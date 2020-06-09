Community Members Share Their Stories
The Breastcancer.org Community is a diverse group made up of over 200,000 members discussing all things breast cancer, including worries, treatment, recovery, side effects, life after breast cancer, and everything in between. We celebrate these amazing women and men by giving them the recognition they deserve for sharing their struggles, insight, advice, optimism, and experience. The members featured here are a mere snapshot of the thousands who make up our Community; we encourage you to join our Discussion Boards and meet all of our members today!
Featured Stories
Christine Bout: Visiting 40 Breastcancer.org Friends on the Trip of a Lifetime
Tanya Buffins: Family, Faith, and Community Got me Through
Barry Jones: Getting the Word Out About Male Breast Cancer
Tenacious D: I Was Strong; Cancer Made Me Stronger
Lemons to Lemonade: Living Better After Breast Cancer
Read other inspiring stories from members:
- Stories of Committed Partnerships
- Stories of Survivorship
- Experiences With Triple-Negative Breast Cancer
- Genetic Testing Stories
- Clinical Trial Experiences
- Sharing a Cancer Diagnosis With a Family Member
- Stories From the Heart
- Caregivers' Experiences
- Reconstruction Decisions
- Metastatic Breast Cancer
- From Around the World
- Diagnosed at a Young Age
- Members for 10 Years or More
If you'd like to share your story, email us at community@breastcancer.org or join our Discussion Boards.
More to come soon!
