Tim talk about:
- what it's like to date someone with breast cancer
- how Tim's role as caregiver changed when Michael was diagnosed with metastatic disease
- the advice he would offer to people who are cancer caregivers
Running time: 15:07
The Elements Project -- Heard in the Halls: Voices From the 2018 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium Beth Fairchild
December 5, 2018
Beth Fairchild, president of METAvivor, talks about the #ThisIsMBC Elements Project.
Running time: 56 seconds
I Was A 24-Year-Old Man With Breast Cancer -- Heard in the Halls: Voices From the 2018 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium Bret Miller
December 5, 2018
Bret Miller found a lump in his right breast when he was 17 and was finally diagnosed with breast cancer at age 24. His journey led him to found the Bret Miller 1T Foundation and the Male Breast Cancer Coalition.
Running time: 12:03
SABCS Through the Eyes of a Person With Metastatic Disease -- Heard in the Halls: Voices From the 2018 SABCS Shirley Mertz
December 5, 2018
Shirley Mertz, president of the Metastatic Breast Cancer Network and chair of the Metastatic Breast Cancer Alliance, has been living with metastatic disease for 15 years. She talks about the increasing body of research on metastatic breast cancer at the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium.
Running time: 2:47
Metastatic Breast Cancer Alliance and SHARE Cancer Support Projects -- Heard in the Halls: Voices From the 2018 SABCS Christine Benjamin
December 5, 2018
Christine Benjamin, breast cancer program director for SHARE Cancer Support and vice chair of the Metastatic Breast Cancer Alliance, explains some of the new programs each organization will roll out in 2019.
Running time: 2:55
Research for Young Survivors -- Heard in the Halls: Voices From the 2018 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium Kelly Owens, Ph.D.
December 5, 2018
Kelly Owens, director of education and research for FORCE, explains the organization's XRAYS (eXamining the Relevance of Articles for Young Survivors) program.
Running time: 3:44
2018 SABCS Preview -- Heard in the Halls: Voices From the 2018 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium Maura Dickler, M.D.
December 4, 2018
Dr. Maura Dickler, vice president of late phase development for Lilly Oncology, discusses some of the research presentations she is looking forward to hearing at the 2018 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium.
Running time: 6:40
Verzenio Side Effects: What Patients Are Reporting Matthew Goetz, M.D.
December 4, 2018
Matthew Goetz, M.D., professor of oncology at the Mayo Clinic where he is also co-leader of the Women's Cancer Program and chair of the Breast Cancer Disease-Oriented Group, discusses the research he presented at the 2018 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium on patient-reported outcomes from women being treated with Verzenio (chemical name: abemaciclib) plus an aromatase inhibitor as the first treatment for advanced-stage, hormone-receptor-positive, HER2-negative breast cancer.
Listen to the podcast to hear Dr. Goetz talk about:
- what patient-reported outcomes are and why they're important for both doctors and patients
- the Verzenio side effects reported in the study
- how diarrhea caused by Verzenio can be proactively managed so a woman doesn't have to plan her life around a side effect
Running time: 9:31
Holiday Eating: Tips to Eat Healthy and Feel Good Kelly Hogan, M.S., R.D., C.D.N.
November 13, 2018
Kelly Hogan received her undergraduate degree in journalism from Northeastern University and her nutrition education, training, and master’s degree in clinical nutrition from New York University. As the nutrition and wellness manager at the Dubin Breast Center at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City, Kelly incorporates a holistic approach, focusing not only on nutrition, but overall wellness including physical activity, stress management, and sleep. Before the Dubin Breast Center, Kelly worked with the general surgery and oncology inpatient populations at Mount Sinai.
Listen to the podcast to hear Kelly discuss:
- how people who want to eat healthy can have fun and not feel left out or hungry
- why the holidays are a great time for creative mocktails
- how some traditional holiday dishes can be modified to be a bit healthier
- what she’s making for her Thanksgiving dinner
Running time: 14:34
Caring for Men Who Are Cancer Caregivers Kyle Woody
October 31, 2018
Kyle Woody is cofounder and executive director of Jack’s Caregiver Coalition, a community of men who are cancer caregivers. Kyle believes that one of the biggest and most important challenges a man can face in his lifetime is engaging as a caregiver for a loved one with a serious disease such as cancer. Kyle believes that every man has the potential to rise to that challenge and be his boldest and most confident self. Reflecting on his experience as a primary caregiver for his spouse with metastatic colon cancer, he realized the principles of excellence and sound teamwork that he preached in his professional career should have been applied at home in his caregiving experience, which is why he helped found Jack’s in 2014 to improve the way men think, feel, and act in their role as cancer caregivers.
Listen to the podcast to hear Kyle talk about:
- how Jack’s was founded
- some of the programs Jack’s offers to help men who are caregivers
- some things that he’d like men who are cancer caregivers to know
- why caregiving is akin to a team sport
Running time: 37:31
Flat: How One Woman Reclaimed Her Body From Breast Cancer Catherine Guthrie
October 18, 2018
Catherine Guthrie is a women’s health journalist with two decades of experience in the magazine and publishing industry. She has written for Cosmopolitan; O, The Oprah Magazine; Slate; Time; and Better Homes and Gardens, among others.
In 2009, at age 38, Catherine was diagnosed with breast cancer. Although the cancer was only in one breast, she opted for a double mastectomy and chose not to reconstruct. She was diagnosed with breast cancer a second time a year later in 2010. During her treatment, she searched for a memoir where the narrator grappled with the reality of the disease, where she unpacked questions about reconstruction, and challenged the tacit assumptions about what women want or need to feel whole after cancer. She couldn’t find a book that filled that niche, so she wrote one. Catherine’s queer, feminist memoir, FLAT: Reclaiming My Body From Breast Cancer, was published in September 2018.
Listen to the podcast to hear Catherine discuss:
- “the male gaze” and how it informs breast reconstruction, even if the surgeon is a woman
- how her queerness affected her experience with breast cancer
- how her experience with breast cancer has changed how she reports on the disease
- her advice to women on things they can do to help ensure that their choices about reconstruction — or not — are respected by surgeons
Running time: 33:34
Survivorship Care Plans Dori Klemanski, DNP, CNP
October 9, 2018
An adult nurse practitioner, Dori Klemanski, DNP, CNP is clinical director of survivorship at the Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center-James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute. In this role she helps identify the unmet needs of cancer survivors, as well as late- and long-term effects of treatment. She also oversees the creation of survivorship care plans to meet the long-term needs of survivors.
Listen to the podcast to hear Klemanski explain:
- what a survivorship care plan is and the information included in one
- why it’s so important that a survivorship care plan be personalized
- who creates a survivorship care plan
- how to get a survivorship care plan if you don’t have one
Running time: 26:10
Post-Mastectomy Pain Syndrome: What It Is and How It's Treated Michael Stubblefield, M.D.
October 5, 2018
Michael Stubblefield, M.D. is medical director of cancer rehabilitation at the Kessler Institute for Rehabilitation in New Jersey and the national medical director for Select Medical’s ReVital Cancer Rehabilitation program. He is known around the world for his expertise in the identification, evaluation, and rehabilitation of pain and functional disorders caused by cancer and cancer treatments, particularly problems caused by radiation and chemotherapy. Dr. Stubblefield is an accomplished researcher and has published extensively on medical rehabilitation, oncology, pain management, palliative care, and neurophysiology.
Listen to the podcast to hear Dr. Stubblefield explain:
- the definition of post-mastectomy pain syndrome and the different ways it affects people
- how surgeries and radiation can cause this pain syndrome
- treatments for post-mastectomy pain syndrome
- the three things that anyone experiencing post-mastectomy pain syndrome should know
Running time: 29:38
Neuropathy: Causes and Treatments Michael Stubblefield, M.D.
August 8, 2018
Michael Stubblefield, M.D. is medical director of cancer rehabilitation at the Kessler Institute for Rehabilitation in New Jersey and the national medical director for Select Medical’s ReVital Cancer Rehabilitation program. He is known around the world for his expertise in the identification, evaluation, and rehabilitation of pain and functional disorders caused by cancer and cancer treatments, particularly problems caused by radiation and chemotherapy. Dr. Stubblefield is an accomplished researcher and has published extensively on medical rehabilitation, oncology, pain management, palliative care, and neurophysiology.
Listen to the podcast to hear Dr. Stubblefield explain:
- what neuropathy is, how it happens, and the treatments that can cause it
- how to explain neuropathy to friends and family
- risk factors for neuropathy
- treatments for neuropathy
- the three things that anyone diagnosed with neuropathy should know
Running time: 31:32
Advocating as a Man With Metastatic Breast Cancer Michael Kovarik
July 6, 2018
Michael Kovarik is a retired elementary school teacher who is living with metastatic breast cancer. He is the author of “Healing Within: My Journey with Breast Cancer” and the former host of the Healing Journeys with Michael Kovarik radio show. He was also one of the people profiled in Breast Cancer: A Story Half Told, a campaign to increase public awareness of metastatic breast cancer. Since his metastatic diagnosis, Michael participates in a number of advocacy organizations, including the Male Breast Cancer Coalition, the MBC Alliance, and METAvivor.
Listen to the podcast to hear Michael talk about:
- the importance of the doctor-patient relationship
- the importance of a support system
- deciding not to let fear run his life
- becoming an advocate and sharing his story
- how being stage IV has helped him live his truth
Running time: 1:01:12
Revision Reconstruction: What You Need to Know Frank DellaCroce, M.D., F.A.C.S.
June 11, 2018
Dr. Frank DellaCroce, or "Dr. D" as he has come to be known, is a founding partner of the Center for Restorative Breast Surgery and St. Charles Surgical Hospital in New Orleans. Board-certified in plastic surgery, Dr. D has performed thousands of reconstructive procedures, both for women diagnosed with breast cancer and women at high risk of the disease who choose to have prophylactic breast removal. He is a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons and a member of numerous professional societies, including the American Society of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, the American Society for Reconstructive Microsurgery, and the World Society for Reconstructive Microsurgery. He also has been named one of the "Best Doctors in America."
Listen to the podcast to hear Dr. D discuss:
- why a woman might consider revision reconstruction
- the results of revision reconstruction: what to expect, as well as recovery and side effects
- questions to ask a plastic surgeon if you’re considering revision reconstruction
Running time: 20:22
Diarrhea -- Breast Cancer Treatment Side Effects Brian Wojciechowski, M.D.
May 18, 2018
Dr. Brian Wojciechowski, Breastcancer.org's medical adviser, specializes in the care of patients with cancer. He practices medical oncology in Delaware County, Pennsylvania at Riddle, Taylor, and Crozer Hospitals.
Listen to the podcast to hear Dr. Wojciechowski explain:
- the breast cancer treatments that may cause diarrhea
- why some people may be more prone to experiencing diarrhea
- treatments for diarrhea
- why it’s important to always report diarrhea to your doctor
Running time: 12:27
Shades of Brown Foundation -- Heard in the Halls: Voices From the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting Sheila McGlown
April 17, 2018
Sheila McGlown, who was diagnosed with metastatic breast cancer 5 years after her mother died of the disease, talks about her work with the Shades of Brown Foundation to advocate for, educate, and support African American women diagnosed with breast cancer.
Running time: 3:02
Meeting Highlights -- Heard in the Halls: Voices From the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting Levi Garraway, M.D., Ph.D.
April 17, 2018
Dr. Levi Garraway, senior vice president of oncology development and medical affairs at Eli Lilly and Company, discusses some of the research highlights at the 2018 AACR Annual Meeting, particularly those in breast cancer.
Running time: 3:06
Evolving Mutations in Metastatic Breast Cancer Utthara Nayar, Ph.D.
April 16, 2018
Dr. Utthara Nayar is a research fellow in medicine at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, the Harvard Medical School, and the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard. A cancer biologist, her broad research focuses on the interface of basic biology, targeted medicines, and drug resistance. At the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting, she presented research looking at how acquired HER2 mutations can make some metastatic hormone-receptor-positive breast cancers resistant to hormonal therapy.
Listen to the podcast to hear Dr. Nayar explain:
- the number of metastatic hormone-receptor-positive breast cancers that become resistant to hormonal therapy
- what whole exome sequencing is and why she and her colleagues used it in this study
- the possibility that genetic sequencing of cancers could be an ongoing part of treatment at some point in the future
Running time: 15:08
Advances in Breast Cancer Treatment C. Kent Osborne, M.D., FASCO
April 16, 2018
Dr. C. Kent Osborne is director of the Dan L Duncan Comprehensive Cancer Center at Baylor College of Medicine, where he is also a professor and the Dudley and Tina Sharp Chair for Cancer Research. Since 1992, he has been a codirector of the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium, the world's largest conference focusing entirely on breast cancer. His own research focuses on improving the effectiveness of hormonal therapy medicines and targeted therapies that treat HER2-positive disease. At the 2018 American Association for Cancer Annual Meeting, Dr. Osborne was honored with the 2018 AACR Distinguished Award for Extraordinary Scientific Achievement and Leadership in Breast Cancer Research, in part for his stewardship of the San Antonio Symposium.
Listen to the podcast to hear Dr. Osborne discuss:
- how our understanding of breast cancer has changed since the 1970s
- the most promising areas of breast cancer research going on right now
- the feasibility of a cure for breast cancer
Running time: 12:06
Adding the Patient Perspective to Research -- Heard in the Halls: Voices From the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting Desirée Walker
April 16, 2018
Desirée Walker, who calls herself a two-time breast cancer "victor," talks about her poster on the importance of involving patients in breast cancer research projects.
Running time: 5:23
The Bodice Project -- Heard in the Halls: Voices From the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting Kathryn Stella
April 15, 2018
Artist Kathryn Stella, vice president of the Bodice Project, discusses how the sculptural exhibit promotes inner healing among women and men who have been diagnosed with breast cancer.
Running time: 3:44
Clinical Trials Part 2: How Are the Results Used? Dawn Hershman, M.D., M.S.
April 11, 2018
Dr. Dawn Hershman is professor of medicine and epidemiology at Columbia University. She also serves as leader of the Breast Cancer Program at the Herbert Irving Comprehensive Cancer Center at Columbia and is nationally recognized for her expertise in breast cancer treatment, prevention, and survivorship. A member of the Breastcancer.org Professional Advisory Board, Dr. Hershman also has conducted extensive research on breast cancer treatment and quality of life -- she has published more than 250 scientific papers and has received the Advanced Clinical Research Award in Breast Cancer from the American Society of Clinical Oncology and the Advanced Medical Achievement Award from the Avon Foundation. Dr. Hershman is also on the editorial board of the Journal of Clinical Oncology and is an associate editor at the Journal of the National Cancer Institute.
Listen to the podcast to hear Dr. Hershman explain:
- how clinical trial results are used
- how clinical trial results have changed the standard of care
- why factors such as diet or exercise for reducing breast cancer risk are difficult to study in clinical trials
- why some trials are stopped early because of good or not-so-good results
Running time: 29:12
Immunotherapy for Breast Cancer: Part II Jennifer Litton, M.D.
April 10, 2018
Dr. Jennifer Litton is a board certified medical oncologist and associate professor of breast medical oncology at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, where she is chief of the Section of Clinical Research and Drug Development for Breast Cancer. She also is a member of the Breast Immuno-Oncology Task Force of the National Cancer Institute.
Listen to the podcast to hear Dr. Litton discuss:
- how immunotherapy medicines work
- why immunotherapy medicines haven’t seemed to work as well in breast cancer as they have in other cancers
- the direction of immunotherapy research for breast cancer
Running time: 13:35
Clinical Trials Part I: Clinical Trial Basics Jennifer Litton, M.D.
April 10, 2018
Dr. Jennifer Litton is a board certified medical oncologist and associate professor of breast medical oncology at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston. Her research focuses on the genetics of breast cancer and how the genes of a breast cancer change at the molecular level. She has been principal investigator on a number of research projects and is a member of the Genetic/Familial High Risk Assessment: Breast and Ovarian guideline expert panel for the National Comprehensive Cancer Network.
Listen to the podcast to hear Dr. Litton discuss:
- the phases of clinical trials and why each is important
- the benefits and risks of being part of a clinical trial
- how to withdraw from a clinical trial
- how care works in a clinical trial
- how to find clinical trials
Running time: 31:12
Managing Breast Cancer Surgery Side Effects Alexander Miller, M.D.
April 5, 2018
Dr. Alexander Miller is a surgical oncologist who specializes in treating breast cancer and people at high risk of the disease. Currently at the START Center for Cancer Care in San Antonio, Texas, he trained at MD Anderson and the Mayo Clinic. Dr. Miller has received awards for excellence in research, education, and patient care. He has been lead or collaborating researcher for several studies on breast cancer treatments, prevention, genetic testing, and the psychosocial experiences of people receiving cancer care.
Listen to the podcast to hear Dr. Miller explain:
- the most common side effects of both mastectomy and lumpectomy and how to manage them
- why the risk of lymphedema, while still a concern, has gone down in the last 10 years
- steps people can take before surgery to reduce the risk of side effects
Running time: 31:48
Immunotherapy for Breast Cancer: Part 1 Sherene Loi, M.D, Ph.D.
March 28, 2018
Dr. Sherene Loi is a medical oncologist who specializes in treating breast cancer. In addition to treating patients, particularly patients diagnosed with HER2-positive breast cancer, she also leads the Translation Breast Cancer Genomics and Therapeutics Laboratory at the Peter MacCallum Cancer Centre in Melbourne, Australia, where she is a professor. Much of her clinical research focuses on investigating new treatments, such as immunotherapy, especially for breast cancers that have become resistant to standard treatments.
Listen to the podcast to hear Dr. Loi explain:
- results from the PANACEA trial, which looked at using the immunotherapy medicine Keytruda (chemical name: pembrolizumab) along with Herceptin to treat Herceptin-resistant, HER2-positive, advanced-stage breast cancer that had high levels of PDL-1, a biomarker that indicates that Keytruda will be effective
- how an immunotherapy medicine like Keytruda works
- what tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TILs) are and why cancer tumors with high numbers of TILs seem to respond better to immunotherapy
- side effects of immunotherapy medicines
Running time: 17:52
Doctor-Patient Communication for People With Metastatic Disease Timothy Pluard, M.D.
March 26, 2018
Dr. Timothy Pluard is medical director at the Saint Luke’s Cancer Institute and the Koontz Center for Advanced Breast Cancer in Kansas City, Missouri. A medical oncologist, Dr. Pluard specializes in offering comprehensive care, including treatments that use advanced genomics and immunotherapy to women diagnosed with metastatic breast cancer. He also incorporates nutrition planning, spiritual counseling, exercise physiology, massage, yoga, palliative care, and emotional support into patient care. He also advises patients on participating in clinical trials on leading-edge treatments for advanced-stage breast cancer. Many of Dr. Pluard’s patients have praised his communication skills.
Listen to the podcast to hear Dr. Pluard discuss:
- how he tailors his communication to each individual patient and that person’s unique situation
- how he talks to patients about disappointing news, such as cancer progression or a treatment that stops working
- what makes someone a good communicator
- his tips on how to make doctor-patient communication the best it can be
Running time: 18:47
Benefits and Drawbacks of At-Home Genetic Tests Cristina Nixon, M.S., L/CGC
March 9, 2018
Cristina Nixon is a licensed certified genetic counselor with the Cancer Risk Assessment and Genetics Program at Main Line Health in Pennsylvania. In addition to counseling patients, she also assists with research, including a study looking at multi-gene panels in BRCA1/BRCA2-positive families. Cristina also has completed the City of Hope’s intensive course in cancer risk assessment.
In the wake of the March 6, 2018 U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorization of the 23andMe Personal Genomic Service Genetic Health Risk Report for BRCA1/BRCA2 (Selected Variants) test, we talked to Cristina about at-home genetic testing.
Listen to the podcast to hear Cristina explain:
- the differences between an at-home genetic test, such as the 23andMe BRCA genetic test, and a genetic test that is ordered by your doctor, as well as the benefits and drawbacks of each
- how the cost of a genetic test ordered by a doctor isn’t much more than the cost of an at-home genetic test
- why genetic counseling is so important when having genetic testing
- what she wants people to know about at-home genetic tests
Permanent Cosmetics, Scar Camouflage, and Nipple Tattooing Beth Fairchild
March 2, 2018
Beth Fairchild was diagnosed with de novo metastatic breast cancer in 2014 at age 34. The diagnosis was a surprise to her because her mammogram results from the month before were negative and she had never had a lump in her breast. Beth was familiar with breast cancer though. Her mother was diagnosed with breast cancer at age 44 and her paternal grandmother died from breast cancer at age 33.
An artist and tattoo professional, Beth and her husband own five tattoo studios. Her focus is on permanent cosmetics, scar camouflage and areola restoration for people diagnosed with breast cancer. Beth is the current president of METAvivor, a non-profit organization dedicated to increasing awareness of metastatic breast cancer and funding research on metastatic disease. Beth tattoos permanent cosmetics, such as eyebrows or eyeliner, as well as nipples and areolas for women who have had breast cancer surgery.
Listen to the podcast to hear Beth explain:
- how to find a professional who can do permanent cosmetics
- what scar camouflage is
- how she approaches the nipple tattooing process
- what nipple tattooing and areola restoration has done for her clients
Listen to Beth's podcast about the Serenity Project.
The Serenity Project Beth Fairchild
February 26, 2018
Beth Fairchild was diagnosed with de novo metastatic breast cancer in 2014 at age 34. The diagnosis was a surprise to her because her mammogram results from the month before were negative, and she had never had a lump in her breast. Beth was familiar with breast cancer though. Her mother was diagnosed with breast cancer at age 44, and her paternal grandmother died from breast cancer at age 33.
An artist and tattoo professional, Beth and her husband own five tattoo studios. Her focus is on permanent cosmetics, scar camouflage, and areola restoration for people diagnosed with breast cancer. Beth is the current president of METAvivor, a nonprofit organization dedicated to increasing awareness of metastatic breast cancer and funding research on metastatic disease. Beth also is one of the creators of the Serenity Project, a metastatic breast cancer support campaign that gives patients an opportunity to tell their personal metastatic breast cancer stories through a series of photos and videos.
Listen to the podcast to hear Beth talk about:
- what the Serenity Project is
- the inspiration for the Serenity Project and how it became reality
- what the participants have said about the project
- what public reaction has been to the project
Running time: 19:47
Listen to Beth's other podcast, Permanent Cosmetics, Scar Camouflage, and Nipple Tattooing.
HER2-Positive Breast Cancer Recurrence Marleen Meyers, M.D.
December 15, 2017
Dr. Marleen Meyers is a medical oncologist and clinical assistant professor of medicine at NYU Langone. She also serves as director of the Perlmutter Cancer Center Survivorship Program. She received her medical degree from the NYU School of Medicine and has been in practice for more than 20 years.
Listen to the podcast to hear Dr. Meyers talk about:
- what HER2-positive breast cancer is and how its aggressiveness ranks compared to other types of breast cancer
- factors doctors consider when estimating a person’s risk of recurrence
- specific ways to reduce the risk of HER2-positive disease recurrence
- how she helps her patients manage the fear of recurrence
Running time: 17:06
Acupuncture Helps Ease Joint Pain Caused by Aromatase Inhibitors Dawn Hershman, M.D.
December 8, 2017
Joint pain is one of the most common side effects of aromatase inhibitors and may be a big reason why women stop taking these medicines early. Dr. Dawn Hershman, leader of the Breast Cancer Program at the Herbert Irving Comprehensive Cancer Center at New York-Presbyterian/Columbia University Medical Center, presented research at the 2017 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium showing that acupuncture can ease aromatase inhibitor-caused joint pain, even after the acupuncture treatment sessions stop.
Listen to the podcast to hear Dr. Hershman explain:
- how much acupuncture eases joint pain
- why she believes acupuncture could help many women stick to their hormonal therapy treatment plans
- the cost of acupuncture relative to other treatments
- the few and mild side effects of acupuncture
Running time: 13:26
Ovarian Suppression Can Help Protect Ovarian Function and May Preserve Fertility in Younger Women Being Treated with Chemotherapy Matteo Lambertini, M.D.
December 8, 2017
Preserving fertility after chemotherapy is an important issue for many, many younger women diagnosed with early-stage breast cancer. Dr. Matteo Lambertini, medical oncologist at the Institute Jules Bordet Brussels, presented research at the 2017 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium showing that ovarian suppression with a gonadotropin-releasing hormone analogue such as Lupron, Trelstar, or Zoladex, can safely protect ovarian function and may help preserve fertility in younger women being treated with chemotherapy for early-stage disease.
Listen to the podcast to hear Dr. Lambertini explain:
- why earlier studies on this topic had mixed results
- the results of the study
- the side effects of gonadotropin-releasing hormone analogues
- the strategies he recommends to his younger patients diagnosed with early-stage breast cancer who want to have a child after chemotherapy
Running time: 9:09
Experimental Talazoparib Seems Better Than Chemotherapy for Metastatic HER2-Negative Disease in Women With a BRCA Mutation Jennifer Litton, M.D.
December 8, 2017
Jennifer Litton, associate professor of breast Medical Oncology at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, discusses the results of the EMBRACA study she presented at the 2017 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium showing that talazoparib, an experimental targeted therapy medicine, improved the time until the cancer grew in women with a BRCA1 or BRCA2 mutation who had been diagnosed with metastatic HER2-negative breast cancer compared to chemotherapy.
Listen to the podcast to hear Dr. Litton explain:
- how talazoparib works
- whether talazoparib will offer benefits to women with other mutations linked to a higher risk of breast cancer
- how the side effects differed between talazoparib and chemotherapy
- why quality of life was better in women who were treated with talazoparib
Running time: 9:58
Editor's Note: Talzenna (chemical name: talazoparib) was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Oct. 16, 2018, for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer in women with BRCA mutations. Learn more about Talzenna.
Postmenopausal Women Who Lose Modest Amount of Weight Have Lower Breast Cancer Risk Rowan Chlebowski, M.D., Ph.D.
December 8, 2017
Research has shown that women who are overweight or obese have a higher risk of breast cancer, especially after menopause. Still, research results have been mixed on whether losing weight would decrease a postmenopausal woman's breast cancer risk. Rowan Chlebowski, research professor in the Department of Medical Oncology and Therapeutics Research at City of Hope, discusses an analysis of data from the very large Women's Health Initiative Observational Study that found that overweight or obese postmenopausal women who lost just a modest amount of weight -- as little as 10 or 15 pounds -- had a lower risk of breast cancer.
Listen to the podcast to hear Dr. Chlebowski explain:
- why he wanted to do this study
- why this study was different than earlier studies
- his advice to postmenopausal women
Running time: 7:48
Raising Awareness of Inflammatory Breast Cancer -- Heard in the Halls: Voices From the 2017 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium Terry Lynn Arnold
December 7, 2017
Terry Lynn Arnold, founder of The IBC Network Foundation who was diagnosed with triple-negative inflammatory breast cancer in 2007, talks about how her organization is raising awareness of and funding research on this rare type of breast cancer.
Running time: 1:48
The Serenity Project: This Is Metastatic Breast Cancer -- Heard in the Halls: Voices From the 2017 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium Kelly Shanahan, M.D.
December 7, 2017
Kelly Shanahan, MD, a former obstetrician/gynecologist, was diagnosed with early-stage breast cancer in 2008 and then diagnosed with metastatic disease in 2013, on her birthday. Here she talks about how empowering it was to participate in the #ThisIsMBC Serenity Project, which gives women and men living with metastatic breast cancer an opportunity to tell their personal stories through a series of unique pictures and inspiring videos.
Running time: 4:01
Kisqali in Combination with Hormonal Therapy and Ovarian Suppression Effective Treatment for Metastatic Hormone-Receptor-Positive, HER2-Negative Disease in Premenopausal Women: 2017 SABCS Debu Tripathy, M.D.
December 6, 2017
The targeted therapy Kisqali (chemical name: ribociclib) is approved to be used in combination with an aromatase inhibitor to treat advanced-stage or metastatic hormone-receptor-positive, HER2-negative breast cancer that hasn’t been treated with hormonal therapy yet in postmenopausal women. Dr. Debu Tripathy, professor of medicine and chairperson of the Department of Breast Medical Oncology at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, discusses the results of the MONALEESA-7 study he presented at the 2017 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium showing that Kisqali can help treat premenopausal and perimenopausal women diagnosed with the same type of breast cancer.
Listen to the podcast to hear Dr. Tripathy explain:
- why the study is important
- why ovarian suppression helps make the treatments more effective
- the side effects caused by Kisqali
- why he thinks this study will change practice
Running time: 7:25
Editor's Note: On April 4, 2019, the FDA expanded the use of Ibrance so the medicine now can be used to treat men diagnosed with advanced-stage or metastatic hormone-receptor-positive, HER2-negative breast cancer.
The Metastatic Breast Cancer Alliance: Looking Forward -- Heard in the Halls: Voices From the 2017 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium Marc Hurlbert
December 6, 2017
Marc Hurlbert, chairperson of the Metastatic Breast Cancer Alliance (MBCA) and chief mission officer of the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, discusses some research presented in San Antonio by MBCA collaborators.
Running time: 3:00
Where Are We With Immunotherapy to Treat Breast Cancer? -- Heard in the Halls: Voices From the 2017 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium Leisha Emens, M.D., Ph.D.
December 5, 2017
Leisha Emens, associate professor of oncology at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and member of the Bloomberg~Kimmel Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy, discusses the state of immunotherapy to treat breast cancer.
Running time: 3:15
Stories of Mastectomy and Reconstruction: Peggy Peggy Johnson
October 18, 2017
A former first grade teacher, Peggy Johnson was diagnosed with breast cancer in November 2009 after she became concerned about some dimpling in her left breast. She had six rounds of chemotherapy, then a double mastectomy with immediate implant reconstruction in May 2010. She then had radiation therapy. After that treatment was completed, she had new implants inserted in December 2010. At that time, nipple reconstruction wasn’t offered to her. In early 2016, at her annual exam with her breast surgeon, the surgeon discovered that one of her implants had ruptured and was leaking. Peggy was told she would have to have her implants replaced yet again. Instead, she decided to have DIEP flap reconstruction as well as nipple reconstruction and nipple tattooing in May 2016.
Peggy is one of three women whose stories are featured in the Breastcancer.org video series on reconstruction after mastectomy.
Listen to the podcast to hear Peggy talk about:
- why she decided to have DIEP flap surgery when her implant ruptured
- how keeping a journal helped her
- how she tries to be a resource for women diagnosed with breast cancer
Running time: 17:43
Stories of Mastectomy and Reconstruction: Mimi Mimi Monteiro
October 5, 2017
Breast cancer was familiar to Mimi, even before she was diagnosed. Her mother has been diagnosed with breast cancer three times. She was treated with a double mastectomy, radiation and chemotherapy. Fifteen years later, she is cancer-free. Mimi’s cousin Annette, her best friend, was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2009 and passed away from the disease that same year at age 42. Mimi herself was diagnosed with stage I breast cancer in April 2015 at age 45, the same age her mother was first diagnosed. She had a double mastectomy with immediate DIEP flap reconstruction. Later she also had a preventive hysterectomy because the cancer was hormone-receptor-positive. She took tamoxifen and an aromatase inhibitor but has since stopped.
Mimi is one of three women whose stories are featured in the Breastcancer.org video series on reconstruction after mastectomy.
Listen to the podcast to hear Mimi discuss:
- how she made her decisions about surgery and reconstruction
- the positives she believes breast cancer brought to her life
- what she would say to a woman who was recently diagnosed with breast cancer
Running time: 16:51
Stories of Mastectomy and Reconstruction: Deidra Deidra Langridge
October 2, 2017
A former pharmaceutical sales rep, Deidra is a 3-time cancer survivor. She was diagnosed with melanoma in 1991 at age 32 in 1991. In 2006, she was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma at age 47. Three days before Christmas in 2014 and 12 weeks before the wedding of her son, Pierce, she was diagnosed with hormone-receptor-positive breast cancer in two spots. She had double mastectomy and immediate DIEP flap reconstruction on January 18. She also had nipple reconstruction and tattooing. Her goal was to be able to dance at Pierce’s wedding, and she did. She continues to take an aromatase inhibitor.
Deidra is one of three women whose stories are featured in the Breastcancer.org video series on reconstruction after mastectomy.
Listen to the podcast to hear Deidra talk about:
- why she was honored to share her story
- what she would tell a woman who was recently diagnosed with breast cancer
- how she felt when she was relating her story on camera
- what dancing at Pierce’s wedding meant to her
Running time: 20:17
Metastatic Breast Cancer: Now What? Krista Curley
September 22, 2017
Krista Curley was diagnosed 3 1/2 years ago with estrogen-receptor-positive metastatic breast cancer in her lymph system and bones at the age of 39. She had no previous diagnosis of cancer. Since her initial diagnosis, the cancer has spread further into her bones and to her liver, despite surgery, various hormonal therapies, and chemotherapy. Krista lives in Ontario, Canada and is married to Patrick, the love of her life. She is the mother of Ethan, who is 16, and Naomi, who is 10. She has a blog about living with metastatic disease called “Metastatic Breast Cancer: Now What?”
Listen to the podcast to hear Krista talk about:
- what writing the blog gives to her
- how she and her family find joy and humor in day-to-day life
- how she talked to her kids about metastatic disease
- the one thing she would tell people about metastatic breast cancer
Running time: 25:20
Nipple Reconstruction Frank DellaCroce, M.D., F.A.C.S.
September 21, 2017
Dr. Frank DellaCroce, or "Dr. D" as he has come to be known, is a founding partner of the Center for Restorative Breast Surgery and St. Charles Surgical Hospital in New Orleans. Board-certified in plastic surgery, Dr. D has performed thousands of reconstructive procedures, both for women diagnosed with breast cancer and women at high risk of the disease who choose to have prophylactic breast removal. He is a fellow of the American College of Surgeons and a member of numerous professional societies, including the American Society of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, the American Society for Reconstructive Microsurgery, and the World Society for Reconstructive Microsurgery. He also has been named one of the “Best Doctors in America.”
Listen to the podcast to hear Dr. D discuss:
- the benefits and risks of nipple reconstruction
- the timing of nipple reconstruction
- how nipple reconstruction has evolved over the years
- how long the procedure takes and what recovery is like
Running time: 18:06
Facing the End of Life Kelly Grosklags, LICSW, BCD
July 31, 2017
For nearly 25 years, Kelly Grosklags has dedicated her practice to minimizing suffering through her work in oncology, palliative care and hospice. An experienced therapist, Kelly is a licensed clinical social worker and a board-certified diplomat in clinical social work. She also earned a fellowship in grief counseling from the American Academy of Health Care Professionals. Kelly speaks frequently about end-of-life issues, including care, grief and loss, both in person and on her website, Conversations With Kelly. Her passionate and supportive demeanor helps patients, caregivers and health professionals connect with the wisdom of making life more meaningful, coping with depression and anxiety, transforming fear into hope, healing versus curing, and the wisdom of dying a good death.
Listen to the podcast to hear Kelly talk about:
- becoming comfortable with talking about the end of life
- why stopping treatment is not giving up
- hospice care -- what it is and when to start talking about it
- how to talk to children about the end of life
Running time: 34:05
Photo: Geordie Griffiths
Controlling Pain During and After Breast Cancer Surgery Beth Baughman DuPree, M.D., F.A.C.S., A.B.I.H.M.
July 24, 2017
Beth Baughman DuPree performs breast cancer surgery and is vice president at the Holy Redeemer Health System, as well as an adjunct assistant professor of surgery at the University of Pennsylvania. She is a board certified general surgeon specializing in diseases of the breast. She also has obtained dual board certification in integrative and holistic medicine. She has won numerous awards for her medical work as well as her humanitarian endeavors. Dr. DuPree’s skin-sparing mastectomies, performed in conjunction with plastic surgeon Robert Skalicky, were featured live on the Internet; the webcast and subsequent documentary received a Gracie Award.
Listen to the podcast to hear Dr. DuPree discuss:
- the types of medicines used to control pain during breast cancer surgery
- non-opioid pain control options for people in recovery or who simply don’t want an opioid
- the side effects of pain medications
- ways to control pain that don’t involve medication
Running time: 23:11
Managing the Emotions of Metastatic Breast Cancer Kelly Grosklags, LICSW, BCD
July 14, 2017
For nearly 25 years, Kelly Grosklags has dedicated her practice to minimizing suffering through her work in oncology, palliative care and hospice. An experienced therapist, Kelly is a licensed clinical social worker and a board-certified diplomat in clinical social work. She also earned a fellowship in grief counseling from the American Academy of Health Care Professionals. Kelly speaks frequently about end-of-life issues, including care, grief and loss, both in person and on her website, Conversations With Kelly. Her passionate and supportive demeanor helps patients, caregivers and health professionals connect with the wisdom of making life more meaningful, coping with depression and anxiety, transforming fear into hope, healing versus curing, and the wisdom of dying a good death.
Listen to the podcast to hear Kelly talk about:
- taming the feelings of fear, anger, and loss of control that can come with a metastatic diagnosis
- strategies to deal with “scanxiety”
- how to allow yourself to ask for help
- how and how much to disclose about your diagnosis to your friends and at work
Running time: 46:06
Photo: Geordie Griffiths
Personal Finance After a Breast Cancer Diagnosis: Advice From Suze Orman Suze Orman
June 26, 2017
Suze Orman has been called “a force in the world of personal finance” and a “one-woman financial advice powerhouse” by USA Today. A two-time Emmy Award-winning television host, New York Times mega bestselling author, magazine and online columnist, writer/producer, and one of the top motivational speakers in the world today, Orman is undeniably America’s most recognized expert on personal finance.
Listen to the podcast to hear Suze discuss:
- the four documents that EVERYONE should have
- what a young parent with metastatic disease can do protect the financial future of her minor children
- when to start taking disability or Social Security payments if you’ve been diagnosed with stage IV breast cancer
- the differences between wills and trusts
Running time: 30:44
Living Well With Metastatic Disease: Controlling Fear, Finding Joy Teva Harrison
May 30, 2017
Teva Harrison is an artist, writer, and cartoonist who was diagnosed with stage IV breast cancer at age 37. She is the author of the bestselling, critically acclaimed graphic memoir, In-Between Days; the book was shortlisted for the Governor General's Literary Award for Non-Fiction.
Teva is a Canadian Magazine Award and National Magazine Award finalist whose writing and/or comics have appeared in The Walrus, Quill & Quire, Huffington Post, Carte Blanche, The Humber Literary Review, The Globe and Mail, and more. She is a regular commentator on radio, television, and in newspapers, including CBC Radio, the Toronto Star, The Globe and Mail, and The Agenda with Steve Paikin.
Born and raised in rural Oregon, Teva currently lives in Toronto with her husband.
Listen to the podcast to hear Teva talk about:
- how she changed her mind about being public about her diagnosis
- how she controls her fear and finds joy and beauty in her life
- the things she’s saying yes to and how they are making her happy
- what leaving a legacy means to her
Running time: 25:09
Pausing Hormonal Therapy Treatment to Have a Child: The POSITIVE Trial Ann Partridge, M.D., M.P.H.
March 24, 2017
Ann Partridge, M.D., MPH., is founder and director of the Program for Young Women with Breast Cancer and the Adult Survivorship Program, as well as senior physician at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and associate professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School. She is a medical oncologist focusing on the care of women with breast cancer and has a particular interest in the psychosocial, behavioral and communication issues in breast cancer care and treatment.
Dr. Partridge is also the lead investigator of the U.S. arm of the POSITIVE trial. This study is looking at whether premenopausal women diagnosed with hormone-receptor-positive disease who stop taking hormonal therapy after about 1.5 to 2.5 years of treatment to get pregnant have a higher risk of the breast cancer coming back, which doctors call recurrence. Most women diagnosed with hormone receptor positive disease take hormonal therapy for 5 to 10 years after surgery. In the POSITIVE trial, the women who want to get pregnant are stopping hormonal therapy for up to 2 years to become pregnant, deliver the baby and breastfeed. The women then start hormonal therapy again.
Listen to the podcast to hear Dr. Partridge talk about:
- why the researchers decided to do this study
- the safeguards the study has in place so a developing baby won’t be harmed by the hormonal therapy medicine
- other safety concerns associated with stopping hormonal therapy to get pregnant besides recurrence risk
The POSITIVE trial is currently recruiting participants. If you are a premenopausal woman who has been diagnosed with hormone-receptor-positive breast cancer and have been taking hormonal therapy medicine for fewer than 2 years and are interested in participating in the study, visit the ClinicalTrials.gov page for complete details. You also can call Dr. Partridge’s office at the Dana-Farber Cancer Center at 617-632-3800 to discuss participating in the study.
Running time: 27:09
Visit the Fertility and Pregnancy Issues During and After Breast Cancer section for more information on pregnancy after treatment.
Biosimilars: What Are They and What Are Their Advantages? Philip Lammers, M.D., M.S.C.I.
March 8, 2017
Dr. Philip Lammers, a medical oncologist, is the chief of the Division of Hematology/Oncology at Meharry Medical College and adjunct assistant professor of internal medicine at Vanderbilt University. He has several active research projects on ways to increase minority and underserved population representation in clinical trials. He also studies state-of-the art cancer treatments, including biosimilars.
Listen to the podcast to hear Dr. Lammers explain:
- what a biosimilar drug is, as well as the approval process for biosimilars
- how we can be sure that biosimilars are as safe as the reference products
- the advantages and disadvantages of biosimilars
- when we might see biosimilars on the market to treat breast cancer
Running time: 15:10
Sexual Health, Intimacy, and Metastatic Disease: Reclaiming Your Sexual Self Sage Bolte, Ph.D., LCSW, OSW-C
February 10, 2017
Sage Bolte is executive director of Life With Cancer and also serves as associate director of psychosocial program for the Inova Health System. She is an internationally recognized educator and speaker on sexual health, intimacy, and relationships among people diagnosed with cancer and other chronic diseases. She conducts lectures, workshops, and training to both patient and healthcare professional groups on the topic of the sexual self and cancer survivorship. Her goal is to help empower patients to reclaim their sexual selves in spite of the many physical and emotional changes they may experience from their cancer diagnosis and to help healthcare professionals feel more comfortable and knowledgeable to assess and address the sexual health needs of their patients.
Listen to the podcast to hear Sage talk about:
- how women diagnosed with metastatic disease can redefine sexual health so they’re fulfilled and satisfied
- tips for women who are having vaginal pain/dryness, including stretching and strengthening exercises
- why it’s important to remember libido starts in the brain, not necessarily the body
- how to start a conversation with a partner about what is pleasurable right now and how what’s desired may change
Running time: 26:33
Radiation Effects on Reconstruction -- Heard in the Halls: Voices From the 2016 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium Marisa Weiss, M.D.
December 10, 2016
Breastcancer.org Chief Medical Officer and Founder Marisa Weiss, M.D. talks how radiation therapy can affect different types of breast reconstruction.
Running time: 4:28
Quality of Life With Metastatic Disease -- Heard in the Halls: Voices From the 2016 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium Leah Eshraghi
December 10, 2016
Leah Eshraghi, director of clinical research at the Dr. Susan Love Research Foundation, discusses the poster she presented on quality of life and disease collateral damage in women diagnosed with metastatic breast cancer.
Running time: 3:05
Overcoming Hormonal Therapy Side Effects -- Heard in the Halls: Voices From the 2016 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium Marisa Weiss, M.D.
December 10, 2016
Breastcancer.org Chief Medical Officer and Founder Marisa Weiss, M.D. talks about the importance of sticking with a hormonal therapy treatment plan and ways to deal with any side effects.
Running time: 1:50
Scalp Cooling -- Heard in the Halls: Voices From the 2016 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium Marisa Weiss, M.D.
December 9, 2016
Breastcancer.org Chief Medical Officer and Founder Marisa Weiss, M.D. offers her take on a new device that may help women keep quite a bit of their hair during chemotherapy.
Running time: 2:11
Experimental Buparlisib Offers Benefits, But Side Effects Too Toxic: 2016 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium Ruth O'Regan, M.D.
December 9, 2016
The experimental medicine buparlisib helps treat metastatic hormone-receptor-positive, HER2-negative breast cancer that has been treated with an aromatase inhibitor, but grew after being treated with Afinitor (chemical name: everolimus) and Aromasin (chemical name: exemestane). In this podcast from the 2016 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium, Ruth O'Regan, M.D., professor of hematology and oncology at the University of Wisconsin and one of the researchers who did the phase III BELLE-3 trial, discusses the results of the study and explains why the mechanics of how buparlisib work are promising, even if buparlisib probably isn't the right medicine to treat breast cancer.
Listen to the podcast to hear Dr. O'Regan talk about:
- how buparlisib works
- why inhibiting the PI3 kinase pathway may help treat metastatic, hormone-receptor-positive disease that has stopped responding to hormonal therapy
- buparlisib's unacceptable side effects
- how she plans to talk to her patients about buparlisib
Running time: 5:04
Male Breast Cancer Advocacy -- Heard in the Halls: Voices From the 2016 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium Michael Singer
December 9, 2016
"I've been on a roll of male breast cancer advocacy."
Breast cancer survivor Michael Singer was staffing the Male Breast Cancer Coalition booth at the 2016 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium. In this mini podcast, he talks about his diagnosis and how he works to raise awareness that men can be breast cancer patients, too.
Running time: 3:27
New Scalp Cooling System Can Reduce Hair Loss From Chemotherapy: 2016 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium Julie Nangia, M.D.
December 8, 2016
Several studies have shown that cooling the scalp to a very low temperature can help reduce hair loss due to chemotherapy treatment for breast cancer. In this podcast, Julie Nangia, M.D., assistant professor of medicine, Baylor College of Medicine talks about the study results she presented at the 2016 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium on the Orbis Paxman Hair Loss Prevention System. The study was the first prospective, randomized trial on a scalp cooling system and found that about 50% of the women who used the cooling system kept most of their hair.
Listen to the podcast to hear Dr. Nangia explain:
- how the Paxman Hair Loss Preservation System works
- how the type of chemotherapy regimen the women were on affected the results
- why doing a prospective, randomized trial was important
Running time: 9:54
Editor’s Note: On April 19, 2017, the Paxman Scalp Cooling System received U.S. Food and Drug Administration clearance. This means the system can be marketed in the United States.
Liquid Tumor Biopsies -- Heard in the Halls: Voices From the 2016 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium Philomena McAndrew, M.D.
December 8, 2016
"An exciting but early time."
Oncologist Philomena McAndrew talks about the exciting, but still early research on what's called by a variety of names: liquid tumor biopsies, circulating tumor cells, and cell free DNA and what the development of these tests might mean for patients in the future.
Running time: 1:59
Does 2.5 to 5 More Years of an Aromatase Inhibitor Offer Benefits? Maybe, For Some Women: 2016 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium Terry Mamounas, M.D., M.P.H.
December 7, 2016
In 2012, research results showed that taking the hormonal therapy tamoxifen for 10 years instead of 5 offered more benefits for women diagnosed with early-stage, hormone-receptor-positive breast cancer, including less recurrence and better overall survival. Since that time, researchers have wondered if extending the time a woman with early-stage, hormone-receptor-positive disease took an aromatase inhibitor would offer similar benefits.
In this podcast from the 2016 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium, Terry Mamounas, M.D., M.P.H., medical director of the University of Florida Health Cancer Center, discusses the results of his and other studies looking at whether 2.5 to 5 additional years of Femara (chemical name: letrozole) after 5 years of an aromatase inhibitor offered better survival or lowered the number of recurrences.
Listen to the podcast to hear Dr. Mamounas talk about:
- the very specific group of women that may benefit from an additional 2.5 to 5 years of an aromatase inhibitor
- which woman should not take an additional 2.5 to 5 years of an aromatase inhibitor
- how women and their doctors can weigh the benefits and potential risks of extended aromatase inhibitor treatment
- how he plans to talk to his patients about this issue
Running time: 9:09
Men Have Breasts, Too: Diagnosed With Male Breast Cancer Stephen Sala
November 2, 2016
In August 2016, Stephen Sala found a small lump on the right side of his chest. His doctor thought it was a cyst, but scheduled an ultrasound to be sure. His ultrasound results were concerning, so he had a mammogram the same day, followed a needle biopsy about a week later. The results showed breast cancer. He was 41. He decided to have a bilateral mastectomy to reduce his risk of contralateral disease; pathology results showed that he had cancer in his left chest as well. As he went through diagnosis and treatment, Steve experienced a number of awkward situations. Almost all mammography offices are in women’s health care centers, with no consideration for men. Forms asked when he had his last period, how many children he had given birth to, and if he was in menopause.
Listen to the podcast to hear Stephen talk about:
- how he came to terms with a breast cancer diagnosis
- his ideas on how the process can be made less clumsy for men
- how he talked to his children about his diagnosis
- how he found support
- advice he would offer other men
Running time: 19:13
Stories of Genetic Testing, Prophylactic Surgery, and Reconstruction: Mandi Mandi Seifert
September 9, 2016
Mandi Seifert was 3 when her mother was diagnosed with breast cancer in 1990. When it became available, genetic testing for a mutation that raises the risk of breast cancer was strongly recommended for Mandi’s mom -- in 2010 her mother tested positive for a BRCA2 mutation. Mandi knew that meant she had a 50-50 chance of having the same mutation. In 2013, she decided to have genetic testing and learned that she, too, had a BRCA2 mutation. She decided to have a double prophylactic mastectomy and reconstruction using tissue from her tummy area. Mandi is one of three women whose stories are featured in the Breastcancer.org video series on genetic testing, prophylactic surgery, and reconstruction. Mandi’s older sister, Kerry, also tested positive for a BRCA2 mutation and is also in the video series.
Listen to the podcast to hear Mandi discuss:
- how talking about her surgery with her sister was both emotional and freeing
- how it felt to see her reconstructive surgeon again after she was completely healed
- how her sister’s experience helped guide her
- why family support is so important
Running time: 9:02
Stories of Genetic Testing, Prophylactic Surgery, and Reconstruction: Kerry Kerry Osmond
September 8, 2016
Kerry Osmond was 10 when her mother was diagnosed with breast cancer in 1990. When it became available, genetic testing for a mutation that raises the risk of breast cancer was strongly recommended for Kerry’s mom -- in 2010 her mother tested positive for a BRCA2 mutation. Kerry knew that meant she had a 50-50 chance of having the same mutation. In 2012, she decided to have genetic testing and learned that she, too, had a BRCA2 mutation. She decided to have a double prophylactic mastectomy and reconstruction using tissue from her hip area. Kerry is one of three women whose stories are featured in the Breastcancer.org video series on genetic testing, prophylactic surgery, and reconstruction. Kerry’s younger sister, Mandi, also tested positive for a BRCA2 mutation and is also in the video series.
Listen to the podcast to hear Kerry talk about:
- how her family uses their experience to help others
- how she connected with women who had similar surgeries on the Breastcancer.org discussion boards
- how sharing her story in the video was healing in a way
- why talking to other women who had already had prophylactic surgery was encouraging
Running time: 13:56
Stories of Genetic Testing, Prophylactic Surgery, and Reconstruction: Lorell Lorell Hornbrook
September 6, 2016
Lorell Hornbrook has a strong family history of breast cancer: Both her older sister and her father were diagnosed with breast cancer. Her father died at age 75 from treatment complications, a year after he was diagnosed. In 2014, at age 48, Lorell decided to have genetic testing to see if she had a gene mutation that dramatically increased her risk for breast cancer. When her test results came back positive for a BRCA2 mutation, Lorell had already decided what she would do: a double prophylactic mastectomy and reconstruction using tissue from her tummy area. Lorell is one of three women whose stories are featured in the Breastcancer.org video series on genetic testing, prophylactic surgery, and reconstruction.
Listen to the podcast to hear Lorell talk about:
- why she never hesitated about participating in the videos
- the type of research she did after she got her genetic test results
- how she prepared herself for surgery
- the advice she would give to women in a similar situation
Running time: 11:04
Prophylactic Surgery for Women at High Risk: Part 2 Alan Stolier, M.D., F.A.C.S.
May 18, 2016
Dr. Alan Stolier is a surgeon at the Center for Restorative Breast Surgery in New Orleans. He has more than 35 years of experience in surgical oncology. He specializes in the surgical treatment of breast cancer and is a pioneer in the development of nipple-sparing mastectomy. Dr. Stolier also focuses on breast cancer genetics and the associated care of women who have a BRCA gene mutation.
Listen to the podcast to hear Dr. Stolier talk about:
- the timing of prophylactic surgery
- other genetic mutations besides BRCA1 or BRCA2 that might make a woman consider prophylactic surgery
- the type of screening program recommended for a woman who’s had prophylactic surgery
- how often cancer is found during prophylactic surgery
Running time: 24:13
Listen to part 1 of the series.
Prophylactic Surgery for Women at High Risk: Part 1 Alan Stolier, M.D., F.A.C.S.
May 11, 2016
Dr. Alan Stolier is a surgeon at the Center for Restorative Breast Surgery in New Orleans. He has more than 35 years of experience in surgical oncology. He specializes in the surgical treatment of breast cancer and is a pioneer in the development of nipple-sparing mastectomy. Dr. Stolier also focuses on breast cancer genetics and the associated care of women who have a BRCA gene mutation.
Listen to the podcast to hear Dr. Stolier talk about:
- how much each type of prophylactic surgery (breast, ovaries, fallopian tubes, uterus) can reduce risk
- who is most likely to benefit from prophylactic surgery
- women who shouldn’t consider prophylactic surgery
- whether there is an optimal age for prophylactic surgery
Running time: 27:01
Listen to part 2 of the series.
Genetics, Genetic Testing, and Breast Cancer: Part 3 Cristina Nixon, M.S., L/CGC
May 4, 2016
Cristina Nixon is a licensed certified genetic counselor with the Cancer Risk Assessment and Genetics Program at Main Line Health in Pennsylvania. In addition to counseling patients, she also assists with research, including most recently a study looking at multi-gene panels in BRCA1/BRCA2-positive families. Cristina also has completed the City of Hope’s intensive course in cancer risk assessment.
This is part three of three-part podcast on genetics and breast cancer with Cristina. Listen to this podcast to hear her explain:
- how a woman could use an online risk assessment tool
- the factors the different tools consider
- why it’s important that a woman use a risk assessment tool with her doctor or a licensed genetic counselor
- what the results from direct-to-consumer testing companies such as 23andMe and Ancestry.com contain
Running time: 11:37
Listen to part 1 of the series.
Listen to part 2 of the series.
Genetics, Genetic Testing, and Breast Cancer: Part 2 Cristina Nixon, M.S., L/CGC
April 27, 2016
Cristina Nixon is a licensed certified genetic counselor with the Cancer Risk Assessment and Genetics Program at Main Line Health in Pennsylvania. In addition to counseling patients, she also assists with research, including most recently a study looking at multi-gene panels in BRCA1/BRCA2-positive families. Cristina also has completed the City of Hope’s intensive course in cancer risk assessment.
This is part two of three-part podcast on genetics and breast cancer with Cristina. Listen to this podcast to hear her explain:
- the factors that would recommend genetic testing for a particular woman
- whether DCIS is considered differently than invasive cancer when recommending genetic testing
- the process of genetic testing
- when genetic testing wouldn’t be recommended for a woman diagnosed with breast cancer
Running time: 23:44
Listen to part 1 of the series.
Listen to part 3 of the series.
Genetics, Genetic Testing, and Breast Cancer: Part 1 Cristina Nixon, M.S., L/CGC
April 20, 2016
Cristina Nixon is a licensed certified genetic counselor with the Cancer Risk Assessment and Genetics Program at Main Line Health in Pennsylvania. In addition to counseling patients, she also assists with research, including, most recently, a study looking at multi-gene panels in BRCA1/BRCA2 positive families. Cristina also has completed the City of Hope’s intensive course in cancer risk assessment.
This is part one of three-part podcast on genetics and breast cancer with Cristina. Listen to this podcast to hear her explain:
- the difference between a genetic abnormality and a genetic mutation
- what the BRCA1 and BRCA2 genes do in the body and why having a mutation in one of them increases the risk of breast cancer
- other genes besides the BRCA genes that are linked to a higher risk of breast cancer
- other types of cancer that are linked to a BRCA1 or BRCA2 mutation
Running time: 20:55
Listen to part 2 of the series.
Listen to part 3 of the series.
Does Chemotherapy Increase the Risk of Common Infections? Brian Wojciechowski, M.D.
February 10, 2016
In this Breastcancer.org podcast, Brian Wojciechowski, M.D., Breastcancer.org’s medical adviser, explains a study published in January 2016 suggesting that chemotherapy for breast cancer may increase the risk of common infections.
Listen to the podcast to hear Dr. Wojciechowski talk about:
- how the immune system works
- how chemotherapy affects the immune system
- when women who will be undergoing chemotherapy should get vaccines
- steps you can take to support your immune system
Running time: 11:03
Supporting a Partner With Breast Cancer Courtney Bitz, MSW, LCSW
February 9, 2016
Courtney Bitz is a licensed clinical social worker who heads the Couples Coping with Cancer Together program for City of Hope, a comprehensive cancer center in Duarte, Calif. When a woman is diagnosed with breast cancer, research has shown that having a supportive partner is one of the most important factors in helping her cope. But partners may struggle with knowing what to say or how best to support a loved one. The only program of its kind, Couples Coping with Cancer Together helps women and their partners identify problems that are most important to them as part of their overall medical care.
Listen to the podcast to hear Courtney discuss:
- how the Couples Coping with Cancer Together program works
- specific examples of how a woman can ask for and get the support she needs
- the different ways women and men cope with stress and how each can understand the other better
- common requests that women who have been diagnosed with breast cancer ask of their partners
Running time: 27:25
To help our visitors, Courtney provided the Partners’ Guide to Managing the Challenges of Breast Cancer (download the PDF). It offers tips on what partners can do to help a woman who’s been diagnosed, as well as tips for what diagnosed women can do to get the best support from their partners and other loved ones.
Diet, Obesity, and Breast Cancer Tracy Crane, R.D.
February 4, 2016
Tracy Crane is a registered dietitian and senior research specialist at the University of Arizona Zuckerman College of Public Health. Her research focuses on diet, specifically studying diet quality and cancer risk. Tracy also has more than 15 years’ experience developing nutrition plans for cancer survivors, many of them breast cancer survivors.
Listen to the podcast to hear Tracy discuss:
- why obesity is linked to higher breast cancer risk
- the new U.S. Department of Agriculture 2015-2020 Dietary Guidelines for Americans and what they mean for women who’ve been diagnosed with breast cancer, as well as women who want to keep their risk of the disease as low as it can be
- how to make lasting changes to your diet
- styles of eating that can keep your risk of breast cancer or breast cancer recurrence as low as it can be
Running time: 21:25
All About Cold Caps Hope Rugo, M.D.
January 25, 2016
Hope Rugo, M.D. is a medical oncologist specializing in breast cancer research and treatment. A professor of medicine at the University of California, San Francisco, Helen Diller Family Comprehensive Cancer Center, Dr. Rugo is the director of the Breast Oncology Clinical Trials Program and is the lead researcher on a number of studies investigating new treatments for both early-stage and metastatic breast cancer. Dr. Rugo is a member of the Breastcancer.org Professional Advisory Board. She also was the lead researcher on the study that led to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval of the DigniCap, a cold cap that may help some women keep some or quite a bit of hair during chemotherapy. Listen to the podcast to hear Dr. Rugo explain:
- how she became interested in studying cold caps
- how cold caps work
- her research on the DigniCap
- how much cold caps might cost and whether insurance is covering it yet
Running time: 20:32
Precision Medicine and the “Moonshot” Program Nancy Davidson, M.D.
January 21, 2016
Nancy Davidson, M.D., is director of the University of Pittsburgh Cancer Institute, where she also is a distinguished professor of medicine and associate vice chancellor for cancer research. She also serves as president-elect of the American Association for Cancer Research, the first and largest cancer research organization in the world. Dr. Davidson is a world-renowned breast cancer researcher who has played a key role in discovering how hormones, particularly estrogen, affect cell growth in breast cancer. Listen to the podcast to hear Dr. Davidson explain:
- what the American Association for Cancer Research is and what its goals are
- what precision medicine is
- what she thinks the moonshot program to conquer cancer will do
- what new treatments she sees coming in the near future
Running time: 11:25
2015 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium: Lumpectomy Plus Radiation vs. Mastectomy for Early-Stage Disease Marisa Weiss, M.D.
December 15, 2015
In this Breastcancer.org podcast, Marisa Weiss, M.D., Breastcancer.org’s chief medical officer, discusses a study examining survival rates after lumpectomy plus radiation or mastectomy for early-stage breast cancer. The study was presented at the 2015 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium Dec. 8-12. Listen to the podcast to hear Dr. Weiss explain:
- why lumpectomy plus radiation and mastectomy are both good choices for early-stage breast cancer surgery
- why one type of surgery might be recommended over the other
- why the researchers think there might have been a difference in survival rates
Running time: 11:27
2015 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium: Arimidex, Tamoxifen, and Recurrence Risk After DCIS Marisa Weiss, M.D.
December 15, 2015
In this podcast, Marisa Weiss, M.D., Breastcancer.org’s chief medical officer, explains a study that looked at the effectiveness of Arimidex and tamoxifen for reducing risk after DCIS surgery and radiation, as well as the side effects of each medicine. The study was presented at the 2015 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium, December 8-12. Listen to the podcast to hear Dr. Weiss explain:
- what DCIS is
- why postmenopausal women should be reassured no matter which of these medicines they’re taking
- the side effects of each medicine
Running time: 11:26
Research Highlights From the 2015 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium Brian Wojciechowski, M.D.
December 14, 2015
In this Breastcancer.org podcast, Brian Wojciechowski, M.D., Breastcancer.org’s medical adviser, talks about four studies that were presented at the 2015 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium, December 8-12, including studies that offer encouraging news about treatment for women diagnosed with triple-negative disease and metastatic, HER2-positive breast cancer. Listen to the podcast to hear Dr. Wojciechowski explain:
- what luminal A breast cancer is and why women diagnosed with this subtype didn’t seem to benefit from chemotherapy after surgery
- why adding carboplatin to a standard chemotherapy before surgery for triple-negative breast cancer improved pathologic complete response rates and what this means for women with triple-negative disease
- why postmenopausal women diagnosed with early-stage, hormone-receptor-positive breast cancer who are taking an aromatase inhibitor and have experienced bone loss might want to consider taking the targeted therapy denosumab
- results showing that Kadcyla improves overall survival in women diagnosed with metastatic, HER2-positive breast cancer that has stopped responding to Herceptin and Tykerb
Running time: 18:51
Aniela McGuinness: Choosing to Laugh at What Life Gives Her
October 29, 2015
This Breastcancer.org podcast features Aniela McGuinness, an actress and the creator of the My Breast Choice blog. Aniela knew she had an abnormal BRCA1 gene and lost her mother to ovarian cancer in 2013. A year and a half later, at age 31, Aniela was diagnosed with stage I breast cancer, three days before her appointment to schedule a preventive double mastectomy.
Listen to the podcast to here Aniela talk about:
- why she decided to create her blog and YouTube channel
- how she uses humor to get cope with things that upset her
- how she came with the idea for her mastectomy photo series
- her Halloween costume and why Halloween is the best holiday for people with cancer
Running time: 21:19
Marie Arsenault, Metastatic Patient, Talks About the Need for a Cure, Not Awareness
October 2, 2015
This Breastcancer.org podcast features Marie Arsenault, a former music promoter and booking agent, who was first diagnosed with stage II estrogen-receptor-positive, HER2-negative breast cancer in September 2000 at age 36. She had mastectomy with TRAM flap reconstruction, chemotherapy, and radiation. In May 2007, she was diagnosed with metastatic disease; the breast cancer had returned in her liver and bones. In 2011, the cancer spread to her bone marrow.
Listen to the podcast to hear Marie talk about:
- how she feels during Breast Cancer Awareness Month
- what she would like people to know about metastatic breast cancer
- how her support network helps her stay positive through treatment
- her volunteer work with the Tenth Life Cat Rescue in St. Louis
Running time: 22:06
Holley Kitchen, "Cancer Lifer," Talks Metastatic Disease and Her Viral Video
June 12, 2015
This Breastcancer.org podcast features Holley Kitchen, the metastatic “cancer lifer” as she calls herself, whose June 4, 2015 video about what it’s like to live with metastatic breast cancer went viral on Facebook and other media outlets. Holley was diagnosed with stage III breast cancer in 2012. In 2013, she learned that the cancer had recurred in her spine and other bones.
Listen to the podcast to hear Holley talk about:
- why and how she made her now-famous video
- her support group of other younger women with metastatic disease and why it’s so important to her
- some of the most common misconceptions about metastatic disease
- what she’s doing next
Running time: 27:04
March 2015 Research Highlights Brian Wojciechowski, M.D.
March 26, 2015
In this Breastcancer.org podcast, Brian Wojciechowski, M.D., Breastcancer.org’s medical adviser, discusses a study looking at whether Zoladex (chemical name: goserelin) given during chemotherapy can help preserve fertility in premenopausal women diagnosed with early-stage, hormone-receptor-negative breast cancer. Listen to the podcast to hear Dr. Wojciechowski explain:
- when Zoladex is given
- why women shouldn’t get pregnant while they’re being treated with chemotherapy and Zoladex
- why a woman might have to bring this treatment up with her doctor
- why this treatment is only recommended for women diagnosed with early-stage, hormone-receptor-negative disease
Running time: 9:33
February 2015 Research Highlights Brian Wojciechowski, M.D.
February 19, 2015
In this Breastcancer.org podcast, Brian Wojciechowski, M.D., Breastcancer.org’s medical adviser, discusses Ibrance, a medicine that was approved to treat metastatic, hormone-receptor-positive breast cancer in February 2015. Listen to the podcast to hear Dr. Wojciechowski explain:
- how Ibrance works
- who is eligible to take Ibrance
- how Ibrance is taken and whether any other medicines are taken with it
- the side effects that Ibrance can cause
Running time: 9:55
How Breast Cancer Treatment Affects Your Ability to Exercise
February 6, 2015
In this Breastcancer.org podcast, Kathy Miller, M.D., talks about how breast cancer treatments can affect your stamina and your ability to exercise, as well as how to exercise during treatment. Dr. Miller is a professor of medicine at Indiana University and is the author of more than 60 scientific papers, many of which focus on breast cancer biology and treatment. Dr. Miller also is a member of the Breastcancer.org Professional Advisory Board.
Listen to the podcast to hear Dr. Miller talk about:
- how to figure out what a safe level of exercise is while you’re getting chemotherapy or radiation or recovering from surgery
- tips on how to start exercising if you’ve never exercised before
- how treatment can change your stamina
- the benefits of exercise, including helping women recover from treatment
Running time: 21:21
Healthy Eating During the Holidays
December 15, 2014
In this Breastcancer.org podcast, Diana Dyer, R.D. talks about how to eat healthy before, during and after the holidays. Diana is a registered dietitian and multiple-time cancer survivor. She the author of the book A Dietitian’s Cancer Story and writes the blog DianaDyer.com, where she shares her thoughts about life as a cancer survivor, food and nutrition, growing food, recipes, and our environment. Diana also is a member of the Breastcancer.org Professional Advisory Board.
Listen to the podcast to hear Diana talk about:
- strategies for coping with the snack table at holiday parties
- how to be festive and alcohol-free
- tips for eating if you’re undergoing chemo during the holidays
- ideas for making traditional family dishes healthier
Running time: 24:12
2014 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium Research Highlights Brian Wojciechowski, M.D.
December 12, 2014
In this Breastcancer.org podcast, Brian Wojciechowski, M.D., Breastcancer.org medical adviser, discusses some of the research that was presented at the 2014 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium. Listen to the podcast to hear Dr. Wojciechowski explain:
- results of a study that found that Aromasin plus ovarian suppression reduced recurrence risk better than tamoxifen plus ovarian suppression in some women diagnosed with early-stage, hormone-receptor-positive disease
- research that underscored the long-term benefits of tamoxifen for reducing risk in women with a higher-than-average risk of breast cancer who’ve never been diagnosed
- a study showing that Faslodex worked better than Arimidex as a first treatment for women newly diagnosed with advanced-stage breast cancer
- research conducted in part by Breastcancer.org that shows that breastfeeding, even for a short time, reduces breast cancer risk more than previously thought
- why a low-fat diet improved survival in women diagnosed with hormone-receptor-negative breast cancer
Running time: 16:01
November 2014 Research Highlights Brian Wojciechowski, M.D.
December 5, 2014
In this Breastcancer.org podcast, Brian Wojciechowski, M.D., Breastcancer.org medical adviser, discusses some of the research that was published in November 2014. Listen to the podcast to hear Dr. Wojciechowski explain:
- results of a study that found calcium channel blockers, a common type of high blood pressure medicine, don’t increase breast cancer risk
- new guidelines from the Society for Integrative Oncology on complementary therapies for breast cancer
- why more U.S. women are choosing mastectomy over lumpectomy to remove early-stage breast cancer
- how the experimental targeted therapy olaparib works and why it may work against advanced-stage cancers in people with an abnormal BRCA1 or BRCA2 gene
Running time: 17:13
Male Breast Cancer Diagnosis and Awareness
November 24, 2014
In this Breastcancer.org podcast, Harvey Singer talks about his diagnosis of breast cancer and awareness of male breast cancer in general, especially during October. With his sister Vicki Singer Wolf, a three-time breast cancer survivor, Harvey is the founder of the HISBreastCancer Awareness, Inc. Foundation and HISBreastCancer.org. He also wrote the book Sir, You Have Breast Cancer! My Life and the Story of a Man with a Woman’s Disease.
Listen to the podcast to hear Harvey talk about:
- the shock of his diagnosis
- how he made his treatment decisions
- how perceptions of male breast cancer have changed
- risk reduction advice he recommends for men at high risk
Running time: 36:27
October 2014 Research Highlights Brian Wojciechowski, M.D.
November 3, 2014
In this Breastcancer.org podcast, Brian Wojciechowski, M.D., Breastcancer.org medical adviser, discusses some of the research that was published in October 2014. Listen to the podcast to hear Dr. Wojciechowski explain:
- results of a study that found the targeted therapy Herceptin offers long-lasting benefits for women diagnosed with early-stage HER2-positive disease
- a study that found occult cancers in more than 2% of women who were having their ovaries removed preventively because of genetics or family history
- why Hispanic women still need to take steps to reduce their risk of breast cancer, even if they have a genetic variant that may lower their risk
- why more research is needed before a new genomic test can be used to make treatment decisions
Running time: 13:40
Hope After a Triple-Negative Breast Cancer Diagnosis
October 23, 2014
In this Breastcancer.org podcast, Pat Prijatel talks about triple-negative breast cancer and what makes it different from other types of breast cancer. Pat Prijatel writes the blog Positives About Negative and is the author of Surviving Triple Negative Breast Cancer. She has been a magazine writer, editor, consultant, and professor for more than 35 years. She headed Drake University's magazine sequence for 22 years before taking over as director of the School of Journalism and Mass Communication in 2004. In May 2006, Pat was diagnosed with early-stage triple-negative breast cancer. She retired from Drake in 2007 to focus on health writing and her health. She had surgery, chemotherapy, and radiation, and is now healthy, fit, and cancer-free.
Listen to the podcast to hear Pat talk about:
- what the idea of triple-negative disease meant to her when she was diagnosed
- when and why she started her blog
- what researchers have learned recently about triple-negative disease
- advice she would give to a woman newly diagnosed with triple-negative breast cancer
Running time: 22:57
September and October 2014 Research Highlights Brian Wojciechowski, M.D.
October 6, 2014
In this Breastcancer.org podcast, Brian Wojciechowski, M.D., Breastcancer.org medical adviser, discusses some of the research that was published in September and October 2014. Listen to the podcast to hear Dr. Wojciechowski explain:
- results of a study that found the targeted therapy Perjeta increased overall survival by about 1.5 years in women diagnosed with HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer
- why wearing a bra IS NOT linked to breast cancer risk
- why breastfeeding decreases breast cancer risk
- how Trelstar might increase the chances that some premenopausal women get pregnant after going through breast cancer treatment
Running time: 18:03
Breast Reconstruction Techniques and Revisions Frank DellaCroce, M.D., F.A.C.S.
October 1, 2014
This Breastcancer.org podcast focuses on breast reconstruction and features Frank DellaCroce, M.D., F.A.C.S., cofounder of the Center for Restorative Breast Surgery and the St. Charles Surgical Hospital. Dr. DellaCroce is board certified in plastic and reconstructive surgery, and his pioneering work in microsurgery has made the Center for Restorative Breast Surgery an international leader in the art and science of breast reconstruction. He has performed thousands of breast reconstructions on women from around the world. Listen to the podcast to hear Dr. DellaCroce discuss:
- the advances in reconstruction that have happened in the past decade
- what microsurgery is and why it’s so specialized
- the most popular breast reconstruction options
- how he assesses a breast reconstruction that a woman is unhappy with
Running time: 34:52
Integrating Complementary Therapies Into Your Care Beth Baughman DuPree, M.D., F.A.C.S., A.B.I.H.M.
September 22, 2014
Beth Baughman DuPree, M.D., F.A.C.S., A.B.I.H.M., is a general surgeon and also medical director of the Breast Health Program at the Holy Redeemer Health System, as well as an adjunct assistant professor of surgery for the University of Pennsylvania. Dr. DuPree strongly urges her patients to consider complementary healing support, whether it's through lifestyle modification, spiritual assistance, grief counseling, exercise programs, reflexology, nutritional counseling, Reiki, yoga, or massage. She herself has participated in all these techniques and is a master level Reiki practitioner. She believes that "whatever it takes to help a person find healing and peace is the way to curing them."
Listen to the podcast to hear Dr. DuPree talk about:
- how she became interested in complementary therapies and how she integrates them into her practice
- the healing benefits of some complementary therapies
- how it feels to see her patients heal their minds and psyches as well as their bodies
Running time: 33:42
Choosing to Live Breast Free
September 11, 2014
This Breastcancer.org podcast focuses on not having reconstruction after mastectomy and features Barbara Kriss, the founder of BreastFree.org, a nonprofit website that presents non-reconstruction as a positive alternative to reconstruction. Listen to the podcast to hear Barbara talk about:
- how she made her decision to not have reconstruction
- how to handle any pressure to have reconstruction from doctors or loved ones
- how to ask your doctor for the best possible cosmetic results after mastectomy if you're not going to have reconstruction
- clothing tips for women who opt for no reconstruction and decide not to wear breast forms
Running time: 25:49
August and September 2014 Research Highlights Brian Wojciechowski, M.D.
September 4, 2014
In this Breastcancer.org podcast, Brian Wojciechowski, M.D., Breastcancer.org medical adviser, discusses some of the research that was published in August and September 2014. Listen to the podcast to hear Dr. Wojciechowski explain:
- results of a study that found an abnormal PALB2 gene increases breast cancer risk more than previously thought
- why bisphosphonates don’t reduce risk in women who’ve never been diagnosed with breast cancer
- the risk-reducing benefits of exercise for postmenopausal women
- the risks and benefits of double mastectomy versus lumpectomy plus radiation for women at average risk diagnosed with breast cancer in just one breast
Running time: 19:34
Living With Metastatic Breast Cancer
August 7, 2014
This Breastcancer.org podcast focuses on metastatic disease and features Roz Kleban, a licensed clinical social worker who is a clinical supervisor and program coordinator at the Breast Imaging Center at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. Roz has worked at Memorial Sloan Kettering since 1989 and works with patients being treated for all stages of breast cancer. Listen to the podcast to hear Roz talk about:
- why metastatic disease doesn't mean the loss of hope
- how people with metastatic disease who feel isolated can build a community of people who understand what they're going through
- how the needs of a woman with metastatic disease are different from the needs of a woman with early-stage disease
Running time: 24:00
How Breast Cancer Drugs Are Developed
July 18, 2014
In this Breastcancer.org podcast, Suzanne Wardell, Ph.D., talks about how breast cancer drugs are developed and why some drugs never make it to market. Dr. Wardell is a research scientist at Duke University in North Carolina. Her research interests lie in understanding the processes by which breast cancers develop resistance to tamoxifen and aromatase inhibitors and in developing drugs that will target estrogen receptor activity in these resistant tumors. Listen to the podcast to hear Dr. Wardell talk about:
- bazedoxifene (BZA), a SERM approved in Europe to treat osteoporosis that has been shown to stop the growth of hormone-receptor-positive breast cancer cells
- the importance of clinical trials
- new research she's conducting suggesting that women diagnosed with breast cancer who do some form of moderate exercise three times a week while in treatment have better outcomes than women who don’t exercise; this applies to women who didn't exercise before being diagnosed, as well as women who did
Running time: 28:09
July 2014 Research Highlights Brian Wojciechowski, M.D.
July 17, 2014
In this podcast, Brian Wojciechowski, M.D., Breastcancer.org medical adviser, discusses some of the research that was published in July 2014. Listen to the podcast to hear Dr. Wojciechowski talk about:
- why treating inflammatory breast cancer with three treatments -- chemotherapy, surgery, and radiation -- improves survival compared to using only one or two of these treatments
- the reasons why having more moles is linked to a higher risk of breast cancer, though moles themselves DO NOT cause breast cancer
- research showing that women with an abnormal BRCA1 gene -- but not an abnormal BRCA2 gene -- diagnosed with breast cancer are more likely to survive if they have their ovaries and fallopian tubes removed
- a study that found combining 3-D mammograms (digital tomosynthesis) and digital mammograms find more breast cancers with fewer false positives
Running time: 20:50
May and June 2014 Research Highlights Brian Wojciechowski, M.D.
June 13, 2014
In this Breastcancer.org podcast, Brian Wojciechowski, M.D., Breastcancer.org medical adviser, discusses some of the research that was published in May 2014 or presented at the American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting in June 2014. Listen to the podcast to hear Dr. Wojciechowski explain:
- why using Aromasin on top of ovarian suppression medicine is better at reducing risk in premenopausal women than tamoxifen on top of ovarian suppression medicine
- why some research studies on any links between vitamin D and breast cancer outcomes seem to have mixed results
- the American Society of Clinical Oncology special series of articles on pain in people diagnosed with cancer
- why childhood cancer survivors have a higher risk of breast cancer, even if they didn’t have radiation to the chest area
Running time: 21:44
Sexuality and Breast Cancer: From Diagnosis to Survivorship
June 5, 2014
In this Breastcancer.org podcast, Michael Krychman, M.D. discusses female sexual health and how a breast cancer diagnosis and treatment can affect sexual function and quality of life. Dr. Krychman is executive director of the Southern California Center for Sexual Health and Survivorship Medicine, as well as a clinical sexologist. Dr. Krychman also is writing a new blog for Breastcancer.org called "Sex Matters." Listen to the podcast to hear Dr. Krychman talk about:
- some of the biggest sexual issues and side effects during and after breast cancer treatment
- the best way to discuss sexual issues with your doctor, especially if you're not comfortable with the topic
- the importance of having an individualized survivorship care plan that includes a sexual health component
Running time: 27:15
April 2014 Research Highlights Brian Wojciechowski, M.D.
May 29, 2014
In this Breastcancer.org podcast, Brian Wojciechowski, M.D., Breastcancer.org’s medical adviser, discusses some of the most talked-about studies that came out in April 2014. Listen to the podcast to hear Dr. Wojciechowski explain:
- the new American Association of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) guidelines on sentinel lymph node biopsy for people diagnosed with early-stage disease
- more guidelines from ASCO on issues faced by survivors, including chemotherapy-induced neuropathy, fatigue, and depression
- how healthy eating improves survival
- why an individualized approach to mammography screening is needed
Running time: 27:02
Writing and Healing After a Cancer Diagnosis
April 24, 2014
The second April 2014 Breastcancer.org podcast features Pamela Post-Ferrante, a four-time breast cancer survivor, writer, teacher, and workshop leader. She wrote her book, Writing and Healing: A Mindful Guide for Cancer Survivors, to help others use writing and mindfulness to heal themselves. Listen to the podcast to hear Pamela discuss:
- how writing helped her heal
- how the exercises in her book have helped others
- why therapeutic writing is so powerful
Running time: 33:41
March 2014 Research Highlights Brian Wojciechowski, M.D.
April 10, 2014
In the first April 2014 Breastcancer.org podcast, Brian Wojciechowski, M.D., Breastcancer.org's medical adviser, talks about some of the most interesting research studies that were published in March 2014. Listen to the podcast to hear Dr. Wojciechowski discuss:
- the importance of exercise to reduce breast cancer risk
- the new guidelines for the size of cancer tumor margins
- available options for women who are having trouble paying for treatment
- resources for older cancer survivors who might be having sexuality issues
- how radiation after mastectomy benefits women with one to three positive lymph nodes
- results from a phase II trial on the experimental medicine palbociclib
Running time: 31:20
How Pets Help Us Heal
March 27, 2014
The March 2014 Breastcancer.org podcast features Michele Pich, a psychologist and veterinary grief counselor at the University of Pennsylvania School of Veterinary Medicine. Michele also has extensive experience in leading support groups for people diagnosed with cancer. Michele brought along Vivian, her certified therapy dog who has been named Therapy Dog Ambassador for two years in a row at the National Dog Show. Listen to the podcast to hear Michele discuss:
- the physical and psychological reasons pets are so comforting
- how the therapy animal world has expanded beyond dogs
- Michele and Vivian's experiences helping women diagnosed with breast cancer
- how you can arrange for a visit from a certified therapy animal
Running time: 28:51
February 2014 Research Highlights Brian Wojciechowski, M.D.
March 3, 2014
In the March 2014 Breastcancer.org podcast, Brian Wojciechowski, M.D., Breastcancer.org’s medical adviser, discusses some of the most talked about research studies that were published in February 2014. Listen to the podcast to hear Dr. Wojciechowski explain:
- the Canadian mammogram study and why it’s flawed
- why the FDA is warning women not to use ductal lavage in place of mammograms
- the importance of starting chemotherapy within 30 days of surgery
- how yoga can ease fatigue and reduce inflammation in women diagnosed with breast cancer
- how acupuncture can ease aromatase inhibitor side effects
Running time: 23:01
Sexuality and Breast Cancer: Get Your Mojo Back Lynn Wang, M.D.
February 12, 2014
Because Valentine’s Day is in February, many people start thinking about romance, love, and sex -- and their satisfaction with what they have. The February 2014 Breastcancer.org podcast features Lynn Wang, M.D., female sexual medicine specialist for the Main Line Health System and member of the Breastcancer.org Professional Advisory Board. She is a board-certified gynecologist and American Association of Sexuality Educators, Counselors and Therapists-certified counselor and educator. Listen to the podcast to hear Dr. Wang discuss:
- different models of female sexual response
- the biological, psychological, social, and relationship reasons why libido may be reduced
- how a breast cancer diagnosis and treatment can affect libido and sexual satisfaction
- who to talk to if you’re having sexual problems
Running time: 29:54
Research Highlights From the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium, December 13, 2013 Brian Wojciechowski, M.D.
December 13, 2013
In this edition of our podcast coverage from the 2013 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium, we bring you the latest information from these areas of breast cancer research:
- post-treatment psychosocial and physical issues
- updates on chemotherapy in high-risk women, early and metastatic breast cancers, triple-negative breast cancers, and in women with high numbers of circulating tumor cells
- a new design for clinical trials that may allow drugs to become available sooner
- breast cancer incidence in women using hormonal treatments for infertility
- a presentation on what women know about risk reduction versus how they put this knowledge into practice, from Breastcancer.org Chief Medical Officer Marisa Weiss, M.D.
Running time: 24:18
Research Highlights From the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium, December 12, 2013 Brian Wojciechowski, M.D.
December 12, 2013
Listen to the December 12 updates from the 2013 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium on today's podcast! In this edition, we fill you in on the latest research about Arimidex (chemical name: anastrazole) for reducing the risk of a primary breast cancer, sticking to your aromatase inhibitor regimen, strength training and aerobics for the relief of aromatase inhibitor-induced joint pain relief, and survival improvements with bisphosphonates after early breast cancer. Breastcancer.org medical adviser Brian Wojciechowski, M.D. and senior editor Jamie DePolo explain the latest news.
Running time: 27:16
Research Highlights From the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium, December 11, 2013 Brian Wojciechowski, M.D.
December 11, 2013
In our premiere podcast, we're excited to bring you a summary of the day's research highlights from the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium 2013! We discuss treatments before surgery for HER2-positive cancers, radiation after lumpectomy in women over age 65, and more. Breastcancer.org medical adviser Brian Wojciechowski, M.D. and senior editor Jamie DePolo explain the latest news.
Running time: 26:14
